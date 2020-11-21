Sports Roundup – November 21

LOCAL SPORTS

Hockey Nova Scotia says the new COVID restrictions in the Halifax area beginning Monday won’t affect league schedules. In a release on Friday, the group noted that there are currently no travel restrictions in and out of Halifax, and that the rule of 50 on the field of play is still in effect. HNS says that if there are any changes, they will be communicated to the hockey community and the public.

High School Hockey: Tonight, CEC vs Northumberland in Westville 6:30, North Nova vs East Hants in East Hants 7:30

U18 League: the Showcase event continues at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. On Friday, The CB West Islanders were edged out 4-3 by the Valley Wildcats, while Dartmouth doubled the Weeks team 4-2. Today, it’s Weeks vs Wildcats at 4:00, and Dartmouth vs CB West Islanders at 5:00

Junior Hockey: Friday’s game between Cumberland County and the Strait Pirates to be rescheduled due to COVID restrictions on Blues players in New Brunswick.

U15 League: Sat – Novas host Lumberjacks at Antigonish Arena, Bombers host Cougars at Hector Arena, Pictou. Both games 5:00

QMJHL: Acadie-Bathurst got past Halifax 4-3 in a Shoot Out. Logan Chisholm assisted on the first Titan goal. Tonight, it’s Charlottetown vs Halifax at 7:00.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects vs Penguins at Keating Centre, 1:30

NATIONAL SPORTS

On the first night of free agency, De’Aaron Fox was the first huge winner. Huge, as in $163 million dollars U-S _ or even more. Fox and the Sacramento Kings agreed on a max deal. It’s a five-year pact that could pay Fox up to $200 million if he makes an All-N-B-A team or receives other league honours.

Danilo Gallinari _ one of the top wings on the free-agent market _ agreed to a three-year contract worth $61-point-5 million dollars U-S with the Atlanta Hawks. Gallinari averaged 18-point-7 points for Oklahoma City last season. The 32-year-old Italian has also played with the Knicks, Nuggets and Clippers. He was originally the sixth overall pick in the 2008 draft by New York.

The Toronto Raptors will start their season playing home games in Tampa, Florida next month after being unable to come to an agreement with the federal government to play at Scotiabank Arena during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Raptors and the N-B-A needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for non-essential reasons must isolate for 14 days. The U-S-Canada border remains closed to non-essential travel.

Gustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact in the play-in round of the M-L-S Cup playoffs. New England advanced in the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. The Revs will play in the first round Tuesday night against top-seeded Philadelphia.

Live Fast Motorsports has announced the formation of a NASCAR team. That brings the total to three new teams for the Cup Series in 2021. The team is owned by drivers B-J McLeod and Matt Tifft. McLeod will drive the Number 78 Ford next season. The Live Fast entry joins new teams owned former driver Justin Marks, as well as one co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

The New Orleans Saints have placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three games with rib injuries. Brees was unable to finish last Sunday’s game after absorbing a heavy hit on a sack attempt by 287-pound San Francisco defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was penalized for roughing on the play.