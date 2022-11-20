Sports Roundup – November 20

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

The Saskatchewan Huskies punched their return ticket to the Vanier Cup with a 36-19 win over the X-Men in the Uteck Bowl in front of a crowd of close to 2200. The teams were tied 13-13 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Huskies rallied for 23 points late in the game to seal the win. St. FX head coach Gary Waterman said he and his team were disappointed they couldn’t pull out the win but his message afterwards was one of pride in his squad. The X-Men close out their season with a 9-1 record.

On Coach K Court, the X-Men rolled over the Memorial Sea-Hawks 121-63. The X-Men delivered a well-balanced attack as seven players scored double digits and all 12 X-Men put points on the board. On the women’s side, the Sea-Hawks improved to 4-3 with an 80-57 win over the X-Women. The teams meet again this afternoon on Coach K Court – the women play at Noon, and the men at 2.

In Hockey, the X-Men scored three unanswered goals to win 4-2 over the Aigles Bleus in Moncton. Meanwhile in Fredericton, the X-Women shut out the St. Thomas Tommies 7-0. Maggy Burbidge was named Subway Player of the Game with two goals and three assists on the night.

The X-Women track team sent a trio of runners to compete at the UNB Red & Black Open in Saint John. Fresh off the U SPORTS Cross Country championship last weekend in Halifax, Allie Sandluck, Mairin Canning and Brynn Hebert competed in the 3000m race. All three ran to personal best times in the event, placing first, second and third. Sandluck finished with a time of 9:57.27, Canning posted a 10:09.52 result and Hebert finished at 10:42.90.

NS Junior B: The Strait Pirates followed up their Friday win over Membertou in Port Hawkesbury with a 5-2 victory on the Junior Miners’ home ice. Tonight, the Scotians host the Blues in Trenton at 6, then the Antigonish Bulldogs are in Eskasoni to face the Eagles at 7:30.

Maritime Juniors: It was a blowout at the Wellness Centre, as the Weeks Crushers outscored the Truro Bearcats 8-1. This afternoon, the Mariners visit the Crushers at 4.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects had their first non-win of the season, skating to a 1-1 tie against the Cape Breton Lynx. This puts them just one point behind the Penguins at the top of the league, with a game in hand. The Selects are on the road against the Eastern Stars this afternoon.

At the Monctonian Challenge, the Pictou County Weeks Majors were the only local team to advance to the playoffs. The Majors scored a 2-1 victory over Steele Subaru in the first round, but lost 2-1 to the Macs in the quarter-finals.

The induction ceremony for the 2022 class of the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame took place last night with a local name on the roster. New Glasgow’s Jon Sim is one of three athletes named to the hall last summer and inducted last night at a ceremony in Halifax. Sim played 469 games in the NHL, scoring 75 goals and 139 points, and won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999. Sim also won a Calder cup in the AHL with the Philadelphia Phantoms in 2005.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. After Zach Hyman netted the go-ahead goal for Edmonton 38 seconds into the third, Mark Stone buried his second almost 11 minutes later to tie it. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves in the win.

Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and two assists as the St. Louis Blues won their sixth straight game following a long skid, beating the Anaheim Ducks 6-2. The Blues set a record for the longest winning streak in N-H-L history by a team immediately after losing at least eight in a row in regulation. The Blues dropped a franchise-worst eight consecutive games between October 24th and November 8th.

Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal in overtime to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. The Lightning extended their winning streak to a season-high four games. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists and Alex Killorn also scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves for the Lightning.

Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Islanders 5-2. Dallas won its second straight game and increased its lead to three points on Colorado and Winnipeg in the Central Division. Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski each had two assists, with Seguin topping 700 points for his career. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to improve to 7-2-and-1.

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final one minute 48 seconds, in the Utah Jazz’s 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Malik Beasley had 29 points off the bench to help Utah take the Western Conference lead at 12-and-6. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points.

Aaron Nesmith made two free throws with under 10 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers came up with a final defensive stop to beat the Orlando Magic 114-113. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. They have won four straight to improve to 9-and-6. Franz Wagner had 29 points for the Magic.

The N-F-L’s Buffalo Bills employed a massive operation to get all of their players and staff dug out of the snow to depart to Detroit for their relocated home game against the Cleveland Browns. A Bills executive tells The Associated Press that the team had local snowmobile clubs on alert, and used snowplow drivers and car pools to make sure everyone was able to gather at their facility. The game was moved after a lake-effect storm dumped over 2 metres of snow across parts of western and northern New York.

Football fans from across the country have piled into Regina for today’s Grey Cup game. The defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers will play the Toronto Argonauts for the C-F-L championship. Regina Mayor Sandra Masters says in this time of many people feeling divided, she hopes the Grey Cup is one way to bring people together.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

New Jersey 5 Ottawa 1

Calgary 5 Florida 4 (SO)

Toronto 5 Buffalo 2

Boston 6 Chicago 1

Colorado 4 Washington 0

Detroit 6 Columbus 1

Montreal 5 Philadelphia 4 (SO)

Pittsburgh 3 Winnipeg 0

St. Louis 6 Anaheim 2

Minnesota 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

Dallas 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

Seattle 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Vegas 3

N.Y. Rangers 2 San Jose 1

NBA

Atlanta 124 Toronto 122 (OT)

Indiana 114 Orlando 113

Minnesota 112 Philadelphia 109

Utah 118 Portland 113

L.A. Clippers 119 San Antonio 97

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL Grey Cup

Toronto vs. Winnipeg, at Regina, 6 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.

NBA

New York at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cleveland vs Buffalo, at Detroit, MI., 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.