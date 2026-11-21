LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: Saint Mary’s forward Ben Boyd scored two of the Huskies six unanswered goals, as SMU defeated the X-Men 6-1 for their fourth straight win. STFX opened the scoring late in the first period, with Antonino Pugliese scoring a powerplay goal at 14:54 to give the visitors a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Saint Mary’s outshot STFX 38-27 on the night.

In Basketball, the X-Women earned a convincing 67-51 victory over the UPEI Panthers at the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre. Shannon Neita and Mikaela James led the X-Women offensively, each recording 18 points. Neita delivered an outstanding performance on the boards, collecting a game-high 18 rebounds, including five offensive boards, to complete a double-double. James contributed four three-pointers while adding seven rebounds. The X-Men battled back throughout the game but came up just short in an 80-76 loss to the Panthers – marking the first loss of the season for the top-ranked team. DJ Jackson led the X-Men offensively with a 23-point performance, shooting 11-for-26 from the field. He also contributed eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and three blocked shots. The two schools meet again this afternoon in Charlottetown, beginning with the women at 2, then the men at 4.

The X-Women hockey team are in Halifax taking on the Dalhousie Tigers tonight – puck drops at 7.

Maritime League: The Weeks Crushers fell in overtime 4-3 to the Mariners. Tonight, the Crushers are in Summerside to take on the Western Capitals at 7.

Senior League: Another win for the Blackstone Knights, a 6-4 victory over Membertou. Tonight, the Pictou County Pipers play the Truro Bearcats at the Wellness Centre beginning at 7, while the Bulldogs host the Penguins at the Arena at 7:30.

Monctonian: (U15) The Novas have a 2-1 record, defeating the Osprey 6-1. The Wearwell Bombers are also 2-1, following a 3-0 shutout of the Northern Rivermen. This morning begins with the Novas vs the Hitmen at 8:45 am, with the Bombers facing off with the Gulls at 9. Playoffs begin at 2.

(U16) Cabot Highlanders shutout the Wildcats 3-0, and defeated Okanagan 2-1 in overtime. Today, The Highlanders play the Thunder at 12:30, with playoffs beginning at 6 tonight.

(U18) Weeks Majors fell 3-1 to the RNS River Hawks, the CB West Islanders defeated the Halifax Macs 2-1. Today, the Weeks Majors face the Caps, while the Islanders play the Northern Moose – both games start at 12:15. Playdowns begin at 4:15.

High School: In Girls action, The North Nova Gryphons tackled the Northumberland Nighthawks 6-2 in Trenton. On the Boys side, it’s North Nova vs Northumberland in Westville tonight at 6:30.

Rural League: At the Antigonish Arena: Pleasantdale 9 Canso 5, St Croix 5 Heatherton 1.

Junior B: Three local teams are on the road: The Strait Pirates face off with the Elks at 4, the Bulldogs play the Eagles in Eskasoni at 7, then it’s the Scotians and Miners at 7:30 in Membertou.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: Selects v Rockets @ Hector Arena, 4pm.

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Senior Girls volleyball team picked up two wins at the Northumberland regional championships Friday night. The Royals defeated North Nova 2-0 in their first match and their second match they defeated East Hants 2-0. The Royals are back on the court at 9 AM on when they take on the CEC Cougars.

The Royals Girls Varsity Basketball team are hosting the Ian Spencer Memorial Tournament this weekend – play continues this morning with Sydney Academy vs Bayview at 9 am, followed by North Nova vs Grammar at 11. Playoffs begin at 1 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A big road win for the Toronto Raptors. Scottie Barnes scored 29 points in Toronto’s 105-102 win over Detroit. The victory ended Toronto’s six-game losing streak. Allen Graves had a double-double for Toronto in his first career N-B-A start.

Call it vintage James Harden. He scored 51 points to lead Cleveland past Indiana 128-119 in an N-B-A Cup game. It was the 26th 50-point game of his career. That moves him past the late Kobe Bryant for the third-most 50-point games in league history.

Max Verstappen will be in the pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix tonight. He gets the prime position thanks to a penalty handed to Kimi Antonelli before qualifying. Antonelli’s Mercedes team exceeded its engine allocation for the season.

Ottawa’s Rachel Homan has a spot in the playoffs at the HearingLife National after a 6-5 win over Switzerland’s Alina Paetz. Homan scored two in the eighth end to seal the win at the Grand Slam event in Sydney, Nova Scotia. Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Manitoba, will play in a morning tiebreaker.

Davis Schneider is a free agent after being non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays. The utilityman contributed to Toronto’s run to the World Series last year but had trouble sticking at the big-league level this past season. Schneider split the campaign between the Blue Jays and Triple-A Buffalo.

Canada and Brazil are tied at one apiece in their best-of-five Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario won her opening singles match. Doubles play and reverse singles are on tap tomorrow.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NBA

Toronto 105 Detroit 102

Atlanta 111 Charlotte 97

Cleveland 128 Indiana 119

Orlando 113 Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 126 New Orleans 120

Washington 98 Chicago 94

Phoenix 111 Utah 101

L.A. Lakers 106 Sacramento 104

Denver 133 Houston 124

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Charlottetown 3 Newfoundland 2

Saint John 6 Moncton 4

Rouyn-Noranda 4 Baie-Comeau 2

Halifax 6 Blainville-Boisbriand 0

Gatineau 4 Ottawa (OHL) 3 (OT)

Québec 3 Cape Breton 1

Victoriaville 5 Rimouski 2

Shawinigan 4 Sherbrooke 3 (OT)

Val-d’Or at Drummondville (ppd., illness)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Moncton at Saint John, 3 p.m.

Cape Breton at Chicoutimi, 4 p.m.

Halifax at Shawinigan, 4 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

MLS Playoffs First Round | Best-of-Three Series

Philadelphia at New England, 2 p.m. (Start of series)

Portland at FC Dallas, 4 p.m. (Start of series)

Columbus at Miami, 6 p.m. (Start of series)

Canadian Premier League Final

Ottawa at Calgary, 3 p.m.