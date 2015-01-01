Sports Roundup – November 18

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Basketball team picked up their second win of the season with a 65-44 victory over the Dalhousie Tigers on Coach K Court. St. FX was led by player of the game Shannon Neita who was strong on both sides of ball, netting 11 points and 3 assists, while hauling in a game-high 12 rebounds and contributing 2 steals and 3 blocks. On the men’s side, St. FX snapped a three-game losing skid with a 74-62 win over the Tigers. Deon Ejim earned player of the game honours in scoring 23 points for the X-Men. He rounded out a double-double night with 14 rebounds and also had 3 assists, 3 steals and a block.

At the Keating Centre, a four goal night from Jacob Hudson helped lead the X-Men 5-3 over the visiting UPEI Panthers. Tonight, it’s the X-Women’s turn at the Keating Centre as they host UNB at 7 pm.

The X-Men football squad continue their quest for the national title this afternoon, as they face UBC in the Mitchell Bowl at 4 pm. The winner advances to the Vanier Cup on November 25.

The St. FX cross-country teams are in Saint John for an exhibition track meet this weekend.

NS Junior: Local teams picked up wins on Friday night, as the Antigonish Bulldogs defeated the East Hants Penguins 5-3, while the Strait Pirates edged out the Maple Leafs 3-2. Tonight, the Pirates are in Lunenburg to face the Lumberjacks at 7.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers took to it overtime before beating Yarmouth 6-5.

The Monctonian Tournament continues through the weekend. In Friday’s action, The CB West Islanders defeated Central Impact 4-2, and the Pictou Weeks Majors got by the Mustangs 3-1. In the U16 division, the Cabot Highlanders played to a 4-4 draw against the Buccaneers before getting shut out 5-0 by the Thunderbirds. In U15, the Wearwell Bombers tied the Cougars 3-3, then defeated the Attack 4-3. Meanwhile, the Novas remain undefeated after crushing the Kings 7-2. Today, the Weeks Majors take on the Growlers at 10:30 this morning, followed by the Islanders vs the Knights at 12:15. The U15 playoffs begin with the Bombers vs the Express at 2, with the Novas playing in the semi-finals at 2:15. Playoffs in the other divisions begin at 4:30.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Selects face Kings Edgehill at the Hector Arena in Pictou at 4. Sportsnet’s Kenny Reid will be there, signing copies of his book Hometown Hockey Heroes.

High School: The North Nova Gryphons are in Truro to face the Cougars at 4, followed by the Northumberland Night Hawks vs the Dr. J. H. Gillis Royals at 6:30 in Westville.

Rural League: Tonight at the Antigonish Arena, it’s St. Croix vs the Outlaws at 7, followed by the Panthers & Warriors at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

One-goal victories for the two Canadian N-H-L teams in action. Winnipeg scored three times in the second period of a 3-2 win over Buffalo. Toronto came back for a 3-2 victory over Detroit in Stockholm. Swedish forward William Nylander, who had friends and family at the game, had three points for the Leafs.

The Boston Celtics’ winning streak is up to five games after a 108-105 victory over Toronto. The Raptors fought back from a 16-point halftime deficit but Derrick White hit a three-pointer with 26.8 seconds left to give the Celtics the lead. It was Toronto’s first In-Season Tournament game.

They’ll try again in the morning in Jamaica. Wet weather forced the postponement of a men’s soccer CONCACAF (CON’-cah-caff) Nations League quarterfinal between Jamaica and Canada. The early evening start time was pushed back before organizers opted to reschedule. The two-leg series wraps up Tuesday night in Toronto.

The C-F-L Players’ Association is out with its list of all-stars for the 2023 season. Quarterback Chad Kelly is one of seven members of the Toronto Argonauts named to the squad. He guided the Argos to a 16-win regular season. The B-C Lions also had seven players named to the team. Winnipeg and Montreal will meet in the Grey Cup on Sunday in Hamilton.

The N-F-L season is over for Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. He has a torn ligament in his right wrist that will likely need surgery. Burrow signed a five-year extension worth 275 million dollars U-S before the start of the season. The Bengals are last in the A-F-C North at 5-and-5 after winning the division the previous two years.

Right-hander Adam Cimber is a free agent after the Toronto Blue Jays declined to offer him a contract for next season. The reliever had a 7.40 earned-run average over 22 appearances. Cimber battled shoulder issues for most of the year. He was 10-and-6 with a 2.80 E-R-A for Toronto in 2022.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 3 Detroit 2

Winnipeg 3 Buffalo 2

Florida 2 Anaheim 1

NBA

Boston 108 Toronto 105

Milwaukee 130 Charlotte 99

New York 120 Washington 99

Cleveland 108 Detroit 100

Philadelphia 126 Atlanta 116

Sacramento 129 San Antonio 120

New Orleans 115 Denver 110

Orlando 103 Chicago 97

L.A. Lakers 107 Portland 95

Phoenix 131 Utah 128

L.A. Clippers 106 Houston 100

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Minnesota vs. Ottawa at Avicii Arena, 11 a.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.