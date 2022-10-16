Sports Roundup – October 16

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

The Acadia Axewomen put a damper on St. FX Homecoming weekend as they defeated the X-Women 24-12 Saturday afternoon in front of over 1,200 fans at St. FX Stadium. The game marked the final regular season home game as Acadia clinched first place in the standings, improving to 5-1. St. FX drops to 3-3 and finishes third. They will travel to Charlottetown next week to take on the second place UPEI Panthers in the AUS semi-final playoff game. Acadia will await the semi-final winner the following week and host the AUS championship game

Football: Conference leading rusher Malcolm Bussey and veteran fullback Connor Ross each scored two touchdowns to help lead the undefeated X-Men to a 46-11 win over the host Acadia Axemen in front of a Homecoming crowd of over 2,800. Bussey had 191 yards on 11 carries and received Subway player of the game honours. The X-Men travel to Saint Mary’s next Saturday, Oct. 22nd before finishing the regular season at home against Mount Allison on Saturday, Oct. 29th.

Hockey: The X-Women lost in Overtime 4-3 to the UPEI Panthers in Charlottetown.

NS U15: The Novas outscored the WearWell Bombers 4-3 at the Antigonish Arena. Both teams are on the road today: the Novas play the Western Hurricanes at 11 am, and the Bombers face off against the Cougars at 11:15.

NS U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders suffered a 5-1 loss to the Fundy Thunder. The teams play again at 2:30, this time at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NS U18 Majors: The league’s showcase weekend continues in Pictou County. Yesterday, the Weeks Majors lost two close games: 3-2 to the Wolfpack, and later 4-3 to the Macs. The CB West Islanders had mixed results, outscoring the Mustangs 4-3 in their first game of the day, but in the evening were shut out 5-0 by the Wildcats. Amoung today’s games at the Wellness Centre, the Islanders take on the Rush at Noon, and the Weeks Majors play Steele Subaru at 2 pm.

NS Junior B: The Bulldogs defeated the Membertou Junior Miners 7-6 in a high-scoring affair.

Maritime Junior League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers host the Truro Bearcats at 6 at the Wellness Centre.

Maritime Major Female League: The Subway Selects have a perfect 4-0 record after blowing out the Fundy Kraken 19-0 at the Wellness Centre. Sixteen players scored in the effort – Erin MacNeil led the way with 4 goals. The teams play again this morning at 10.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s N-H-L playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the host Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first 2 games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers.

A pair of pick-sixes helped the B-C Lions creep closer to a home playoff spot with a 40-32 win over the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday. Halfbacks T.J. Lee and Marcus Sayles each had interceptions and made massive runs for touchdowns in a victory that gave B-C sole possession of second place in the C-F-L’s West Division. The Blue Bombers rested a number of star players, including quarterback Zach Collaros.

Jeremy Pena homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the A-L Championship Series for the sixth consecutive year. Pena drove a slider from reliever Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the A-L-C-S on Wednesday.

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the 9th inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their A-L Division Series. Gonzalez, a hero earlier in the post-season as well, a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score 2 runs as the Guardians rallied again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination. Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped.

Emily Tuttosi scored two tries to help Canada defeat Italy 22-12 on Saturday for a second straight win and a berth in the quarterfinals at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Auckland, New Zeland. Third-ranked Canada tops Pool B with 10 points, ahead of Number 5 Italy and the sixth-ranked U-S. A win over the U-S next Saturday in Auckland would ensure Canada finishes first in the group.

Felix Auger-Aliassime will play Jeffrey John Wolf of Cincinnati, Ohio, this morning in the men’s singles final at the Firenze Open in Florence, Italy. Auger-Aliassime advanced to the championship match by beating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday. Wolf beat Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6-4, 6-4.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

Canadian Football League

Toronto 28 Edmonton 23

B.C. 40 Winnipeg 32

Major League Baseball

American League Division Series

Houston 1 Seattle 0 (18 innings) (Astros win series 3-0)

Cleveland 6 New York 5 (Cleveland leads series 2-1)

National League Division Series

Philadelphia 8 Atlanta 3 (Phillies win series 3-1)

San Diego 5 Los Angeles 3 (Padres win series 3-1)

National Hockey League

Philadelphia 3 Vancouver 2

Toronto 3 Ottawa 2

Calgary 4 Edmonton 3

Washington 3 Montreal 1

Florida 4 Buffalo 3

Boston 6 Arizona 3

Detroit 5 New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 7 Anaheim 1

St. Louis 5 Columbus 2

Los Angeles 7 Minnesota 6

Dallas 5 Nashville 1

Chicago 5 San Jose 2

Vegas 5 Seattle 2

Major League Soccer – MLS Cup playoffs

Cincinnati 2 New York Red Bulls 1

L.A. Galaxy 1 Nashville 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

American League Division Series

New York (Cole 13-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 15-5), 7:07 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 2-1)

National Football League

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Major League Soccer

MLS Cup Playoffs First Round

Salt Lake at Austin, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Montreal, 8 p.m.