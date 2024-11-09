Sports Roundup – November 9

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In hockey, the X-Women beat UNB 2-1 in overtime. Scoring for the X-Women were Tea Pearce and Alexis Perry, who potted the winner. The X-women travel to Moncton to face the Aigles Bleues tonight at 7. The X-Men host the UPEI Panthers at 7 at the Keating Centre.

In Basketball, St. FX is in Cape Breton to play a pair of games against the Capers. The Women tip off at 6, then the Men at 8.

At the USports Men’s Soccer Championship in Oshawa Ontario, the X-Men advanced to the consolation final with a 2-1 win over the Mount Royal Cougars. They will face the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks for fifth place at 5 pm today.

St. FX University’s Cross Country team is in Kelowna, BC today for the USports National Championship. Coach Eric Gillis says his team is coming off a strong AUS championship, where the X-Women won the title and St. FX Runner Eileen Benoit captured the individual championship at the meet. Gillis says the X-Women finished third at nationals last year, and he’s optimistic of an even better result. Gillis is also looking for a better result for the X-Men, who finished second at the AUS Championship. Last year the X-Men placed 11th last season at Nationals; Gillis is hopeful the team can move up a spot to 10th.

Former X-Men hockey coach Danny Flynn is being inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame tonight in Halifax. Flynn is the only Nova Scotia-born hockey coach to win a world junior championship, the Memorial Cup, and a CIS National Championship. He’s won gold medals at the Spengler cup and the World U18 championships, as well as three OHL and QMJHL championships. The ceremony takes place at the Lighthouse Arts Centre at 7 pm.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs defeated the Junior Miners 7-2, while the Strait Pirates fell 3-2 to the Valley Maple Leafs.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost in OT 5-4 to the Amherst Ramblers.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers host the Wolverines at 2 o’clock at the Wellness Centre.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are in Saint John, NB to face the Knights. Game time is 6:30.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors host the Halifax Macs at 4 at the Wellness Centre, then tonight at 7:30 the CB West Islanders are in the Valley to take on the Wildcats at 7:30.

High School Boys: The Dr J.H. Gills Royals fell 3-1 to Sydney Academy in their first round robin game in the Green and Gold tournament in North Sydney. Scoring for the Royals was Charlie VandenHeuvel. Scoring Sydney Academy was Matthew MacIntyre, Brayden Tubrett and Charlie Joe Francis. The Royals play today at 1 and 7 pm for the remaining round robin games. In regular season play today, Dalbrae Academy are on the road against Tatamagouche at 6.

Rural League: Tonight at the Antigonish Arena, it’s the Outlaws versus the Warriors at 7, followed by Pleasantdale facing off with the Angels at 8:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

A two-goal effort from John Tavares helped the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win over Detroit. Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal in Pittsburgh’s 4-2 victory over Washington. Seattle beat Vegas 4-3 in overtime and Minnesota topped Anaheim 5-2.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is on the injured reserve list with an upper-body issue. He will miss at least one more game and could return as early as Tuesday night. Matthews has 11 points in 13 games this season.

Los Angeles forward Tanner Jeannot will miss the Kings’ next three games due to suspension. He delivered an illegal check to the head of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser Thursday. Boeser was shaken up on the play. It’s unclear when he’ll return to the lineup.

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ post-season is over after a 1-0 loss to L-A-F-C. Mateusz Bogusz scored in the 62nd minute. Each team won at home in the best-of-three series. Los Angeles will play Seattle in the second round.

Canada’s Rachel Homan is the only unbeaten women’s skip in the field at the Co-op Canadian Open in Nisku, Alberta. She beat Sweden’s Isabella Wrana 5-4 for her fourth straight win. The quarterfinals start today at the Grand Slam of Curling event.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are extending their franchise-best start to the N-B-A season. Darius Garland scored 27 points in a 136-117 win over Golden State. The Cavs have opened the campaign with 10 straight wins. They have scored at least 110 points in each victory.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 3 Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4 Washington 2

Minnesota 5 Anaheim 2

Seattle 4 Vegas 3 (OT)

NBA

Orlando 115 New Orleans 88

Charlotte 103 Indiana 83

Detroit 122 Atlanta 121

New York 116 Milwaukee 94

Cleveland 136 Golden State 117

Phoenix 114 Dallas 113

Boston 108 Brooklyn 104 (OT)

Oklahoma City 126 Houston 107

Memphis 128 Washington 104

Minnesota 127 Portland 102

Denver 135 Miami 122

L.A. Clippers 107 Sacramento 98

L.A. Lakers 116 Philadelphia 106

MLS Playoffs – Best-of-Three First Round

Los Angeles 1 Vancouver 0 (Los Angeles wins series 2-1)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Calgary at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

Utah at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Playoffs – Best-of-Three First Round

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)