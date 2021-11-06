Sports Roundup – November 6 *UPDATED 10:30 AM*

LOCAL SPORTS

St. FX Varsity Athletics:

The X-Women made it to the finals of the AUS Soccer Championship in Sydney. It was a back and forth match with Memorial that went all the way to a shootout, before Mairin Canning scored the decider and the X-Women clinched the 2-1 victory. Keeper Christina Gentile was named Subway Player of the Game. Sunday afternoon at 1, the X-Women face Acadia for the title – they eliminated Cape Breton 2-1 in the other semi-final.

The X-Men did not fare as well, losing their semi-final 2-1 to Saint Mary’s. The Huskies play Cape Breton in the men’s final tomorrow.

In Basketball, the Acadia Axewomen remain undefeated early in the season after defeating the X-Women 85-69 in Wolfville. On Wednesday, the Axewomen got the win in Antigonish. The X-Men also recorded a loss to Acadia, 90-82.

In Hockey, the X-Men earned their third win in a row, 5-3 over the visiting Acadia Axemen on Friday night. The team hosts the Saint Mary’s Huskies tonight at 7 at the Keating Centre. The X-Women were also triumphant, outscoring St. Thomas 5-3 in Fredericton.

This afternoon, the X-Men Football team put their 5-game unbeaten streak on the line against Acadia at St. FX Stadium. Kickoff is 2 pm.

NS Junior Hockey: Strait Pirates were winners at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, defeating the Privateers 4-3. Meanwhile, while the Scotians lost 6-4 in West Hants to the Maple Leafs.

Today, The Scotians host the Cumberland County Blues in Trenton. Puck drops at 12:45. Tonight at 7, the Strait Pirates face the Privateers in Liverpool.

The Dr. JH Gillis Boys Hockey team is currently undefeated in the Cheetah Classic Hockey Tournament in Bedford. First, they defeated Sackville High 3-2 on the back of goals by Colin Smith and Andrew Murray (2). Player of the game was Ethan Chisholm, who stopped 27 of 29 shots faced.

The second match was another 3-2 win, this time over Citadel High. Goals were scored by Brett Maclellan, Luke Cormier and Malcolm MacDonald. Player of the game was Keiran Walker, stopping 31 of 33 shots.

This afternoon the Royals play the host C.P. Allen Cheetahs at 1:30. The winner of the game wins the division and advances to the semis on Sunday.

Maritime Junior Hockey League:

Pictou County Weeks Crushers At Valley Wildcats: 7:30 p.m., Berwick

Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League:

Harbour Storm at Pictou County WearWell Bombers: 5 pm, Pictou County Wellness Centre

The Novas at Dartmouth Whalers: 5 pm

Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League:

South Shore Mustangs at Cape Breton West Islanders: 6 pm, Al MacInnis Sports Centre

Maritime Major Female Under 18 Major Hockey League:

Bussey Auto Brokers Penguins at Northern Subway Selects: 4 pm, Hector Arena, Pictou

NATIONAL SPORTS

Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers, who came back from an early deficit in a 6-5 victory at home against the New York Rangers. The Oilers have won nine of their first 10 games of the season for the first time in franchise history. Edmonton has also won four in a row.

The Winnipeg Jets are off to their best start of the team’s modern era. Jets forwards Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each scored a goal and an assist 5-1 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks. Winnipeg improves to 6-2-2 after a fourth straight win at home.

Carey Price is preparing to return to the Montreal Canadiens. The superstar goalie rejoins the team Monday, according to Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme. He says Price will meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward. Price voluntarily entered the NHL’s player assistance program on Oct. 7. No official reason was given as to why Price entered the program, but his wife, Angela, cited mental health in an Instagram post when the news first broke that he would miss the start of the season.

The Edmonton Elks have finished the 2021 C-F-L season without a win at home. The Elks fall 19-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders to go 0-7 at Commonwealth Stadium. It’s the first time in the 72-year history of Edmonton’s C-F-L team that it’s been shut out at home in a season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the B-C Lions 26-18 to lock up a playoff berth in the C-F-L’s East Division. Ticats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 258 yards and a touchdown. Hamilton’s win sets up a big game with the Toronto Argonauts next week as the clubs are tied atop the division. The Lions have lost six in a row.

The Toronto Raptors’ winning streak ended at five games. Darius Garland made a pair of free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 102-101 win in Toronto. Garland scored 21 points and Jarrett Allen had 16 with 15 rebounds to help Cleveland beat the Raptors. Toronto’s OG Anunoby scored 23 points but missed a jump shot in the final seconds that would have won it for the Raptors.

NHL

Chicago 1 Winnipeg 5

N.Y. Rangers 5 Edmonton 6 (OT)

Arizona 1 Anaheim 3

Nashville 3 Vancouver 2

New Jersey 1 Los Angeles 3

NBA

Brooklyn 96 Detroit 90

Memphis 87 Washington 115

San Antonio 102 Orlando 89

Cleveland 102 Toronto 101

New York 113 Milwaukee 98

L.A. Clippers 104 Minnesota 84

Charlotte 110 Sacramento 140

Indiana 106 Portland 110

New Orleans 85 Golden State 126

CFL

Hamilton 26 B.C. 18

Saskatchewan 19 Edmonton 17

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Houston at Denver, 5 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

CFL

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.