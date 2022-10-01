Sports Roundup – October 1

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

St. FX is hosting UPEI in women’s rugby action today at 2.

Soccer: St. FX teams play Memorial this afternoon in Newfoundland: the women at 12:30, then the men at 2:45.

Basketball Pre-Season: X-Men are in Halifax playing Mount Saint Vincent at 4pm, while the X-Women host Laurentian at the Saputo Centre at 2.

Hockey Pre-Season: X-Men take on the Blue Eagles in Moncton at 7.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates walloped the Cumberland County Blues 7-1 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre last night.

NS U18: CB West Islanders host the Mustangs tonight at 6 in Port Hood, while the Weeks Majors are in Halifax to play the Macs at 7:30.

NS U15: Bombers are in the valley to play the Wildcats at 4.

NS U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders take on the Buccaneers on the road at 3:30.

Maritime Female League: The Subway Selects are in West Hants to play the Capitals at 4 pm.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays have plenty to celebrate — a post-season berth clinched Thursday and now a 9-0 blowout victory over the Boston Red Sox. Toronto made it in thanks to Baltimore’s loss to Boston Thursday. George Springer hit a three-run home run three innings after a two-run shot from Vladimir Guerrero Junior in the win.

Drew Rasmussen pitched seven effective innings and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot for the fourth straight season, beating the Houston Astros 7-3. The Rays began the day in the third and final American League wild-card spot, trailing Toronto and Seattle. Despite the loss, Houston clinched home-field advantage throughout the A-L playoffs.

Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the fourth inning, his 22nd homer of the season. In his first game against his former teammate, Oviedo became the 456th different pitcher Pujols has homered against.

Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers off Jacob deGrom in the second inning and Dansby Swanson later connected off the Mets ace as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-2 to move into a tie for the National League East lead. The defending World Series champion Braves are trying to keep the Mets from winning once in the three-game series and earn the tiebreaker between the two teams. Both teams are 98-and-59 with five games to go in the regular season.

Zach Collaros threw four touchdown passes, the Blue Bombers defence forced six turnovers and Winnipeg bounced back with a 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The league-leading Bombers were coming off a 48-31 upset loss at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats two weeks ago.

Brett Kulak scored the winning goal just before the midway mark of the final period as the Edmonton Oilers pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames in N-H-L pre-season action. Leon Draisaitl scored Edmonton’s other goal, while Dillon Dube scored Calgary’s lone goal for the night.

Friday’s Scoreboard

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 9 Boston 0

Cleveland 6 Kansas City 3

Minnesota 7 Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7 Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4 Texas 1

Seattle 2 Oakland 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 5 Washington 1

Atlanta 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1 Miami 0

St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 Colorado 1

San Francisco 10 Arizona 4

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 3 San Diego 1

Canadian Football League

Winnipeg 31 Saskatchewan 13

British Columbia 34 Ottawa 19

NHL Pre-Season

Nashville 7 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Rangers 2 New Jersey 1

Toronto 6 Ottawa 3

Washington 2 Detroit 0

Edmonton 2 Calgary 1

Anaheim 4 San Jose 1

San Jose 7 Vegas 3

NBA Pre-Season

Golden State 96 Washington 87

L.A. Clippers 121 Maccabi Ra’anana 81

Major League Soccer

Miami 1 Toronto FC 0

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sanchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Canadian Football League

Montreal at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 7 p.m.

NHL Pre-Season

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Pre-Season

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.