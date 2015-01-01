Sports Roundup – November 26

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men Hockey team lost 5-3 to the Saint Mary’s Huskies in a fast-paced game at the Keating Centre. All three X-Men goals were scored on the power play. The X-Women will be at the Keating Centre this afternoon hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies. Game time is 3 pm.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers defeated the Rangers 2-1 in a shootout, while the Novas lost 8-4 to the Bandits in Bedford. This morning at 11, the Bombers face off with the Cougars at the Wellness Centre, then at 1pm the Novas continue their road trip with a match against the Gulls.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were shut out 3-0 by the Buccaneers. The Highlanders welcome the Kings to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre for a 12:30 contest.

U18 Majors: It was a goalie duel as the CB West Islanders lost 1-0 to Steele Subaru at the Al MacInnis Centre. Rhyah Stewart turned aside 32 shots for the Islanders. The teams play again at 1 pm in Port Hood. In the Valley, the Weeks Majors defeated the Wildcats 4-1. The Majors host the Wolfpack this afternoon at the Wellness Centre, which is also a Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser. Puck drops at 1 pm.

Maritime Major Female League: After two scoreless periods at the Hector Arena, Brooke Williams potted one in on the power play as the Northern Subway Selects defeated the Stars 1-0. The teams meet again at Noon today.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs are in Trenton tonight to face the Scotians. Game time is 6pm.

High School Hockey: The North Nova Gryphons are undefeated so far in their memorial hockey tournament. The final is 12:30 today at the Trenton Rink.

Congratulations to the Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High Senior Girls’ Basketball team, winners of the Ian Spencer Memorial Tournament this weekend. They defeated the CP Allen Cheetahs from Bedford in the finals.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Mikael Granlund broke a tie 22 seconds into the third period, Ty Emberson scored his first career N-H-L goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3. It was just San Jose’s fourth victory in the first 21 games. Mike Hoffman and Fabian Zetterlund also scored for the Sharks. San Jose ended an 11-game losing streak against the Canucks, which had been the third longest active streak in the N-H-L.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 for their sixth win in seven games. Ryan Johansen and Jonathan Drouin also scored for Colorado. Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, which wrapped up a four-game road trip at 2-2.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost in regulation for the first time in six games. Erik Karlsson scored the deciding goal in the final seconds of the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 3-2. Matthew Knies scored his sixth and Tyler Bertuzzi his fifth for the Maple Leafs.

Anthony Davis scored 23 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and grabbed 13 rebounds, LeBron James had 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-115. James added six rebounds, six assists and two steals in beating Cleveland for the 18th time in 21 career games.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-88 for their fourth victory in five games. Paul George had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Terance Mann added 17 points while the Clippers won comfortably despite quiet games from George’s fellow stars. James Harden had just eight points and seven assists, while Kawhi Leonard missed his first nine shots before finishing with eight points.

Patrick Anderson had a team-high 22 points as Canada’s men’s wheelchair basketball team beat Argentina 70-62 to win bronze at the Parapan American Games. Anderson, from Fergus, Ont., also had 14 rebounds and eight assists. Canada secured a spot in a last-chance qualifier in April for the 2024 Paralympics.

Saturday’s Results

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 7 Boston 4

Los Angeles 4 Montreal 0

New Jersey 7 Buffalo 2

Pittsburgh 3 Toronto 2

Philadelphia 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)

Arizona 2 Vegas 0

Colorado 3 Calgary 1

San Jose 4 Vancouver 3

NBA

Philadelphia 127 Oklahoma City 123

Brooklyn 112 Miami 97

Atlanta 136 Washington 108

L.A. Lakers 121 Cleveland 115

Utah 105 New Orleans 100

L.A. Clippers 107 Dallas 88

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

NFL

Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.