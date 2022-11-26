Sports Roundup – November 26

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

The X-Men Hockey team got their third straight win a 5-4 shootout victory over the UPEI Panthers on home ice. Forward Matthew Struthers was the lone scorer in the shootout, with X backup goalie and Subway player of the game Lucas Pfeil stopping all three Panther attempts and 14 saves in the game. Tonight, the X-Women host UPEI at the Keating Centre. Face-off is at 7.

In Basketball, the X-Women defeated Dalhousie 79-57 at Dalplex in a four-point game. The X-Women earned their first victory of the season, while the Tigers remain winless. St. FX guard Laia Torrent earned Subway Player of the Game honours, finishing with eight points and four steals.

The X-Men came from behind to defeat the Tigers 91-88 in overtime in another game worth four points in the AUS standings. The X-Men’s Deon Ejim was named Subway Player of the Game with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Tonight on Coach K Court, St. FX hosts UNB in games also worth four points. The women tip off at 6, followed by the men at 8.

NS Juniors: The Strait Pirates lost 6-2 to the Antigonish Bulldogs in Port Hawkesbury, while the Pictou County Scotians got the 6-2 victory over the Cumberland County Blues in Springhill. Tonight, the Scotians take on the Junior Miners in Membertou at 7:30 pm.

Maritime Major Female League: the Northern Subway Selects are atop the standings following a 3-0 shutout of the Eastern Stars in Murray River, PEI.

Maritime Juniors: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Yarmouth to tangle with the Mariners at 7 tonight.

NS U18: The CB West Islanders host Steele Subaru in Port Hood at 6, while the Weeks Majors play the Wolfpack in Cole Harbour at 7:15.

NS U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders take on the Thunderbirds at 6 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NS U15 Majors: The Bombers are in Dartmouth to play the Whalers at 5:30. The Novas play the Western Hurricanes (Location & Time TBA)

At the Everest Curling Club Championships in Edmonton, the Nova Scotia foursome – skipped by Meredith Harrison out of New Glasgow’s Bluenose Club, and including Gilda Chisholm of Antigonish – are into the semi-finals after playoff wins over Saskatchewan and Quebec on Friday. They face Ontario at 1 pm – the winner plays for gold, the loser goes to the bronze medal game – both at 5.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-4 victory in Dallas. Red-hot Jason Robertson had tied it for the Stars with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out of a tie for second place.

Three other Canadian N-H-L teams recorded wins last night. The Montreal Canadiens edged Chicago in a shootout, the Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 in Minnesota and the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win at Anaheim.

Another big night for Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Hamilton, Ontario native scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points a night this season.

Dillon Brooks of Mississauga, Ontario scored 25 points as the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead on three-point shooting and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111. The Pelicans were without C-J McCollum, who sat out under the N-B-A’s health and safety protocol.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be minus running back Joe Mixon when they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Mixon is out with a concussion. Mixon is Cincinnati’s rushing leader with 605 rushing yards, with no other player on the team having hit the 175-yard plateau.

Tunisia versus Australia kicks off today’s FIFA World Cup action. Both teams are without a win in Group D. And then Poland faces Saudi Arabia, France meets Denmark, and Argentina battles Mexico. France tops Group D after beating Australia 4-1 in their opener.

Friday’s Scoreboard

World Cup – Group Stage

Iran 2 Wales 0

Senegal 3 Qatar 1

Netherlands 1 Ecuador 1

England 0 United States 0

NHL

Washington 3 Calgary 0

Montreal 3 Chicago 2 (SO)

Toronto 4 Minnesota 3

Ottawa 5 Anaheim 1

Winnipeg 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

Boston 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4 Philadelphia 1

Detroit 4 Arizona 3 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Columbus 2

New Jersey 3 Buffalo 1

Seattle 4 Vegas 2

Tampa Bay 5 St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 5 San Jose 2

Colorado at Nashville, ppd.

NBA

Charlotte 110 Minnesota 108

Philadelphia 107 Orlando 99

Portland 132 New York 129

Houston 128 Atlanta 122

Indiana 128 Brooklyn 117

Oklahoma City 123 Chicago 119

Milwaukee 117 Cleveland 102

L.A. Lakers 105 San Antonio 94

Memphis 132 New Orleans 111

Boston 122 Sacramento 104

Miami 110 Washington 107

Phoenix 108 Detroit 102

Golden State 129 Utah 118

Denver 114 L.A. Clippers 104

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Cup – Group Stage

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Toronto, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 9 p.m.