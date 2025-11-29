Sports Roundup – November 29

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: X-Women goaltender Bianca Zak stopped all 23 shots she faced, lifting the X-Women to a 3-0 shutout win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies at the Dauphinee Centre. Scoring for the X-Women were Landyn Pitts, Ireland McCloskey, and Kalle Hastman. The X-Women lead the AUS conference with a record of 12-4, and resume play in January.

On the men’s side, UPEI captain Ben McFarlane scored in the shootout to give the Panthers the 5-4 win over the X-Men at the Keating Centre. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Ryan McGuire had a goal and an assist for STFX, with goals from Dominick Godin, Lucas Canning and Charlie Callaghan. Tonight is the X-Men’s final game before the holiday break, as they host the UNB REDS tonight at 7.

Tonight – Basketball vs CBU: Women 6pm, Men 8.

Junior B: The Pictou County Scotians outscored the Windsor Oxen 6-5. This afternoon, the Bulldogs visit the Brookfield Elks at 4.

Maritime League: PC Weeks Crushers vs Valley Wildcats 7 pm.

Seniors League: Tonight, the Pictou County Pipers take on the Bearcats in Truro, while the Bulldogs host the Penguins at the Arena. Both games start at 7:30.

U15: Wolverines v Bombers @ Wellness Centre 2 pm, Martello Bandits v Novas @ Arena 5 pm.

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders v Thunderbirds 6:30 pm.

U18 Major: Valley Wildcats v Weeks Majors @ Wellness Centre 4 pm, CB West Islanders v Mustangs 4 pm.

Rural League: Two games at the Arena Friday night: St Croix 4-3 over the Outlaws, while Heatherton defeated Pleasantdale 4-1.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: Selects v Capitals 3 pm

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jakob Chychrun scored his 10th goal on a one-timer with 3:56 left, and the Washington Capitals rallied from two goals down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2. Chychrun extended his points streak to 10 games. Morgan Rielly and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs, who dropped to 2-7-0 on the road.

Seth Jarvis scored three goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in a matchup that featured a pair of rookie goalies. Jarvis, a Winnipeg native, clinched the hat trick on an empty-net goal with 1:03 to play. Mark Scheifele scored his team-best 13th goal for the Jets, who have lost a season-worst four consecutive games. Winnipeg goalie Thomas Milic stopped 30 shots in his N-H-L debut.

Will Smith and William Eklund each scored a power-play goal, helping the San Jose Sharks top the Vancouver Canucks 3-2. Adam Gaudette also scored as San Jose won for the fourth time in six games. Macklin Celebrini had two assists. Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson scored for the Canucks.

Wyatt Johnston scored 28 seconds into a two-minute, five-on-three power play late in the second period to lift the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth. Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who have won three straight and are 9-1-and-1 in their last 11 games.

Steven Stamkos, Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist, helping the Nashville Predators beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Matthew Wood also scored, as last-place Nashville posted its second straight win. Ryan Donato, Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen scored for Chicago in a fifth consecutive loss.

The Calgary rink skipped by Brad Jacobs beat Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg team 9-8 in Game 1 of the men’s final at the Canadian Olympic curling trials in Halifax. Dunstone flashed a double-takeout attempt with his final shot in the 10th end to give Jacobs a pair for the victory. On the women’s side, Rachel Homan’s Ottawa foursome beat Christina Black’s Halifax team 5-4 in the first of their best-of-three final. Black was only able to score one in the tenth end to give Homan the win. Game two in both series go today, with Game 3 on Sunday if necessary: the women play in the afternoon, the men in the evening.

The Toronto Raptors’ N-B-A Cup quarterfinal matchup is set. After a 118-109 win over reigning Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks got the last of the four available berths in the Eastern Conference and will head to Toronto. Toronto won East Group A with a 4-and-0 record. The quarterfinal games will be played either December 9th or 10th.

Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and eight assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 123-119 to reach the knockout round of the N-B-A Cup. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 points in the final seven minutes to help the defending champion Thunder win their 11th straight and become the fifth team in N-B-A history to start 19-and-1. They finished 4-and-0 in West Group A.

Jalen Johnson had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 130-123 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in an N-B-A Cup game. Atlanta eliminated Cleveland from the in-season tournament, meaning neither team advances to the quarterfinal round. Toronto native Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 28 points, including a clutch late three-pointer, helping Atlanta go on a 7-0 run in less than 30 seconds to create separation.

Devin Vassell scored a season-high 33 points on the strength of 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, and the San Antonio Spurs advanced to the N-B-A Cup quarterfinals with a 139-136 win over the Denver Nuggets. Canadian Jamal Murray led Denver with 37 points, Cam Johnson added 28 and Nikola Jokic 21. Murray became the fifth player in franchise history to top 10,000 points for his career.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 5 Florida 3

Montreal 4 Vegas 1

St. Louis 4 Ottawa 3

San Jose 3 Vancouver 2

Washington 4 Toronto 2

Carolina 5 Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 6 Detroit 3

N.Y. Rangers 6 Boston 2

Minnesota 3 Colorado 2 (SO)

Anaheim 5 Los Angeles 4 (SO)

New Jersey 5 Buffalo 0

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Nashville 4 Chicago 3

Dallas 4 Utah 3

PWHL

Minnesota 3 Seattle 0

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Halifax 8 Newfoundland 5

Charlottetown 8 Saint John 2

Quebec 5 Baie-Comeau 0

Rimouski 2 Gatineau 1 (OT)

Drummondville 3 Sherbrooke 1

Val-d’Or 5 Chicoutimi 3

Moncton 3 Victoriaville 2 (OT)

NBA

Charlotte 123 Chicago 116

Atlanta 130 Cleveland 123

New York 118 Milwaukee 109

Orlando 112 Detroit 109

Philadelphia 115 Brooklyn 103

Indiana 119 Washington 86

Oklahoma City 123 Phoenix 119

Utah 128 Sacramento 119

San Antonio 139 Denver 136

L.A. Lakers 129 Dallas 119

Memphis 112 L.A. Clippers 107

NFL

Chicago 24 Philadelphia 15

National Lacrosse League

Oshawa 8 Toronto 7

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

PWHL

Vancouver at New York, noon

Boston at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Quebec at Baie-Comeau, 4 p.m.

Gatineau at Blainville-Boisbriand, 4 p.m.

Chicoutimi at Rouyn-Noranda, 4 p.m.

Moncton at Shawinigan, 4 p.m.

Victoriaville at Sherbrooke, 4 p.m.

Halifax at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Cape Breton at Saint John, 6 p.m.

MLS Playoffs Conference Finals

New York City at Miami, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at San Diego, 9 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

National Lacrosse League

San Diego at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.