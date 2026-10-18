Sports Roundup – October 18

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Football, the X-Men delivered a commanding performance in Sackville, piling up 51 points and scoring in all four quarters to cruise to a 51–7 victory over the Mount Allison Mounties. Quarterback Deion Blackwood led the offensive attack, completing 19 of 29 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. The X defence made its presence felt throughout the contest, recording four sacks and limiting the Mounties to 91 net passing yards. STFX also scored three safeties.

The X-Men hockey team remains undefeated in regulation after a tough 4-3 win over the Acadia Axemen at the Antigonish Arena. It marked the second win in a row for STFX, who are now tied atop the AUS standings with UNB. Second star of the game Dominik Godin scored the game winning goal at 15:40 of the third period to give X the win. Gabriel Pizza player of the game and first star Aaron Brown had a pair of goals. Meanwhile in Charlottetown, the X-Women fell in a 3-2 shootout loss to the UPEI Panthers. Both teams found the scoresheet twice in regulation, though neither side could find the winner in the overtime frame, setting the stage for a shootout in which UPEI converted both of its attempts while the X-Women were unable to score.

Les Moncton Aigles Bleues dropped the X-Women soccer team 2-1 in a tightly contested match at STFX Stadium. Moncton leading scorer and player of the game Lalou Dilhac netted the game winner in the final five minutes to secure the win for the visitors. The X-Men showed their grit with a 3-1 come from behind victory over the visiting Aigles Bleus. The X-Men continued their AUS dominance with their 10th straight win as they remain atop the AUS standings while ranked 3rd in the country. It’s the first time in X-Men Soccer history that that team has gone 10-0 to start the season. Today the teams the UNB REDS, with the women on the pitch at 1 pm, then the men at 3:30.

Fifth year X-Women runner Caroline Ash ran to her third straight individual first place finish at the Moncton Classic meet on Saturday, besting the field of 37 competitors. Ash finished the 8km course in a time of 29:02. Teammate Poppy Moon also made the podium, placing third at 29:44. The X-Women came second overall in the team standings with 28 points, finishing just behind Dalhousie who had 27. Feron Wallace had a top ten finish for X, coming in eighth position with a 30:25 result. In the men’s race, STFX’s Luke MacDonald found the podium with a third place finish, clocking in at 26:31 amongst the 59 racers. Brett King cracked the top ten in eighth place at 26:56. The X-Men came second overall in the team standings – Dalhousie was first. The Moncton meet marked the final race of regular season competition. The X runners will have next weekend off before hosting the Bell AUS Championship, presented by Wendy’s on their home course on Saturday, October 31st.

On Coach K Court, the X-Men host McGill in a non-conference game. Tip-off is at 10 o’clock this morning.

The CEC Cougars captured the 28th annual McDonald’s Golden Arched Senior Girls Volleyball tournament on the weekend. They defeated Avonview 2-0 in the final. The host Royals finished fourth in the 16th team event. Leah White of the Royals was selected to the tournament All-Star team.

Junior B: The Pictou County Scotians fell 6-3 to the Blazers in Sackville. Tonight, the Scotians host the Strait Pirates at the Wellness Centre – puck drops at 6 tonight.

Maritime League: In New Brunswick, the Pictou County Crushers lost 4-3 to the Chaleur Lightning.

Senior League: The CB West Blackstone Knights fell 6-4 in Glace Bay against the Miners. Tonight, it’s the home opener for the Antigonish Bulldogs, as they face off at the Arena with the Pictou County Pipers beginning at 5:30. Later, the Knights host the Membertou Warriors at 8 pm at the Dr. Bernie MacLean Centre.

U15: The WearWell Bombers lost at home 4-2 to the Bandits, while the Novas won on the road – 7-5 versus the Harbour Rage. This morning, it’s the Bombers’ turn to face the Rage: game time is 11 am. The Novas are in Halifax to take on the Wolverines at 11:30 am.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders defeated the Western Rebels 5-4. At Noon, the Highlanders host the Dukes at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors poured in the goals en route to a dominating 10-1 victory over the Rush. The Rush travel to Port Hood today to take on the CB West Islanders – puck drops at 1 pm.

High School Boys: The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals outscored the Night Hawks 7-3 in Westville.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Selects edged out the Surge 3-2 in Dartmouth. This morning, the teams play in Pictou at the Hector Arena – puck drops at Noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Connor McDavid had two goals and three assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers torched the Utah Mammoth 6-2. The Mammoth previously beat the Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton on Thursday. Zach Hyman, Mathieu Joseph and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for the Oilers, while John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Mammoth.

Marat Khusnutdinov scored in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 for their fifth straight N-H-L victory. The Bruins swept the three California teams as part of a four-game trip that ends in Dallas on Tuesday. Alex Laferriere scored for Los Angeles, which remains winless through six games to start the season.

Jonathan Aranda’s single led to two runs in the seventh inning when the ball got by right fielder Chase DeLauter, Nick Martinez pitched five and one-third innings for his first post-season win, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 to even the best-of-seven A-L Championship Series at 2-all. Game 5 of the best-of-seven matchup is today in Cleveland.

Yadaly Diaby’s goal in the 71st minute snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 come-from-behind win in Major League Soccer action. Myrto Uzuni gave Austin F-C a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute, but Ryan Gauld netted the equalizer in the 47th minute for the Western Conference-leading Whitecaps.

Sebastian Gomez scored in the 66th minute as the Seattle Sounders salvaged a 1-1 Major League Soccer draw against the visiting C-F Montreal. Hennadii Synchuk gave Montreal a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute at Lumen Field. Montreal remains last in the 15-team Eastern Conference with 25 points. Seattle is seventh in the West with 42 points.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after the Philadelphia Eagles revealed he has a blood clot in his calf. Hurts was initially ruled out Thursday for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles said Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on October 4th in N-F-L action against the Los Angeles Rams.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

MLB Playoffs – American League Championship Series | Best-of-Seven Series

Tampa Bay 7 Cleveland 3 (Series tied 2-2)

NHL

Edmonton 6 Utah 2

Montreal 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

Philadelphia 3 Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Toronto 1

Carolina 3 Winnipeg 2

Tampa Bay 4 Vancouver 2

Washington 4 New Jersey 2

Florida 8 Seattle 3

Dallas 4 Chicago 0

Columbus 1 N.Y. Rangers 0 (OT)

Detroit 4 San Jose 3 (SO)

Nashville 5 St. Louis 2

Boston 4 Los Angeles 1

Vegas 5 Pittsburgh 2

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Cape Breton 4 Saint John 1

Sherbrooke 5 Chicoutimi 3

Rimouski 4 Gatineau 3 (SO)

Rouyn-Noranda 5 Blainville-Boisbriand 4 (OT)

Val-d’Or 2 Moncton 1

Shawinigan 6 Charlottetown 1

CFL

Saskatchewan 16 Montreal 12

Calgary 32 B.C. 13

MLS

Vancouver 2 Austin 1

Toronto FC 2 New York 0

CF Montréal 1 Seattle 1

Charlotte FC 2 Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 3 St Louis City 2

Miami 3 Atlanta 1

New England 1 Chicago 0

Orlando Cit 4 D.C. United 1

Los Angeles FC 1 New York City FC 1

Houston 2 Dallas 2

Real Salt Lake 3 Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 1 San Jose 1

San Diego 2 LA Galaxy 2

Colorado 0 Portland 0

Northern Super League

Montreal 2 Halifax 2

Canadian Premier League

Hamilton 2 Ottawa 1

Calgary 4 Victoria 2

WNBA Final | Best-of-Seven Series

Golden State 68 Atlanta 64 (Golden State leads series 1-0)

Sunday Games (All times Eastern)

MLB Playoffs – American League Championship Series | Best-of-Seven Series

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Cleveland (Messick 0-2), 8 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

NHL

Columbus at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Shawinigan at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Val-d’Or at Saint John, 2 p.m.

Chicoutimi at Rimouski, 3 p.m.

Sherbrooke at Baie-Comeau, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Drummondville, 4 p.m.

Quebec at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

NFL

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Northern Super League

Calgary at AFC Toronto, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 4 p.m.