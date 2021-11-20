Sports Roundup – November 20

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport

In Hockey, special teams led the way for the X-Women, scoring three power play goals in a convincing 4-0 win over the Aigles Bleues de Moncton at the Keating Centre. Meanwhile, the UNB REDS used a strong third period to beat the X-Men 6-2 in Fredericton.

Today

X-Women & X-Men Cross Country @ U SPORTS Championship at Laval, Quebec City

X-Men Football vs Bishop’s, 2:00 pm in Subway AUS Loney Bowl Championship at STFX Stadium

X-Women Basketball vs Dalhousie, 6:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

X-Men Basketball vs Dalhousie, 8:00 pm at STFX Saputo Centre

X-Men Hockey @ Moncton, 7:00 pm in Moncton

At the Monctonian AAA Challenge Tournament:

In the Under 18 division, the Weeks Majors and CB West Islanders are both 1-1 after the first day of play. The Islanders began the day with a 3-1 defeat of the Northern Moose, then fell 5-4 to the St-Joseph Vert et Or. The Majors defeated Kings Edgehill 5-4, and lost 8-5 to Saint John.

In the Under 15 division, the Novas are 3-0 after two victories on Friday, 4-1 over the Gulls and 5-2 over the Eastern Express. The Wearwell Bombers played the Harbour Storm to a 3-3 tie, then tied the North West Bulls from New Brunswick 2-2. Their record is 1-0-2.

Today, the Bombers face the Truro Bearcats at 8 this morning, with the Novas taking on the Moncton Hawks at 2:15. The Weeks Majors start the day at 10:15 versus the Waterloo Wolves, and the Islanders play the York-Simcoe Express at 12:15. Playoff seeding begins in the late afternoon.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs poured in 4 goals in the first period, on the way to an 8-5 win over Cumberland County at the Arena. Meanwhile, the Strait Pirates lost a close one on the road, 3-2 in overtime to the Penguins.

Maritime Junior: Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Amherst tonight at 7.

NS Female Under 18: The Northern Selects play West Reds in the first of two weekend matches at the Hector Arena, Pictou. Puck drops at 4.

Rural League: 7 pm St Croix vs Outlaws, 8:30 pm Pleasantdale vs Heatherton

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Vancouver Canucks got power-play goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland to snap a five-game N-H-L winless streak with a 3-2 victory over Winnipeg. Canuck goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots in Vancouver’s third win in 10 games.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and the Toronto Raptors continued their recent dominance in Sacramento, thumping the Kings 108-89. Gary Trent Junior had 23 points as the Raptors ended a three-game skid and won for the second time in eight games.

Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry’s absence as Golden State beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102. Poole scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, while Canadian Andrew Wiggins finished with 27 points. Curry sat out with a bruised hip. The Warriors lead the league at 14-and-2.

The Ottawa Redblacks played spoiler in Montreal. With nothing to lose and a couple of minutes left in their season, the Redblacks recovered a fumble, drove 96 yards down field, and quarterback Caleb Evans scored a touchdown to give Ottawa a 19-18 win at Montreal. The Als finished third in the conference with the loss and will play at Hamilton in the conference semifinal next weekend.

The Colorado Avalanche have signed coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. Bednar is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he guided the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s top mark and their fourth straight postseason appearance. His team is off to a solid start this season despite key injuries for players like Nathan MacKinnon.

Billy Bridges and James Dunn each scored a hat trick as Canada’s para hockey team blanked South Korea 11-0 at a pre-Paralympic tournament in Bridgewater. Greg Westlake scored twice, while Liam Hickey had a goal and two assists to record 100 career points for Canada’s national team. Canada is using this four-game series as preparation for the Beijing Paralympics in March.

Friday’s Games

NHL

Colorado 7 Seattle 3

Vancouver 3 Winnipeg 2

NBA

Golden State 105 Detroit 102

Charlotte 121 Indiana 118

Boston 130 L.A. Lakers 108

Brooklyn 115 Orlando 113

New Orleans 94 L.A. Clippers 81

Milwaukee 96 Oklahoma City 89

Chicago 114 Denver 108

Phoenix 112 Dallas 104

Toronto 108 Sacramento 89

CFL

Ottawa 19 Montreal 18

B.C. 43 Edmonton 10

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd

Carolina at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 10:30 p.m

NBA

Houston at New York, 5 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

CFL

Saskatchewan at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

MLS Playoffs

Western Conference

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 6 Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Eastern Conference

No. 2 Philadelphia vs. No. 7 NY Red Bulls, 2:30 p.m.