Sports Roundup – October 17

LOCAL SPORTS

University Varsity Athletics

At the UNB/St. Thomas Invitational Cross Country Meet in Fredericton, the X-Women were second overall and the X-Men fourth. St. FX’s Siona Chisholm ran to a second place individual showing in the women’s race.

At St. FX Stadium, both the men’s and women’s soccer teams hosted Acadia.

Andrew Keating scored to give the X-Men a 1-0 win over the Axemen, improving their leading record to 7-2.

The X-Women weren’t as fortunate, as they were shutout 2-0. That puts the Axewomen at the top of the standings, with a record of 6-1-2. The X-Women are now 5-4-0.

In Hockey, the X-Women defeated UNB 3-2 in a shootout at the Charles V. Keating Centre. X-Women forward Maggy Burbidge scored the shootout winner.

At the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball Playoffs in Charlottetown, the X-Men finished with an 0-3 record, falling 15-5 to Acadia and 5-4 to UNB in play on Saturday.

Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League:

A very good day for the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs. First, they defeated the Brookfield Elks 5-3. Then, after it was learned that an ineligible player dressed for the Pictou County Scotians in their October 1st game against the Bulldogs, the league has taken that win from the Scotians and given it to the Bulldogs. That means the Bulldogs are undefeated in five games. On their website, the league announced that they have also suspended the Scotians’ head coach for five games.

Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League:

The Pictou County WearWell Bombers outscored the Valley Wildcats 8-5, while the Novas lost 7-5 to the Gulls.

Sunday:

The Novas at Harbour Storm 11 a.m.

Joneljim Cougars at Pictou County WearWell Bombers 11 a.m. Pictou County Wellness Centre

Nova Scotia Under 16 AAA Hockey League:

The Cabot Highlanders doubled the Admirals 2-1 in Port Hawkesbury. The teams meet again at the Civic Centre at 12:30 today.

Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey League:

The Cape Breton West Islanders outscored the Valley Wildcats 4-2 in Port Hood, while the Pictou County Weeks Majors were trounced in Cole Harbour 7-2 by the Wolf Pack.

Today, the Weeks Majors host Halifax at 1pm at the Wellness Centre. The Islanders face the Wildcats for a rematch at 1 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre. Doors open at Noon, and while there are no restrictions on attendance, proof of vaccination must be provided and masks must be worn. For those who are unable to attend, the games will be live streamed on the Islanders’ Facebook page.

Maritime Major Female Hockey League:

Penguins 2 Northern Selects 1 – the Selects are currently first in the league with a 7-2 record. The teams are at the RBC Centre today for the other half of the home-and-home set, beginning at Noon.

Rural League:

Outlaws 7 Pleasantdale 5

Heatherton 5 St Croix 2

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Calgary Flames’ opening-season troubles continue. Connor McDavid scored three times to power the Edmonton Oilers past Calgary 5-2. The Flames have now lost a record 12 consecutive season-opening games.

Alexis Lafreniere’s third-period goal broke a 1-1 tie and helped the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 for their first win of the season. Elsewhere, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-1 while the Detroit Red Wings dispatched the Vancouver Canucks 3-1. And in California, the San Jose Sharks nipped the Winnipeg Jets 4-3.

The Boston Red Sox emphatically tied the American League championship series. Boston had two grand slams in defeating the Houston Astros 9-5 in the second game of the series. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves nipped the L-A Dodgers 3-2 in the National League championship series opener.

The Calgary Stampeders are on a roll. Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 270 yards and a T-D as Calgary defeated the B-C Lions 39-10. It was Calgary’s third straight victory and moved the squad into third in the West Division standings. Fourth-place B-C lost three straight.

Matthew Shiltz has his first C-F-L win as a starting quarterback. Shiltz threw touchdown pass and ran for another as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16. With incumbent Vernon Adams Junior injured, Shiltz made just his third career start.

The playoffs remain a possibility for C-F Montreal but are no longer on Toronto F-C’s radar. C-F Montreal earned a 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Union to move to within a point of fourth-place Orlando in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile Toronto F-C was eliminated from post-season contention following a 2-0 home loss to Atlanta United.

Saturday’s Games

MLB post-season

American League Championship Series

Boston 9 Houston 5 (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

National League Championship Series

Atlanta 3 Los Angeles 2 (Game 1 of best-of-seven series)

CFL

Montreal 27 Ottawa 16

Calgary 39 B.C. 10

NHL

Toronto 3 Ottawa 1

Detroit 3 Vancouver 1

N.Y. Rangers 3 Montreal 1

San Jose 4 Winnipeg 3

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2

Buffalo 2 Arizona 1 (SO)

Florida 5 N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 5 Chicago 2

Columbus 2 Seattle 1 (OT)

Boston 3 Dallas 1

Tampa Bay 2 Washington 1 (OT)

Carolina 3 Nashville 2

St. Louis 5 Colorado 3

Minnesota 3 Los Angeles 2

MLS

Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 2

Atlanta 2 Toronto 0

Los Angeles FC 3 San Jose 1

Columbus 4 Miami 0

Chicago 2 New England 2

Nashville 0 D.C. United 0

Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 0

Houston 2 Seattle 1

Minnesota 1 Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Colorado 1

LA Galaxy 2 Portland 1

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators, 5 p.m.

NFL

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.