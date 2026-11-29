LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men Basketball team, ranked third in the country, go into the holiday break on a three game win streak, dropping the visiting Saint Mary’s Huskies 105-86 on Coach K Court last night. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Koat Thomas finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for a double double, while DJ Jackson led all scorers with 30 points for STFX. The win also pushed the X-Men into a two-way tie for first place in the AUS standings alongside the Cape Breton Capers.

Meanwhile, the X-Women picked up their second win in a row with a 73-53 victory over Saint Mary’s. Shannon Neita had another strong night for the X-Women, picking up Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game honors as she finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

X-Women Hockey take on Mount Allison at the RECC Centre in Truro – Game time 4:30 pm.

Junior B: A blowout win for the Bulldogs at the Arena, 7-1 over the Strait Pirates. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians host the Membertou Junior Miners at the Wellness Centre at 6 pm.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers won in the Valley, defeating the division-leading Wildcats 6-2.

Senior League: A split for local teams, as the Pictou County Pipers fell 8-6 to the Penguins, while the Bulldogs beat the Bearcats 6-3 in Truro.

U15: The Novas dominated in a 9-1 defeat of the Wolverines, while the Bombers got a 3-2 shootout loss against the Valley Wildcats. This morning, it’s the Novas hosting the Rangers at the Arena, while the Bombers play the Whalers at the Wellness Centre – both games begin at 11.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders lost a close match, 4-3 to the Thunderbirds. The Highlanders host the Northeastern Storm at 12:15 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

U18 Major: Wins for both the Islanders & Weeks Majors: the Majors beat the Halifax Macs 3-2, while the Islanders were 3-1 winners over Steele Subaru. At 1 pm, the Islanders host the Hunters in Port Hood, then it’s the Majors vs the Wildcats in Berwick at 1:20.

High School Boys: Dalbrae Academy had a couple of exhibition losses at Cabot Trail Arena, falling 2-1 to Sydney Academy, then 3-2 against Cape Breton Highlands-NDA-Cabot. This morning, it’s CBHA-NDA-Cabot vs Sydney Academy at 10 am, followed by Dalbrae against Alison Bernard at 11:30.

Rural League: At the Arena tonight, it’s the Outlaws & Angels at 7 pm, followed by the Warriors vs the Panthers at 8:30.

The Parkview Panthers Senior Girls volleyball team defeated Dr J.H. Gillis 3-2 in the Provincial Qualifying match at Parkview on Saturday, eliminating the Royals from further play this season.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 25th goal of the season 10 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard scored with 10 seconds left in regulation time to tie the game at 2-all. Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who halted a five-game losing skid. Ryker Evans and Matthew Wood replied for the Kraken.

Four Canadian N-H-L teams lost by one goal, including the Calgary Flames, who were edged 1-0 by the Rangers in New York. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Noah Laba’s first goal of the season was the winner. Dustin Wolf stopped 28 of 29 shots for the Flames, who have lost five of their last six games.

Alperen Sengun had 21 points and seven rebounds; Amen Thompson added 20 points, and the Houston Rockets won their third straight, blowing past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 131-93. Tyrese Maxey led the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers with 17 points and seven assists.

Kel’el Ware had 30 points and 13 rebounds, Ryan Rollins scored 28 points and added six assists, and the lowly Milwaukee Bucks surprised the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 119-111. Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and eight assists, while Ajay Mitchell added 24 points.

The Washington Wizards fired coach Brian Keefe Saturday night, hours after the team was beaten 116-91 by the visiting Orlando Magic. Adam Caporn will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, the 7-and-13 Wizards said. Washington was 4-and-3 after a win on November 2nd. Since then, the Wizards have gone 3-and-10 with six of those losses by at least 15 points.

Etienne Jacques kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play of regulation time to lift the Montreal Carabins to a 19-16 win over the Western Mustangs in Saturday’s Vanier Cup championship in Quebec City. The Carabins repeated as champs and claimed their third U Sports football title in four years. Montreal quarterback Pepe Gonzalez was named M-V-P after throwing for 269 yards and one touchdown.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 3 Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Vegas 6 Montreal 2

New Jersey 2 Winnipeg 1

N.Y. Rangers 1 Calgary 0

Carolina 3 Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 2 Florida 1

Nashville 3 Detroit 2

Washington 4 St. Louis 1

N.Y. Islanders 2 Philadelphia 1

Dallas 7 Utah 4

Colorado 6 San Jose 3

Los Angeles 5 Anaheim 4

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Sherbrooke 4 Rimouski 0

Shawinigan 3 Baie-Comeau 2 (OT)

Val-d’Or 7 Charlottetown 5

NBA

Houston 131 Philadelphia 93

Orlando 116 Washington 91

Brooklyn 118 Charlotte 116

Milwaukee 119 Oklahoma City 111

Chicago 108 Indiana 107

MLS Playoffs First Round | Best-Of-Three Series

Charlotte 2 Chicago 1 (Charlotte wins series 2-0)

Cincinnati 1 Nashville 0 (Cincinnati wins series 2-0)

Houston 3 San Jose 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Philadelphia 1 New England 0 (Series tied 1-1)

Los Angeles FC 4 St. Louis 1 (Series tied 1-1)

Dallas 2 Portland 2 (Dallas wins 5-3 on PKs, wins series 2-0)

U Sports Football – Vanier Cup

Montreal 19 Western 16

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Minnesota at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 5 p.m.

QMJHL

Blainville Boisbriand at Halifax, 1 p.m.

Moncton at Cape Breton, 2 p.m.

Chicoutimi at Quebec, 3 p.m.

Drummondville at Gatineau, 3 p.m.

Charlottetown at Rouyn-Noranda, 4 p.m.

Saint John at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m.

Denver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.