Sports Roundup – November 23

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The Acadia Axemen needed overtime and a goal from second year defender Tyler Deline to get the win 3-2 over the X-Men at the Keating Centre. Alex Christopoulos & Jacob Maillet scored for the X-Men. Tonight, the X-Men are in Halifax to play the Saint Mary’s Huskies. Meanwhile, the X-Women are in Moncton to face off with the Aigles Bleues – both games begin at 7.

On Coach K Court, St. FX hosts the UPEI Panthers. The women tip off at 6, followed by the men at 8. As part of the Hunger for Hoops campaign, there will be a collection of donations for Kevin’s Corner Food Resource Centre at tonight’s games.

Junior B: In Port Hawkesbury, the Pictou County Scotians trounced the Strait Pirates 5-2.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers travel to PEI to face off with the Summerside Western Capitals. Game time is 7 pm.

U15: This afternoon at the Wellness Centre, the Wearwell Bombers host the Valley Wildcats. Puck drops at 2.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Voyageurs at 6 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

U18 Major: Tonight, the CB West Islanders are in Port Hood hosting Steele Subaru at 6 pm, then the Weeks Majors take on the Mustangs at 7 at the Wellness Centre.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects, currently leading the Capitals by one point atop the league standings, host the Stars at 4 at the Hector Arena in Pictou.

High School Boys: The Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional Royals are playing in Trenton in a tournament hosted by the North Nova Gryphons. On Friday, the Royals came up short against the Dartmouth Spartans with a score of 6-5. Scoring for the Royals was Seth MacGillivray, Rowen Sangster, Ben Kavanaugh, Ross MacPhie and Jessy Partridge. The Royals play at 10 am and 4 pm today.

Rural League: Outlaws 5 Pleasantdale 4 (SO), St. Croix 5 Heatherton 1

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winnipeg Jets are still the class of the league after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Kyle Connor led the way offensively for Winnipeg with a goal and an assist, while goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves in the win. Hellebuyck has a league-best 14 wins in 16 games, and also ranks among the N-H-L leaders in goals-against average and save percentage.

Rookie Jiri Kulich scored with a minute left in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2. Drew Helleson and Isac Lundestrom scored for the Ducks, whose three-game winning streak was snapped. The Sabres are 2-0 on their California road trip, which ends tonight in San Jose.

Canadian Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and the Golden State Warriors secured a knockout-round spot in the N-B-A Cup with a 112-108 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 for the Warriors, who improved to 3-0 in West Group C. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 19 points for the Pelicans, who fell to 1-and-2 in group play and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

Mississauga’s Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points and led Houston Rockets to a win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Brooks matched a career-high with six three-pointers on eight attempts in the win. For Portland, Shaedon Sharpe of London, Ontario, dropped 13 points in the loss.

The Toronto Blue Jays are letting Jordan Romano hit the open market. The Jays did not tender their former closer with a contract for 2025 by Friday, making him a free agent. The Markham, Ontario-born pitcher struggled last season, logging a 6.59 E-R-A and 13 strikeouts over 13-and-two-thirds innings pitched before undergoing surgery in his pitching elbow.

Chris Woodward has been named first-base coach by the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his second stint on manager Dave Roberts’ staff. Woodward was the Dodgers’ first-base coach from 2016-18 before leaving to become manager of the Texas Rangers. Woodward takes over from former first-base coach Clayton McCullough, who was named the Miami Marlins manager on November 11th.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

NBA

Philadelphia 113 Brooklyn 98

Boston 108 Washington 96

Golden State 112 New Orleans 108

Milwaukee 129 Indiana 117

Houston 116 Portland 88

Chicago 136 Atlanta 122

Dallas 123 Denver 120

LA Clippers 104 Sacramento 88