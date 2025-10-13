Sports Roundup – October 13

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In pre-season basketball, no love for St. FX teams: the X-Men were defeated in Ottawa by Queens 107-89, while in Calgary the X-Women lost 67-58 to Western.

Junior B: At the Wellness Centre, the Pictou County Scotians scored three times in the first period and held on to defeat the Sackville Blazers 3-2.

A good showing for Nova Scotia teams at the Atlantic Challenge Cup this weekend in Moncton: Team Nova Scotia took Gold in the Female U14 & U16 divisions, as well as the QMJHL Cup for Male U16. The Male U14 team took bronze.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders shut down the Armada 4-0 in Port Hawkesbury.

U18 Major: Two wins for local teams: The CB West Islanders defeated the Rush 4-1 in Port Hood, while the Weeks Majors trounced the Hunters 11-2 at the Wellness Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Seattle Mariners struck first in the American League Championship Series with a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto. Cal Raleigh hit a solo shot in Seattle’s two-run sixth inning. Jorge Polanco had a pair of R-B-I singles and Bryce Miller threw six strong frames for the win. George Springer had a leadoff homer for the Jays. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and led the host Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 victory over the ailing Detroit Lions. The game ended with a fist fight among players. Marquise Brown had two touchdown receptions and Xavier Worthy had another for the Chiefs, who evened their record at 3-and-3. The Lions fell to 4-and-2.

Four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will need season-ending surgery after he was sidelined by a severe ankle injury during San Francisco’s 30-19 loss to the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Warner’s right ankle dislocated and broke when players fell into him. The entire 49ers sideline came onto the field to support Warner before he left with an air cast.

Anfernee Simons had 21 points, Derrick White and Josh Minott each scored 16, and the Boston Celtics whipped the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 138-107 in N-B-A pre-season action. Jaylon Tyson had 16 points and five rebounds for the Cavaliers, while Tyrese Proctor scored 12 points.

Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma each had 19 points, Ryan Rollins had 14 and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 127-121 in N-B-A pre-season action. Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 22 points, while Matas Buzelis (MAH’-tas boo-zealous) had 19 points. The Bucks led 65-61 at halftime.

Denny Hamlin became the first driver to lock up a spot in NASCAR’s championship-deciding finale, winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his career-goal 60th Cup Series triumph. Hamlin, considered the best driver in NASCAR history to never win a Cup title, is back in the winner-take-all title race for the first time since 2021.

Sunday’s Scoreboard

MLB Playoffs Championship Series – American League

Seattle 3 Toronto 1 (Seattle leads series 1-0)

NHL

Washington 1 N.Y. Rangers 0

NFL

Kansas City 30 Detroit 17

Carolina 30 Dallas 27

Seattle 20 Jacksonville 12

Denver 13 N.Y. Jets 11

Tampa Bay 30 San Francisco 19

Indianapolis 31 Arizona 27

Green Bay 27 Cincinnati 18

Pittsburgh 23 Cleveland 9

L.A. Chargers 29 Miami 27

L.A. Rams 17 Baltimore 3

New England 25 New Orleans 19

Las Vegas 20 Tennessee 10

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 113 Washington 112

Brooklyn 111 Phoenix 109

Orlando 120 Miami 104

Boston 138 Cleveland 107

Milwaukee 127 Chicago 121

L.A. Lakers 126 Golden State 116

Denver 102 L.A. Clippers 94

MLS

Austin 1 Los Angeles FC 0

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver 0 Ottawa Atletico 0

Monday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB Playoffs Championship Series

American League

Seattle (Gilbert 1-0) at Toronto (Yesavage 1-0), 5:03 p.m. (Seattle leads series 1-0)

National League

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 2-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:08 p.m. (Start of series)

CFL

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Buffalo at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.

NBA Pre-season

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.