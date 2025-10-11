Sports Roundup – October 11

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Rugby team played a pair of games in Halifax, beginning with a 36-14 win over the Dal Tigers in an exhibition match, then wrapping up the regular season with a 60-12 victory over the Saint Mary’s Huskies. Isla David was named Player of the Game for St. FX, scoring three tries in the winning effort. The X-Women’s record of 5-0-1 means they automatically advance to the AUS championship final, which will be at St. FX Stadium on Wednesday October 22nd at 6 pm.

At the Keating Centre, the X-Women skated away with a 2-0 win over the visiting UPEI Panthers in their home opener. Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game and first star Brooklyn Oakes made 24 saves to earn the shutout. Tea Pearce & Toby Graham scored for the X-Women.

In pre-season basketball, the X-men lost to Ottawa 94-75, while the X-Women fell 70-41 to Calgary.

The St. FX Men’s Baseball team is hosting the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Championships at Credit Union Field. Last night, the X-Men fell 7-1 to Dalhousie. Play resumes this morning at 10 with UNB vs Dal, then the X-Men take on UPEI at 1 pm.

Today, the X-Men Football team are on the road vs Mount Allison at 2. In Hockey, the X-Women host Moncton at 3 pm, then the X-Men host the Blue Eagles at 7. In Calgary, the X-Women Basketball team tip off against Lethbridge at 5 pm Atlantic time.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates were shut out 7-0 by the Windsor Oxen in West Hants. Tonight, the Oxen play the Bulldogs at the Arena at 7.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers play the Summerside Western Capitals in PEI tonight at 7.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Armada at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre – puck drops at 6.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders are in Membertou to face off with the Rush – Game time is 2 pm.

Several local players are on the Nova Scotia teams at the Atlantic Challenge Cup being played this weekend in Moncton, New Brunswick. The boys U14 squad lost their opening match 4-1 to New Brunswick, while the U15’s lost 8-7 to New Brunswick and the U16 team defeated PEI 7-2. The girls U14 squad fell 3-2 to Team New Brunswick. Plays continues through Sunday.

The new Multi-court Facility in Inverness is open for use beginning today. A release from the municipality of the County of Inverness states residents can enjoy drop-in activities at the site, including pickleball, basketball, table tennis, and bean bag toss. Located at 85 MacLean Street, the site is open 9 am to dusk seven days a week, with hours to be extended once lighting is fully installed. A court reservation system is in the works using Playfinder.ca, and will be launched soon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending single in the 15th inning, and the Seattle Mariners advanced to the American League Championship Series by outlasting the Detroit Tigers for a 3-2 victory on Friday in the longest winner-take-all post-season game in baseball history. Seattle will visit Toronto on Sunday for Game 1 of the A-L-C-S.

M-L-B says San Diego Padres infielder Jose Iglesias was suspended on Friday for one game and fined for unprofessional conduct toward the umpires during the final game of the club’s Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs. Infielder Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-garts) was also fined an undisclosed amount for his conduct during the interaction that followed the final out at Wrigley Field on October 2nd when the Padres were eliminated from the post-season by Chicago.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders clinched first place in the C-F-L’s West Division with a 27-19 victory over the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. The victory improved Saskatchewan’s record to 12-and-4 and the first-place finish means the Riders will host the West Division final in Regina on November 8th.

A’ja Wilson scored 31 points, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young both added 18 and the Las Vegas Aces won their third W-N-B-A title in four seasons, beating the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 on Friday for a four-game sweep of the Finals. The Aces made quick work of the league’s first best-of-seven Finals. It was another offensive onslaught from Las Vegas, which scored 54 points in the first half and averaged more than 90 points per game in the series.

The coach of Canada’s men’s national soccer team felt they could have been sharper in some areas but did well in others. Canada fell 1-0 to Australia in a soccer friendly in Montreal on Friday night. Jesse Marsch says the connections on the pitch and the way that they tried to find space and test them behind their back line was good. Canada will next play Colombia on Tuesday in New Jersey.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB Playoffs Division Series – American League

Seattle 3 Detroit 2 (15 innings) (Seattle wins series 3-2)

CFL

Saskatchewan 27 Toronto 19

WNBA Final

Las Vegas 97 Phoenix 86 (Las Vegas wins series 4-0)

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 107 Boston 105

Phoenix 132 Brooklyn 127 (OT)

Orlando 128 Philadelphia 98

San Antonio 134 Utah 130

Portland 124 Sacramento 123

Canadian Premier League

Forge (Hamilton) 1 Cavalry (Calgary) 1

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB Playoffs Division Series – National League

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:08 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

CFL

Calgary at Hamilton, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Northern Super League

Vancouver at Montreal, noon

Halifax at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Halifax Wanderers at Winnipeg Valour, 3 p.m.

NBA Pre-season

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.