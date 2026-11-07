Sports Roundup – November 7

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men Hockey team, currently ranked eighth in the country, picked up a hard fought 4-1 win over the visiting UPEI Panthers at the Antigonish Arena. First star and Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Jack Milner turned aside 30 of 31 shots he faced on the evening, while second star Tyler Peddle and third star Ryan McGuire had three and two point nights, respectively. The X-Men are back at the Arena tonight to host the Dalhousie Tigers – puck drops at 7:30.

Meanwhile in Fredericton, the X-Women – also eighth nationally – earned a 6-2 victory over the fourth ranked UNB REDS at the Aitken Centre. Tea Pearce earned first star and player of the game honours with a three point night. Teagan Pare and Kalle Hastman – each with a goal and assist – were the second and third stars, respectively. The X-Women will remain in Fredericton to face St. Thomas with a 3 pm start.

It’s the semi-finals in AUS Football today, where the X-Men kick off against Acadia at St. FX Stadium at 2 pm. The winner faces Saint Mary’s in the Loney Bowl next Saturday afternoon.

Junior B: A three-goal third period lifted the Antigonish Bulldogs over the Windsor Oxen 5-3, while the Eskasoni Junior Eagles doubled the Strait Pirates 6-3. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians face off with the Eagles in Eskasoni at 7 pm.

Senior League: Tonight, it’s the Knights vs Miners in Glace Bay, 7 pm

U15: This afternoon it’s the Hurricanes & Novas at the Arena, while the Wearwell Bombers play the Fundy Rush. Both games start at 4.

U16 AAA: Tonight, the Cabot Highlanders play the Capitals at 7:30.

U18 Major: Macs v Weeks Majors at Wellness Centre, 4 pm. Islanders v Hunters, 7 pm.

High School Boys: In Trenton, the North Nova Gryphons dominated in a 7-0 shutout of the Hants East Tigers. Tonight: Northumberland v Hants East, 7:30. Royals v CEC, 7 pm.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: Capitals v Selects at Hector Arena, 4 pm.

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Girls soccer team is hosting the Division 1 Senior Championships this weekend. In the semi-finals, the Royals fell 4-0 to C.P. Allen. The Royals will play for Bronze at 10 am, with the Gold Medal Game to begin at Noon at Central Field.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Calgary Flames’ five-game home winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Anaheim. The Ducks scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Elsewhere around the N-H-L, Minnesota beat San Jose 4-1, and Buffalo topped Columbus 5-2.

Alijah Martin scored a career-high 27 points, and R-J Barrett matched him as Toronto beat Milwaukee 121-107 in N-B-A Cup action. The Raptors overcame a 15-point deficit despite missing Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, with Martin hitting six of seven three-point attempts. Toronto improved to 5-and-4 overall and 1-and-1 in Cup group play, while Milwaukee fell to 1-and-8.

LeBron James had a rough night in Cleveland. The former Cavalier was held to just eight points in Philadelphia’s 119-95 loss to the hosting team. It’s the 10th time in 16-hundred-30 regular-season N-B-A games that James was held to single digits. The Cavs did not show a video tribute to James, a surprising omission from recent years.

Canada is off to a winning start in preliminary-round play at the world women’s hockey championship in Denmark. Jessie Eldridge scored twice in Canada’s 5-1 victory over Sweden. Canada has an off-day before taking on Japan on Sunday.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Anaheim 5 Calgary 3

Buffalo 5 Columbus 2

Minnesota 4 San Jose 1

World Women’s Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

At Herning, Denmark

Canada 5 Sweden 1

Finland 4 Denmark 1

At Esbjerg, Denmark

Czechia 4 Austria 1

United States 7 Switzerland 0

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Moncton 3 Newfoundland 2 (SO)

Halifax 4 Cape Breton 1

Chicoutimi 5 Blainville-Boisbriand 3

Québec 4 Rimouski 2

Rouyn-Noranda 4 Gatineau 2

Sherbrooke 5 Shawinigan 0

NBA

Toronto 121 Milwaukee 107

Atlanta 139 Washington 132

Boston 119 Charlotte 80

Cleveland 119 Philadelphia 95

Dallas 112 Utah 100

Oklahoma City 128 Memphis 97

Minnesota 115 New Orleans 109

L.A. Lakers 124 Portland 118

San Antonio 124 Sacramento 109

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

CFL Playoffs Division Finals

Winnipeg at Montreal, 3 p.m.

B.C. at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Utah at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

World Women’s Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

At Herning, Denmark – Japan vs. Denmark, 1 p.m.

At Esbjerg, Denmark – Germany vs. Austria, 1 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Blainville-Boisbriand at Baie-Comeau, 4 p.m.

Drummondville at Chicoutimi, 4 p.m.

Victoriaville at Val-d’Or, 4 p.m.

Cape Breton at Charlottetown, 6 p.m.

Saint John at Halifax, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana vs Denver, 5 p.m., Mexico City

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m..

MLS

Vancouver at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Miami, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 4 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 7 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

St Louis City at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Diego FC, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Northern Super League Playoffs Semifinal, Second Leg

Toronto at Ottawa, 2 p.m. (Toronto leads aggregate goal series 4-2)

Canadian Premier League Playoffs Semifinal, Second Leg

Ottawa at Hamilton, 1 p.m. (Aggregate goal series tied 2-2)

Quebec at Calgary, 4 p.m. (Quebec leads aggregate goal series 2-1)