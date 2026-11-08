Sports Roundup – November 8

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men are going to the Loney Bowl. The home team scored in every quarter on the way to a 48-17 rout of the Acadia Axemen in the semi-finals. The X-Men will take on the Saint Mary’s Huskies this coming Saturday afternoon for the AUS title.

In Hockey, the Dalhousie Tigers used hard work and a pair of powerplay goals to defeat the X-Men 4-1 at the Antigonish Arena. The win, Dalhousie’s third of the season, snapped a two-game win streak by the X-Men, who remain in second place in the standings. In Fredericton, the X-Women mounted a third-period comeback attempt but couldn’t overcome an early deficit, falling 3-2 to the St. Thomas Tommies. Grace Gonyer and Hannah Arnold scored for the X-Women.

Junior B: The Eskasoni Junior Eagles extended their win streak with a 5-1 defeat of the Pictou County Scotians. This afternoon at 3, the Strait Pirates host the Penguins in Port Hawkesbury, then at 6 tonight the Scotians are at the Wellness Centre hosting the Colts.

Senior League: The Glace Bay Miners overcame 4 goals from the CB West Blackstone Knights in the second period to win 6-5. The Antigonish Bulldogs host the Truro Bearcats at the Arena this afternoon – puck drops at 3:30 pm.

U15: The Novas defeated the Hurricanes at home 5-1, while the Wearwell Bombers won on the road, shutting out the Fundy Rush 3-0. This morning, the Novas & Bombers face off at the Arena beginning at 11.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders defeated the Capitals 3-1. The Highlanders are in Saint John to take on the Vito’s – [ick drops at 10:45 am.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors outscored the Macs 4-3. The Majors continue their homestand with a match against the Wildcats at 1 pm at the Wellness Centre. The Islanders are in Dartmouth to face off with Steele Subaru at 1:15.

High School Boys: The Northumberland Night Hawks defeated the Hants East Tigers 5-4

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Selects fell to the Capitals 3-2 at the Hector Arena.

Rural League: Tonight at the Arena, it’s the Raiders vs the Angels at 7, followed by the Warriors & Outlaws at 8:30.

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Senior Girls Soccer team were defeated 2-1 by Halifax West in the Bronze Medal match of the Division 1 Championships played on their home field. Park View won the title defeating CP Allen 1-0 in the final. Meanwhile, the Senior Girls Volleyball team was defeated by Citadel High 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Parkview Invitational tournament.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-2. Mattias Ekholm and Jason Dickinson also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game skid and improved to 12-3-and-3. Max Sasson and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks, who have lost five in a row and slipped to 3-15-and-1.

Alex Newhook scored twice, and Jacob Fowler made 26 saves as the visiting Montreal Canadiens extended their N-H-L points streak to 10 games with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadiens are 8-0-and-2 in their last 10. Elsewhere, Nick Cousins scored with just over two minutes left in the third to snap a 2-2 tie and lift the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 win over the visiting Utah Mammoth.

Carter Morris scored twice, and Cameron Evans scored into an empty net as the Americans struck gold with a 3-0 victory over Czechia in the Under-17 World Challenge hockey tournament in Oakville, Ontario. Joey Cullen added two assists for the U-S. Liam Pue scored twice and added an assist as Canada Red beat Canada White 8-4 in the bronze-medal final.

The Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes square off in next Sunday’s Grey Cup game at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. The Elks punched their ticket to the C-F-L championship final with a 28-16 win over the visiting B-C Lions in the West Division final. The Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-23 in the East Division final earlier in the day.

Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg-based foursome scored twice in the seventh end and stole a single in the eighth to beat Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland 5-3 to advance to the men’s final of the P & H Masters Grand Slam of Curling event in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Dunstone will play Bruce Mouat’s Scotland crew in today’s final.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL Playoffs Division Finals

Montreal 33 Winnipeg 23

Edmonton 28 B.C. 16

NHL

Edmonton 4 Vancouver 2

Montreal 4 Toronto 2

Ottawa 4 Utah 2

Washington 4 Florida 3

Nashville 3 St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Seattle 3

New Jersey 5 N.Y. Islanders 4 (OT)

Carolina 9 Chicago 2

Dallas 4 San Jose 3

Tampa Bay 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

Colorado 4 Detroit 0

Pittsburgh 5 Los Angeles 2

World Women’s Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

At Herning, Denmark – Denmark 3 Japan 2 (SO)

At Esbjerg, Denmark – Germany 2 Austria 0

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Blainville-Boisbriand 2 Baie-Comeau 0

Drummondville 4 Chicoutimi 2

Victoriaville 7 Val-d’Or 4

Charlottetown 4 Cape Breton 3 (OT)

Saint John 6 Halifax 2

NBA

Denver 114 Indiana 102

Atlanta 123 Brooklyn 121

New York 109 Cleveland 97

Oklahoma City 114 Washington 75

Golden State 126 Orlando 119

Phoenix 102 Houston 99

San Antonio 125 Portland 103

MLS

Vancouver 2 CF Montreal 0

Philadelphia 4 Toronto FC 1

Miami 3 Charlotte 3

Columbus 4 Chicago 3

Nashville 2 Cincinnati 0

New York City 1 D.C. United 0

New York Red Bulls 3 Atlanta 0

Orlando City 1 New England 0

Portland 2 Austin 0

Dallas 3 Colorado 1

St Louis City 1 Houston 0

Minnesota 3 San Jose 1

Real Salt Lake 2 LA Galaxy 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 San Diego 0

Seattle 2 Los Angeles FC 1

Northern Super League Playoffs Semifinal, Second Leg

Toronto 4 Ottawa 0 (Toronto wins aggregate goal series 8-2)

Canadian Premier League Playoffs Semifinal, Second Leg

Ottawa 3 Hamilton 2 (Ottawa wins aggregate goal series 5-4)

Calgary 2 Quebec 0 (Calgary wins aggregate goal series 3-2)

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

World Women’s Hockey Championship Preliminary Round

At Herning, Denmark

Finland vs. Sweden, 9 a.m.

Canada vs. Japan, 1 p.m.

At Esbjerg, Denmark

United States vs. Germany, 9 a.m.

Czechia vs. Switzerland, 1 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Saint John at Charlottetown, 2 p.m.

Cape Breton at Moncton, 3 p.m.

Quebec at Rimouski, 3 p.m.

Gatineau at Val-d’Or, 3 p.m.

Drummondville at Baie-Comeau, 4 p.m.

Victoriaville at Rouyn-Noranda, 4 p.m.

Sherbrooke at Shawinigan, 4 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

NFL

Cincinnati at Atlanta, in Madrid, Spain, 9:30 a.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y Jets at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Northern Super League Playoffs Semifinals | Second Leg

Vancouver at Montreal, 4 p.m.