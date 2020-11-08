Sports Roundup November 8 *Correction*

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime Junior League: Weeks Crushers were beaten 5-2 by the Yarmouth Mariners.

NS U15: Novas doubled the Cole Harbour Storm 2-1, while the Bombers were defeated 3-2 by Truro. The Novas and Bombers meet today at 11:30 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

NS U16: Cabot Highlanders defeated the Thunderbirds 4-3.

NS U18: Islanders blanked the Weeks Majors 3-0 on Saturday. They meet again at Noon at the Wellness Centre.

Junior B League: Antigonish Bulldogs visit the Eskasoni Junior Eagles at 2 pm, while the Strait Pirates take on the Pictou County Scotians at 6pm at Trenton Arena.

Maritime Major Female League: Northern Subway Selects play the Lynx in Membertou this morning at 11.

In the QMJHL:

Acadie-Bathurst fell 3-1 to Cape Breton.

Whycocomagh’s Colten Ellis turned aside 20 shots as Charlottetown outscored Moncton 6-4. Antigonish’s Jacob Hudson assisted on one of the Wildcats’ four goals.

Saturday’s game between the Rimouski Oceanic and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The Chicoutimi Sagueneens had a staff member test positive and it has forced them to shut down all team activities. Chicoutimi played Rimouski earlier this week which led to the league postponing Rimouski’s game.

Rural League at the Antigonish Arena: Outlaws 5 Pleasantdale 4 Heatherton 4 St Croix 3 (OT)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Authentic has won the Breeders’ Cup Classic after a wire-to-wire and two-and-a-quarter length victory over Improbable that gave trainer Bob Baffert a one-two finish earlier today. Authentic earned his fifth win in seven starts this year.

The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth eight million dollars with left-hander Robbie Ray on Saturday. Ray was 1-1 with a 4.79 earned-run average over five appearances with Toronto. The 29-year-old starter was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks last August.

Jason Day is in prime position to win his first P-G-A Tour victory in two years as he is tied for the lead at Vivint Houston Open. Day shot a 3-under 67 earlier today. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario was eight shots off the lead after struggling to a 73. Mackenzie Hughes was another stroke back after a 68 left him at even-par 210.

The Detroit Tigers hired Scott Coolbaugh, Chip Hale, and George Lombard as coaches to round off A-J Hinch’s staff today. Hinch joined the Tigers as manager last week.

It is Decision Day in Major League Soccer. The Montreal Impact need a victory in this afternoon’s matchup against D.C. United to clinch a playoff spot. Toronto F-C still have a chance at the Supporters’ Shield while Vancouver has already been eliminated from playoff contention. T-F-C will play the New York Red Bulls while Vancouver will face off against L-A Galaxy.

Canadian Chase Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers hope to remain as the N-F-L’s only undefeated this afternoon. They’ll be on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. The Steelers are the league’s lone unblemished squad with a 7-0 record.

Daniil Medvedev will square off against third-seeded Russian Alex Zverev in the final of the Paris Masters later this morning. Medvedev reached today’s final after defeating Canadian Milos Raonic yesterday. Zverev defeated Rafael Nadal in his semifinal matchup to reach the final.