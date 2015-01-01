Sports Roundup – November 19

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The Canada West champion UBC Thunderbirds proved too much for the AUS champion X-Men as the blue and white fell 46-17 in the Mitchell Bowl national semifinal game. UBC outpaced the X-Men in the passing game, posting 342 yards to St. FX’s 195 in the air, and also shut down their run game as the X-Men were held to 77 yards on the ground. The game marked the first loss for the X-Men since last year’s Uteck Bowl game against Saskatchewan as they went 10-0 in regular season and playoff action this year.

A four-goal first period and a strong powerplay helped the X-Women hockey team to a 6-2 win over the UNB REDS at the Keating Centre. Forward Anna MacCara had a three point night and took home player of the game honours, while Landyn Pitts was named the second star with her two goal effort, and Ella VandeSompel picked up the third star with two assists. The X-Women continue their home stand this afternoon with a 3 pm matchup against the Dalhousie Tigers.

NS Junior: The Strait Pirates came up short in Lunenberg, losing 5-3 to the Lumberjacks. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians host Brookfield at 6pm in Trenton.

In playoff action yesterday at the Monctonian Tournament, in the U15 division the Wearwell Bombers won the first round 4-1 against the Express, but fell 8-1 to the Hawks. The Novas were taken out in the first round by the Bandits in a 3-1 loss. The Cabot Highlanders and CB West Islanders did not advance to the playoffs in their divisions.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects fought Kings Edgehill to a 1-1 tie on Pictou. The teams face off again in Windsor at Noon.

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Amherst to tangle with the Ramblers at 2 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken handed the Vancouver Canucks their second straight loss, 4-3. Jamie Oleksiak, Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd) and Matty Beniers added the others for Seattle, which has won back-to-back games for the second time this season. J-T Miller, Quinn Hughes and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver.

Mikko Rantanen scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit in a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. Colorado’s Cale Makar became the fastest defenceman in N-H-L history to reach 200 career assists with two in his 254th game.

Jimmy Vesey and Artemi Panarin scored two goals apiece as the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3, extending their point streak to 11 games. Panarin set a Rangers record by running his season-opening point streak to 15 games, the longest of his career. His first-period power-play goal broke the old mark he shared with Rod Gilbert.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous Alexander scored 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder sent the Golden State Warriors to their sixth straight loss with a 130-123 overtime victory. Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins of Canada hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren responded with a game-tying shot at the buzzer to send it to overtime. The Thunder outscored the Warriors 13-6 in overtime to seal back-to-back wins at Chase Center and secure the season series, 2-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, Damian Lillard added 27 and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to four games with a 132-125 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokoumpo was averaging 41.3 points in his last three games before being held to 16 Friday night in Charlotte. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with 39 points.

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat Miami 102-97, halting the Heat’s winning streak at seven games. Jimmy Butler scored 25 for the Heat, who didn’t trail in the game until the final minute. But Butler missed a pair of three-point attempts in the final seconds.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 2 Minnesota 1 (SO) at Stockholm, Sweden

Philadelphia 4 Vegas 3 (OT)

Nashville 4 Chicago 2

Tampa Bay 6 Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5 Arizona 2

Boston 5 Montreal 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Calgary 4 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 3

Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4 Columbus 3

Colorado 6 Dallas 3

Seattle 4 Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 5 St. Louis 1

NBA

New York 122 Charlotte 108

Minnesota 121 New Orleans 120

Milwaukee 132 Dallas 125

Memphis 120 San Antonio 108

Chicago 102 Miami 97

Oklahoma City 130 Golden State 123 (OT)

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL Grey Cup

Montreal vs. Winnipeg, in Hamilton, Ont., 6 p.m.

NFL

Arizona at Houston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Toronto vs. Minnesota, in Stockholm, Sweden, 8 a.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.