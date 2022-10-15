Sports Roundup – October 15

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

Hockey: The X-Women cruised to a 5-2 victory over the St. Thomas Tommies Friday night at the Grant-Harvey Centre. All their goals were scored in the opening period. The X-Women’s record is 2-0, with their next game tonight in Charlottetown against the UPEI Panthers. Meanwhile, in Charlottetown, the X-Men fell to 2-1 after coming out on the wrong side of a 5-2 game versus the Panthers. Next Friday, the X-Men travel to Fredericton to play UNB.

Soccer: In a hotly contested match, the Cape Breton Capers defeated the X-Men 3-2 at St. FX Stadium in a battle of top-ten teams. With the win the Capers improve to 6-0-2 in the AUS standings, while the X-Men drop to 5-2-1. The X-Men are back in action on Wednesday in Halifax for a 7:15 pm game against Saint Mary’s. The Capers women’s team also earned a close win, 2-1 over the X-Women. CBU avenged a loss to the same X-Women squad who handed the Capers their only loss of the season last week. On Wednesday, the X-Women are in Halifax to play the Saint Mary’s Huskies at 5.

Today, the X-Women Rugby team looks to improve on their 3-2 record as they take on Acadia at 2 in their regular season finale at St. FX Stadium.

Maritime Hockey League: The Weeks Crushers took it to a shootout before beating the South Shore Lumberjacks 5-4.

NS Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs were shut out 4-0 by the Eskasoni Eagles, while the Strait Pirates edged out the Membertou Junior Miners 4-3 at the Richmond Arena with an odd ending – the game was halted with 13 minutes left to play after a hole appeared in the ice. The Bulldogs are on the road to play Membertou tonight at 7:30.

NS U18: The league is hosting its annual Showcase weekend in Pictou, with each team playing three games over the weekend. Weeks are playing at Noon against the Wolfpack, the CB West Islanders play the Mustangs at 2, Weeks versus the Macs at 4, and the Islanders play the Wildcats at 6.

NS U15: The Novas host the Wear Well Bombers at 5 today at the Antigonish Arena.

NS U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are in Truro to play the Thunder at 7 tonight in a home-and-home series this weekend, concluding Sunday at 2:30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NS Major Female: The Subway Selects play the Fundy Kraken at 6 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winnipeg Jets started out their season on a high note defeating the New York Rangers 4-1. The Rangers entered the game having won two straight. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves in the win. Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets, while Sam Gagner and Kyle Connor added the other markers.

Dane Evans threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tim White with just 11 seconds remaining as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first game in Calgary since 2004 with a 35-32 win over the Stampeders. Calgary had taken the lead 52 seconds before Hamilton’s winner when Tommy Stevens scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown. A failed two-point convert left the Stampeders up 32-27 as the Ticats got one last possession.

Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 for a 2-1 lead in their National League Division Series. San Diego can clinch its first trip to the N-L Championship Series since 1998 with one more win tonight.

In NBA pre-season action, O-G Anunoby scored 32 points and Scottie Barnes added 25 as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics in 137-134 in overtime in Montreal. Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, including the game-sealing rebound after Boston’s Payton Pritchard missed a potential game-tying shot. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown each scored 23 points for the Celtics.

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points in 30 minutes as the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-102. Kevin Durant added 20 points in 31 minutes for the Nets, and Day’Ron Sharpe added 15 points. Ben Simmons fouled out in 13 minutes, scoring two points and handing out six assists.

Friday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 34 Ottawa 30

Hamilton 35 Calgary 32

MLB – Best-of-Five Division Series

American League

Cleveland 4 New York 2 (10 innings) (Series tied 1-1)

National League

San Diego 2 Los Angeles 1 (Padres lead series 2-1)

Philadelphia 9 Atlanta 1 (Phillies lead series 2-1)

NHL

Detroit 3 Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 2

Winnipeg 4 N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 2 San Jose 1

NBA Pre-season

Orlando 114 Cleveland 108

Houston 122 Indiana 114

Toronto 137 Boston 134 (OT)

New York 105 Washington 89

New Orleans 120 Atlanta 111

Brooklyn 112 Minnesota 102

Dallas 115 Utah 101

Denver 119 Golden State 112

Sacramento 133 L.A. Lakers 86

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at B.C., 10 p.m.

MLB Best-of-Five Division Series

American League

Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (Astros lead series 2-0)

New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

National League

Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:37 p.m. (Padres lead series 2-1)

Atlanta (Morton 9-6) at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (Phillies lead series 2-1)

NHL

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.