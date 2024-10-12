Sports Roundup – October 12

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In football, the X-Men dominated Acadia 46-0 in Wolfville. Quarterback Silas Fagnan led the charge, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown. The X-Men defence held the Axemen to 128 total yards and forced multiple turnovers.

The Axemen played spoiler for the X-Men home opener at the Keating Centre, playing to a decisive 8-3 victory. The X-Women hockey team will play host to the Huskies tonight at 7.

At the Coach K Invitational Tournament at the Saputo Centre, the X-Men defeated Acadia 86-65. They will next host the UPEI Panthers at 7 pm. Meanwhile, at the McGill Tournament in Montreal, the X-Women lost a close match 70-66 to Brock University.

The X-Women Rugby team wrap up the regular season on St. FX Field at 2 pm versus Acadia. The squad currently has a record of 4-1 and has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

St. FX is taking part in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Championships in Halifax. The final is Sunday.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs dominated in a 6-1 victory over the Valley Maple Leafs, while the Pictou County Scotians fell 5-3 to the Sackville Blazers. Tonight, the Strait Pirates are on the road against the Lumberjacks at 7.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Amherst to face off with the Ramblers at 7 pm.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders travel to PEI to play the Eastern Dukes at 8 pm.

With Friday night’s 6-2 victory over Northumberland, the Dr J.H. Gillis Varsity Boys Soccer team have gone undefeated during the regular season. They will host the Regional Semi Final at 5 pm on Tuesday vs CEC.

Riverside International Speedway will see action one last time this year for the Thanksgiving Special event. It was to be today, but management decided to postpone to Sunday after seeing the forecast. The show will feature East Coast International Pro Stock Tour racing in the Scotia Diesel 155, which will decide the Pro Stock Tour Champion. There’s also the only stop this year for Dulux Paint Street Stocks in the Nickerson Auto 55, and the Eastern 2.0 Waste Systems 55 for the Whisperings Winds MASS Mini Stocks. Besides action on the track, 55th-anniversary celebrations include free admission for admission for those 15 & under, 55 door prizes, canteen specials, and specials on Riverside swag. Sunday’s start time is 1 p.m. Pit gates open at 9 a.m. Grandstand gates will open at Noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Battle of California goes to the L-A Dodgers. Kike Hernandez and Teoscar Hernandez hit solo homers in a 2-0 win over San Diego. The victory in the decisive Game 5 gives the Dodgers a berth in the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.

The start of the upcoming Game 5 of the A-L Division Series has been moved to an afternoon start instead of the evening due to potential bad weather. The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers have won two games apiece. The winner will advance to play the New York Yankees in the A-L-C-S.

A dramatic victory for the Winnipeg Jets. Mark Scheifele (SHYF’-lee) scored late in the third period and added the overtime winner to give the Jets a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Philadelphia edged Vancouver 3-2 in a shootout. Nikita Kucherov had a hat trick in Tampa Bay’s 4-1 win over Carolina and Vegas beat St. Louis 4-3.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ eight-game winning streak is over. The Toronto Argonauts locked up a playoff berth with a 14-11 victory over the Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium. Toronto leapfrogged Ottawa to move into second place in the East Division. Winnipeg leads the West Division standings.

Canada’s Adam Svensson remains in the hunt at the P-G-A Tour’s Black Desert Championship. He followed a career-low 60 with a 69 that leaves him one shot behind leader Stephan Jaeger. It’s the first P-G-A Tour event to be played in Utah in 61 years.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall will soon return to the gridiron. He’s set to practice next week for the first time since he was shot in the chest in a robbery attempt about a week before the season opener. He can practice for three weeks before the 49ers would have to activate him from the non-football injury list.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 14 Winnipeg 11

NHL

Winnipeg 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 Vancouver 2 (SO)

Vegas 4 St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 1

MLB Playoffs Division Series

National League

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 0 (Dodgers win series 3-2)

NBA Pre-season

Washington 113 Toronto 95

Minnesota 121 Philadelphia 111

Detroit 109 Phoenix 91

Golden State 109 Sacramento 106

L.A. Clippers 101 Portland 99

New Orleans at Orlando, cancelled

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

B.C. at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

NHL

Los Angeles at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Utah at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10 p.m.

MLB Playoffs Division Series

American League

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:08 p.m. (Best-of-five series tied at 2-2)

NBA Pre-season

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

MLS

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.