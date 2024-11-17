Sports Roundup – November 17

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Basketball, the UNB REDS split a weekend series with the X-Women, winning 61-53 at the Richard J. Currie Center. Shannon Neita led a strong defensive effort for St. FX with 19 rebounds. Both the REDS and the X-Women have 3-3 records. On the men’s side, the UNB REDS were narrowly defeated 73-70 by the X-Men. Keyonte Beals led St. FX with 19 points. The X-Men record improves to 5-1.

At the Keating Centre, the X-Men’s Alex Christopoulos made a literal last-minute goal, scoring with 34 seconds left to play to get the 1-0 victory over the UNB REDS. It’s the second time the X-Men have defeated the top-ranked REDS this season. Patrick Leaver was named Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game, making 34 saves for the shutout. Meanwhile in Halifax, the X-Women were able to hold off a late comeback and defeat the Saint Mary’s Huskies 4-3. Alexis Perry, Joanna Martinsen, Kamdyn Switzer & Bree MacPherson all scored for the X-Women, who improve to 9-2-1-2 and are in a three-way tie atop the AUS standings.

The NCAA Division One 6th-ranked University of Notre Dame women’s cross country team captured the Great Lakes Regional championship on Friday in Norton Ohio, led by Antigonish native Siona Chisholm. Chisholm posted the best NCAA regional time of her career, finishing third overall in a field of 227 runners with a time of 19:35.1. Chisholm and her teammates now turn their focus to the NCAA National Championship, which will take place next weekend at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

Junior B: In action tonight, the Antigonish Bulldogs are in Trenton to face the Pictou County Scotians at 6, then the Strait Pirates play the Junior Eagles at 7:30 in Eskasoni.

Maritime League: Another road loss for the Pictou County Crushers, this time 6-2 to the Truro Bearcats.

At the Monctonian Tournament, the Weeks Majors shutout the Tri Pen Osprey 8-0. The CB West Islanders lost to the Fredericton Caps 4-3, then in the playoffs were taken out 5-0 by the Halifax Macs. The Wearwell Bombers started their day with a 2-0 shutout of the Dartmouth Whalers, then went on to defeat the Gulls 4-3. The Bombers face the Dieppe Flyers for the U15 title at 11 am.

High School Boys: The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals fell 3-2 to the North Nova Gryphons. This afternoon, the Gryphons tangle with the CEC Cougars in Truro at 1 pm.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects thumped the Fundy Kracken 7-0. The teams meet again at the Q-Plex at 10:45 am.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Erik Brannstrom’s goal early in the third period was the winner as the Vancouver Canucks earned a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Elias Pettersson scored in the second period and J-T Miller and Quinn Hughes each had an empty-net goal for Vancouver. Former Canuck Ilya Mikheyev scored in his first game back at Rogers Arena to give Chicago an early lead.

Mitch Marner scored 40 seconds into overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 4-3. Bobby McMann scored twice for Toronto and Matthew Knies added a goal. Toronto has won five of its past six games despite missing sniper Auston Matthews due to injury.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots for his 45th career shutout, Aleksander Barkov had a short-handed goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers blanked the N-H-L-leading Winnipeg Jets 5-0. Also, Nick Suzuki’s second-period goal held up as the winner as the Montreal Canadiens beat Columbus 5-1. And, Spencer Martin recorded his first career shutout as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0.

Jayson Tatum hit a three-pointer at the buzzer and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 126-123 in overtime. Tatum finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Toronto has lost seven straight despite getting a career high 35 points from Jakob Poeltl, who pulled down 12 rebounds.

Inside the NBA will appear on ESPN and ABC beginning next season as part of a settlement between Warner Bros. Discovery and the N-B-A. Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of T-N-T Sports, sued the N-B-A after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin with the 2025-26 season.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

St. Louis 3 Boston 2 (OT)

Seattle 3 N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 5 Winnipeg 0

Toronto 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Montreal 5 Columbus 1

Carolina 4 Ottawa 0

Philadelphia 5 Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 4 New Jersey 0

Pittsburgh 4 San Jose 3 (SO)

Dallas 2 Minnesota 1

Los Angeles 4 Detroit 1

Vancouver 4 Chicago 1

NBA

Charlotte 115 Milwaukee 114

L.A. Lakers 104 New Orleans 99

Boston 126 Toronto 123 (OT)

Dallas 110 San Antonio 93

Sacramento 121 Utah 117

U Sports Football Semifinals

Laurier 48 Bishop’s 24

Laval 17 Regina 14

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Grey Cup, 6 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New England, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Carolina, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay

NHL

St. Louis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.