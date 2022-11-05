Sports Roundup – November 5

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

In Basketball, the visiting X-Men scored early and often to earn a 104-79 victory over the CBU Capers at Sullivan Fieldhouse. Avan Nava – the Subway player of the game – led a balanced X-Men attack with 24 points, including a seven-for-nine performance from three-point range. The match-up was the opener of a home-and-home weekend series, with the teams returning to action tomorrow afternoon at 4 in Antigonish.

On the women’s side, the Capers earned their first victory of the regular season with a 106-71 win over the X-Women. Melina Collins led the X-Women with 15 points, all scored from three-point land. The teams meet again on Coach K Court tomorrow at 2.

Forward Matthew Struthers scored a first period natural hat-trick, leading the X-Men to a 7-3 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies at the Dauphinee Centre. Struthers was named Subway Player of the Game with three goals. Teammates Liam Hawel, Jacob Hudson and Zack Trott also recorded three point nights, each with one goal and two assists. The X-Men win improves their record to 3-5-0. They’re back on the road tonight for a matchup against Acadia in Wolfville.

Today:

Subway AUS Men’s Soccer Championship at Cape Breton – St. FX vs Cape Breton 2pm

Men’s Hockey: St. FX vs Acadia 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey: Mount Allison vs St. FX @ Keating Centre, 7 p.m.

Junior League: The Antigonish Bulldogs outscored the Pictou County Scotians 5-2 at home, while the Strait Pirates lost 6-3 to Eskasoni.

U15: The Gulls vs the Novas @Antigonish Arena 5 p.m., Pictou County WearWell Bombers @ Bedford Bandits 7 p.m.

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders @ The Voyageurs 6:30 p.m.

U18 Majors: Cape Breton West Islanders @ South Shore Mustangs 7 p.m., Pictou County Weeks Majors @ Steel Subaru 7:45

Maritime Major Female: At the Sobeys Cup Tournament being played at the Wellness Centre, the host Subway Selects picked up a couple of wins, 1-0 over the Western Flames, then 5-0 over King’s-Edgehill. The Selects next face the Cape Breton Lynx at 2:10 this afternoon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Sebastian Aho notched a hat trick and one assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored.

Canada’s Kerri Einarson closed her round-robin schedule with a 7-4 win over South Korea at the Pan Continental Curling Championship in Calgary. Einarson is now set to face Japan, which Canada defeated in the morning draw, in Saturday’s semifinal.

The Toronto Raptors saw their short two-game win streak come to an end in a 111-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. O-G Anunoby led the way with 27 points while Scottie Barnes recorded a triple-double. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season. The only other N-B-A player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of a season is Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in the first eight games of 1959-60 and the first 23 games of 1962-63.

Obi Toppin hit a three-pointer and Jalen Brunson finished off a three-point play seconds later as the New York Knicks rallied from 12 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Brunson finished with 23 points to lead the Knicks. R-J Barrett of Mississauga, Ontario scored 22, while Toppin had 13 of his 17 in the fourth quarter as the Knicks snapped a three-game skid.

Mississauga, Ontario’s Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, matching his career-high with six three-pointers, and the Memphis Grizzlies ran past Charlotte Hornets 130-99. Desmond Bane finished with 19 points as eight Grizzlies players reached double figures. Steven Adams had 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Nike is parting ways with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. It comes a day after Irving was suspended by the Nets for what the team calls a repeated failure to — quote – “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Irving tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material, and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Colorado 6 Columbus 3 at Tampere, Finland

Carolina 5 Buffalo 3

NBA

Brooklyn 128 Washington 86

Cleveland 112 Detroit 85

Indiana 101 Miami 99

New York 106 Philadelphia 104

Boston 123 Chicago 119

Memphis 130 Charlotte 99

L.A. Clippers 113 San Antonio 106

New Orleans 114 Golden State 105

Dallas 111 Toronto 110

Milwaukee 115 Minnesota 102

Portland 108 Phoenix 106

Utah 130 L.A. Lakers 116

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball – World Series

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 2-0), 8:03 p.m. (Astros lead series 3-2)

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Colorado vs. Columbus at Tampere, Finland, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer – MLS Cup Final

Philadelphia at L.A. FC, 4 p.m.