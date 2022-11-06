Sports Roundup – November 6

LOCAL SPORTS

In Soccer, the Cape Breton University Capers secured their sixth consecutive AUS conference banner with a 2-0 victory over the X-Men at Ness Timmons Field on the CBU campus. With the six-peat, the Capers tie the record established by UNB back in 1954. Both the Capers and X-Men will represent the AUS at the U SPORTS Men’s Soccer Championship in Kamloops, BC: play begins Thursday.

The Capers women also won the AUS title on Saturday, defeating Dalhousie 1-0.

In Hockey, penalties kept the Acadia Axemen from a win on Saturday, as the team fell 4-2 to the X-Men. St. FX scored on two of the nine power-plays on the night. Subway player of the game and first star of the night Jacob Hudson scored the game-winner and added a pair of assists. The X-Men improve to 4-5 and host UPEI on Wednesday night.

The X-Women remain undefeated at home, after a 4-1 win over the Mount Allison Mounties at the Keating Centre. Lauren Dabrowski had a three-point night with two goals and an assist to lead the way for the X-Women, earning Subway Player of the game honours. St. FX goalie Amaya Giraudier had 16 saves for the win. The 7-1-1 X-Women next play on Friday, hosting St. Thomas.

Today, the CBU Capers are at the Coach K Court for a pair of games against St. FX: the women tip off at 2, followed by the Men at 4.

Maritime Junior: The Weeks Crushers lost 5-2 in Amherst to the Ramblers.

NS Junior: The Pictou County Scotians host Eskasoni in Trenton tonight at 6.

U15: The Gulls beat the Novas 5-2 at the Antigonish Arena, while the WearWell Bombers edged out the Bandits in Bedford 5-4. Today, the Bandits travel to Antigonish, where they’ll play the Novas at 12:30 at the Keating Centre. The Bombers host Truro at the Wellness Centre at 5.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders defeated the Voyageurs 2-1 in Dartmouth. This morning, the Highlanders take on the Kings at 11 a.m. in East Hants.

U18 Major: On the road, the Cape Breton West Islanders lost 4-3 to the South Shore Mustangs. The Pictou County Weeks Majors also fell 4-3 on the road to Steele Subaru. Today, all four teams play again – the Islanders and Mustangs at 11:30 in Lunenberg, and the Majors and Steele Subaru at 2:30 in the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Maritime Major Female: Sobeys Cup at the Pictou County Wellness Centre – the Northern Selects had their first loss of the tournament, 1-0 against the Cape Breton Lynx. However, their 2-1 record puts the team into the semi-finals, where they’ll face off with the Halifax Capitals. Puck drops at 11am.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering 3-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager. The 450-foot blast in the 6th inning was the first time the Cuban slugger went deep since the first two games this post-season.

Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight N-H-L victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey, which has won nine of its last 10. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the visiting Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals. Nick Ritchie had two goals, including the tiebreaker with 36 seconds remaining, and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 early in the third.

Brandon Tanev scored the game-winning goal with 3:39 remaining and the Seattle Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-2, sending the Penguins to their seventh straight loss. It was Tanev’s first goal of the season and it came against the team he played for from 2019 to 2021. The Kraken won their 4th straight, the longest streak for the second-year franchise. Seattle has five wins in its last six games.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their N-B-A season-opening winning streak to a franchise record nine games, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94. Lopez led Milwaukee on 10-of-16 shooting that included four of the Bucks’ 17 3-pointers. Jevon Carter and Grayson Allen each added five 3s and finished with 18 points and 19 points, respectively.

Saturday’s Games

Major League Baseball – World Series

Houston 4 Philadelphia 1 (Houston wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

NHL

Toronto 2 Boston 1

Winnipeg 4 Chicago 0

Vegas 6 Montreal 4

Philadelphia 2 Ottawa 1

Dallas 6 Edmonton 2

New Jersey 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Nashville 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)

Detroit 3 N.Y. Islanders 0

Colorado 5 Columbus 1

Arizona 3 Washington 2

Tampa Bay 5 Buffalo 3

Seattle 3 Pittsburgh 2

Anaheim 5 San Jose 4 (SO)

Los Angeles 5 Florida 4

NBA

Sacramento 126 Orlando 123

Boston 133 New York 118

Brooklyn 98 Charlotte 94

Atlanta 124 New Orleans 121

Minnesota 129 Houston 117

Milwaukee 108 Oklahoma City 94

Denver 126 San Antonio 101

Phoenix 102 Portland 82

Major League Soccer – MLS Cup Final

Los Angeles FC 3 Philadelphia 3 (L.A. wins 3-0 on penalties)

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

NFL

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.