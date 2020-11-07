Sports Roundup November 7

LOCAL SPORTS

Junior B League: Bulldogs defeated Eskasoni 4-1 at the Antigonish Arena last night. In other action, the Strait Pirates edged out the Pictou County Scotians 4-3.

Antigonish Bulldogs (Visitor) @ Eskasoni Junior Eagle’s (Home) Sunday 2 pm

Strait Pirates (Visitor) @ Pictou County Scotians (Home) Sunday 6pm Trenton Arena

Maritime Junior League: Weeks Crushers play Yarmouth tonight.

NS U15: Novas are in Cole Harbour on Saturday night, Bombers are home against Truro Saturday at 5. They play each other on Sunday at 11:30.

NS U16: Cabot Highlanders play the Thunderbirds in Moncton Saturday at 7pm.

NS U18: Islanders play Weeks Majors on Saturday at 6 and Sunday at Noon in Port hood.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects play the Lynx in Membertou Saturday at 2:30, and again Sunday morning at 11.

In the QMJHL:

Acadie-Bathurst defeated Cape Breton 5-2. The Moncton Wildcats skated past Saint John 4-3. Charlottetown lost 5-4 to Halifax.

Saturday: Acadie-Bathurst vs Cape Breton 7 PM, Moncton vs Charlottetown 7 PM.

Rural League at the Antigonish Arena: 7:00 Outlaws vs Pleasantdale 8:30 Heatherton vs St Croix

NATIONAL SPORTS

Rafael Nadal trailed by a set and 0-40 before rallying to beat Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets and reach the Paris Masters semifinals. Nadal has never won the tournament in Paris and lost his only final 13 years ago. He next plays Alexander Zverev. Meanwhile, Canadian Milos Raonic faces Russian Daniil Medvedev in the other semi.

The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week. Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo against the Bills. Carson continues to be bothered by a foot sprain, while Hyde is dealing with a hamstring injury. Safety Jamal Adams will return for Seattle after missing the past four games.

Justin Turner won’t be disciplined by Major League Baseball for going onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates after testing positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Rob Manfred says Turner was encouraged to return to the field by teammates and believed he had permission from the Dodgers. Turner apologized for his actions.

Canadian Corey Conners is near the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend at the Houston Open. Conners sits in a tie for fourth place at 4 under _ just three strokes behind leader Sam Burns. Mackenzie Hughes is the only other Canadian to make the cut, but he’s well back at 2 over.

Jimmie Johnson’s dominance of NASCAR officially ends this weekend. Johnson is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition in tomorrow’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. His seven championships are tied with Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. The reign of supremacy from Johnson often frustrated NASCAR fans, many who argued Johnson was so boring they just couldn’t watch anymore.

A pair of World Cup freestyle ski events in Quebec are moving to Alberta. A moguls and an aerials event originally scheduled to be held at Quebec ski resorts in late January will be combined with a World Cup moguls in Calgary. Freestyle Canada says if health authorities sign off on the concept, about 250 international athletes could “bubble” at Canada Olympic Park to avoid contact with the public in the COVID-19 pandemic.