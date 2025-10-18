Sports Roundup – October 18

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Women Hockey team picked up their third straight win with a dominant 5-1 victory over the visiting Mount Allison Mounties. Scoring for the X-Women were Ashlyn Garnett, Toby Graham, Laci Boyd, and Clair Carruthers & Alexis Perry with empty netters. The team meet again on the Mounties’ home ice at 7 pm.

In Newfoundland, the X-Women Soccer squad played a gritty second half to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with the Memorial Sea-Hawks. The Sea-Hawks held a 2-0 lead in the game until the X-Women scored nine minutes apart late in the second half. The teams are back in action at 4:30 Atlantic Time today as the X-Women are fighting to clinch a playoff berth. On the men’s side, the nationally fourth-ranked X-Men edged the Sea-Hawks 1-0. The rematch is tonight at 7 Atlantic Time in St. John’s.

Today: X-Men Football vs Bishop’s, 3 pm @ St. FX Stadium. X-Men Hockey vs Acadia @ Keating Centre, 7 pm.

Junior B: It went all the way to a shootout before the Strait Pirates defeated the Bulldogs 5-4 in Port Hawkesbury. Today: Pictou County Scotians vs the Junior Miners @ Membertou, 7:30 pm.

Maritime League: Today, Pictou County Weeks Crushers vs the Blizzard in Edmundston, 7:30 pm.

Seniors League: In an exhibition match, the CB West Blackstone Knights outscored the Glace Bay Miners 8-2 in Port Hood. Tonight, the season begins with the Antigonish Bulldogs as they host the Pictou County Shoreline Pipers at 7:30 at the Antigonish Arena. The Knights visit the Miners for a final exhibition match at 8 pm.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers host the Rangers at the Wellness Centre at 2 pm, then at 5 the Novas take on the Bandits at the Antigonish Arena.

U18 Major: Weeks Majors @ South Shore Mustangs at 2:30, followed by Islanders vs Wildcats at 6 pm in Port hood.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects host the Kraken for the first of two games at the Hector Arena in Pictou – puck drops at 4.

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals Senior Girls Division 1 Volleyball team are hosting the 27th Annual McDonald’s Golden Arches Tournament this weekend, featuring ten teams from across Nova Scotia and PEI. The Royals played CEC and Riverview on Friday – today, they face Avon View and Northumberland. Play-offs are scheduled to begin this afternoon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Seattle Mariners are one win away from a trip to the World Series. The Mariners scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven A-L Championship Series. Game 6 is Sunday night in Toronto.

Shohei Ohtani hit three home runs and pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning for the Dodgers, as Los Angeles swept the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 5-1 win in the best-of-seven N-L Championship Series. With 10 strikeouts and three homers that travelled a combined 13-hundred-42 feet at the plate, Ohtani made history in both of his dual roles for the defending champions.

Brock Boeser scored in the fourth round of the shootout as the visiting Vancouver Canucks edged the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in N-H-L action. Jake DeBrusk and Max Sasson scored in regulation for the Canucks, who trailed 2-0 after the first period. Ryan Donato and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Blackhawks.

The B-C Lions won their fifth straight game and eliminated the visiting Edmonton Elks from the post-season picture with a 37-24 victory in Vancouver. Q-B Nathan Rourke threw for 338 yards and ran and passed for one T-D as the Lions improved to 10-and-7. The teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.

Sergio Castillo kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers do just enough for a 17-16 victory over the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 9-and-8 Winnipeg now qualify for the post-season since the Edmonton Elks lost to B-C Lions Friday night.

The Toronto Raptors announced Friday they have waived forward Julian Reese. The Raptors’ roster now stands at 14. Toronto finished the N-B-A pre-season with a 4-and-2 record after defeating the visiting Brooklyn Nets 119-114 on Friday. Opening Day rosters must be submitted to the N-B-A by 5 p-m Eastern Time Monday.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB Playoffs – Championship Series

American League

Seattle 6 Toronto 2 (Seattle leads series 3-2)

National League

Los Angeles 5 Milwaukee 1 (Los Angeles wins series 4-0)

NHL

Vancouver 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

Washington 5 Minnesota 1

Utah 6 San Jose 3

CFL

B.C. 37 Edmonton 24

Winnipeg 17 Saskatchewan 16

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 119 Brooklyn 114

Philadelphia 126 Minnesota 110

New York 113 Charlotte 108

Oklahoma City 94 Denver 91

San Antonio 133 Indiana 104

Memphis 141 Miami 125

L.A. Clippers 106 Golden State 103

Sacramento 117 L.A. Lakers 116

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10 p.m.

CFL

Montreal at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 7 p.m.

MLS

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6 p.m.

Seattle at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

San Diego FC at Portland, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at St Louis City, 9 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

York United (Toronto) at Forge (Hamilton), 4 p.m.

Cavalry (Calgary) at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Valour (Winnipeg) at Pacific (Victoria), 4 p.m.

Atletico (Ottawa) at Wanderers (Halifax), 4 p.m.