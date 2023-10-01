Sports Roundup – October 1

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Soccer, the X-Women earned their ninth consecutive win of the season, dropping the UPEI Panthers 4-0 under the ST. FX Stadium lights. AUS leading scorer Amanda Smith added her 14th goal of the season in the effort. The X-Men also shut out the Panthers 4-0, with Logan Rieck netting two goals and player of the game honours.

At a pre-season tournament at Mount Saint Vincent, the X-Women basketball team crushed Niagara College 88-28. This morning they’ll face the host team at 11 am.

In pre-season hockey, the X-Women are 1-1 at the Theresa Humes Cup in Quebec, following a 3-2 loss to Montreal. They’ll face Toronto Metropolitan at 1 today. The X-Men lost at home 7-1 to the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

The X-Women’s Rugby squad are going for their fourth straight win as they host Acadia today at 2.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers dropped a 7-3 loss to the Bearcats in Truro. Tonight, the Crushers take on the Mariners in Yarmouth.

NS U15: The exhibition tournament in East Hants continues… in Saturday’s action, the Wearwell Bombers got two wins, shutting out the Bearcats 2-0 and the Wolverines 8-0. The Novas were 1-1, opening with a 3-2 loss to the Cougars, but rebounding with a 7-0 win over the Hurricanes. Today, it’s the Bombers vs the Dartmouth Whalers at 10:30, followed by the Novas vs Harbour Rage at 11. In the afternoon, the Bombers face off with the Rage at 3:30, then at 4 it’s the Novas vs the Rangers.

NS U18: The CB West Islanders and The Pictou Weeks Majors took losses at home: the Islanders fell 5-3 to the Macs, while the Wildcats outscored the Majors 6-1. The teams meet again today – the Islanders and Macs at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre, and the Majors and Wildcats at the Wellness Centre. Both games start at 1.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Selects have four wins and one tie so far in the season, following a dominating 13-0 shutout of the Fundy Kraken. Goalie Jorja Burrows faced only 4 shots in the game. The teams meet again at the Q-Plex at 10:45 am.

NS Junior B: This afternoon, the Pictou County Scotians host Membertou at 3:30 at the Wellness Centre, and the Bulldogs take on the Blues at the Antigonish Arena at 7:30 tonight.

NS U16AAA: The Cabot Highlanders play the Kings at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 12:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays finish their 162-game regular season Sunday not having to worry about the final outcome of the game. Thanks to the Texas Rangers 6-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, the Jays have clinched an A-L wild-card berth. The only thing they don’t know heading into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays is whether they’ll play the Rays or Minnesota Twins in Tuesday’s playoff opener.

The Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs were winners of N-H-L pre-season games on Saturday. The Canucks, with captain Quinn Hughes scoring twice, defeated the visiting Edmonton Oilers 5-2, while the Maple Leafs dumped the Canadiens 3-1 in Montreal for their second win in as many nights against the Habs.

Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager Chris Snow has died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (A-L-S). Snow, 42, was diagnosed in 2019 with A-L-S, which is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control. Chris’s wife Kelsie confirmed her husband’s death on Saturday.

The Ottawa Redblacks turned the ball over six times and the Montreal Alouettes made them pay. The 8-and-7 Alouettes clinched a C-F-L playoff berth with a 32-15 road win. The Redblacks slipped to 4-and-11. In the late game, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats improved to 7-and-8 and clinched a playoff berth by defeating the visiting Calgary Stampeders 22-12. The Stamps slipped to 4-and-11.

Grammy Award-winning band Green Day will headline the halftime show for the 2023 Grey Cup game. The C-F-L made the announcement on Saturday during halftime of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats-Calgary Stampeders game at Tim Hortons Field. The Grey Cup game will be held November 19th in Hamilton. Green Day, a punk-rock band that’s captured five Grammy Awards, has sold more than 75 million records.

Rough night for Canada’s Major League Soccer squads. Toronto F-C lost 3-2 at home to F-C Cincinnati, C-F Montreal lost 3-0 in Orlando City, and the Vancouver Whitecaps allowed a 2-1 lead to slip and had to settle for a 2-2 draw with visiting D-C United.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

Major League Baseball

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 5 (10 innings)

Texas 6 Seattle 1

Detroit 8 Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 2

Baltimore 5 Boston 2

Oakland 7 L.A. Angels 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 3, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 11 Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Miami 7 Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 10 Milwaukee 6

St. Louis 15 Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 5 Washington 3

San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

San Diego 6 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 1 Arizona 0

Minnesota 14 Colorado 6

CFL

Montreal 32 Ottawa 15

Hamilton 22 Calgary 12

NHL Pre-Season

Toronto 3 Montreal 1

Vancouver 5 Edmonton 2

Detroit 5 Washington 2

Los Angeles 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

Minnesota 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Dallas 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Buffalo 4 Columbus 3

Tampa Bay 5 Nashville 4

N.Y. Islanders 5 New York Rangers 3

MLS

Vancouver 2 D.C. United 2

Portland 3 L.A. Galaxy 3

Orlando City 3 CF Montréal 0

Cincinnati 3 Toronto 2

Philadelphia 1 Columbus 1

New York City FC 1 Miami 1

New England 2 Charlotte 1

Chicago 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

FC Dallas 0 Houston 0

San Jose 1 Minnesota 1

Seattle 0 Nashville 0

St. Louis 4 Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1 Austin 0

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

American League

Boston (Houck 5-10) at Baltimore (Bradish 12-7), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 8-14) at Detroit (Rodriguez 12-9), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 12-10), 3:10 p.m.

National League

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 11-4) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Rutledge 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 9-5) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 3:15 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (Javier 9-5) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 14-9) at Chicago White Sox (Urena 0-7), 3:10 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Jacksonville, in London, England, 9:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Charger, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

New York at Connecticut, 3 p.m. (New York leads best-of-five-series 2-1)

NHL Pre-Season

Florida at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

MLS

Real Salt Lake at LAFC, 8 p.m.