Sports Roundup – October 19

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The UPEI Panthers skated away with a 5-4 win after a closely fought game with the X-Men at the Keating Centre Friday night. Meanwhile in Fredericton, UNB triumphed 4-3 in a shoot-out over the X-Women. The X-Women continue their New Brunswick road trip with a match against Université de Moncton at 7 tonight.

The X-Men soccer team clinched a first round playoff bye with a 1-0 victory over the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus. The lone goal came at the end of the game in the 89th minute off the foot of midfielder Logan Rieck. The win improves the X-Men record to 8-1-2 on the season as they sit alone in first place atop the AUS standings with 26 points. The X-Men are back in action tonight in Fredericton for their final regular season game against the UNB REDS. Game time is 7:15 pm. UNB will also host the AUS championship tournament next weekend.

The X-Women blanked les Aigles Bleues 1-0 in Moncton. The X-Women have one more regular season game to play, tonight at 5 versus UNB, before they host the AUS championship tournament next week in Antigonish.

In pre-season basketball tournaments, the X-Men lost to host Queen’s 83-79, while at McGill, the X-Women beat Laurentian 67-48. Today, the X-Men face UQAM at 7 pm, while the X-Women take on UNBC at 2 pm.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs edged out the Capstone Colts 3-2.

Maritime League: Antigonish’s Rhyah Stewart had a rare loss in goal, as the West Kent Steamers fell 7-3 to the Valley Wildcats. Tonight, the Weeks Crushers are in Truro to take on the Bearcats at 7.

U15: At 4, the Wearwell Bombers are on the road against the Western Hurricanes, then the Novas host the Gulls at the Arena at 5.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Moncton Thunderbirds in Port Hawkesbury at 6 tonight in a battle of 1-4 teams.

U18 Major: The U18 showcase tournament is on this weekend at the Wellness Centre. On Friday, the Weeks Majors lost 6-3 loss to Saint John, while the CB West Islanders beat the Northern Moose 2-1. Play continues this morning with the Weeks Majors facing the Moose at 11 am, then in the afternoon it’s the Islanders vs Fredericton at 1:30.

High School: In Trenton, the Northumberland Nighthawks defeated North Nova Gryphons 4-1. Tonight in Westville, Northumberland hosts the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals at 6:30.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects look to gain on the Greenfoot Capitals in the standings as the teams face off at the Hector Arena in Pictou at 4pm. The second-place Selects are just a point behind the Capitals.

Dr. J.H. Gillis is hosting the 26th Annual Invitational Volleyball tournament. Action continues this morning as the Royals face Riverview at 8:30 am, then Colonel Gray from Charlottetown at 11. Playoffs begin at 2:45 this afternoon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Canada’s Bridget Carleton made two free throws with 2 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx forced a decisive Game 5 of the W-N-B-A Finals. The Lynx beat the New York Liberty 82-80 to tie the series. The teams will meet Sunday night in New York in the first Game 5 of the Finals since 2019.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti scored two goals each as the Winnipeg Jets stayed unbeaten with an 8-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Perfetti added two assists while Ehlers had one as Winnipeg improved to 4-0-and-0. Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves in his 500th N-H-L start.

Nathan MacKinnon scored with 40 seconds left in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 for their first win of the season. Ross Colton scored twice and Casey Mittelstadt also had a goal for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves.

Cleveland All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase gave up two runs in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees moved one win from reaching the World Series. The Yankees beat the Guardians 8-6 to take a 3-1 lead in the American League Championship. Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer and Juan Soto hit a two-run shot for the Yankees. Game 5 is on Saturday in Cleveland.

Scottie Barnes had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in a 116-112 Toronto Raptors pre-season win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors wrapped up the exhibition season with a 3-and-2 record. They open the N-B-A season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Strong wind with gusts approaching 50 miles per hour caused a four-hour delay in the Shriners Children’s Open golf tournament in Las Vegas. Canada’s Taylor Pendrith remains in the lead but he only had to play six holes late in the afternoon because of the delay. That means Pendrith and others face a long Saturday as the tournament tries to get caught up.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 8 San Jose 3

Carolina 4 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

MLB Playoffs: Best-of-Seven Championship Series

American League

New York Yankees 8 Cleveland 6 (New York leads series 3-1)

National League

New York Mets 12 Los Angeles 6 (Los Angeles leads series 3-2)

CFL

Hamilton 42 Calgary 20

WNBA: Best-of-Five Final

Minnesota 82 New York 80 (Series is tied 2-2)

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 116 Brooklyn 112

Washington 118 New York 117

Orlando 114 Philadelphia 99

Chicago 139 Cleveland 137 (OT)

Miami 114 Memphis 109

Portland 124 Utah 86

Golden State 132 L.A. Lakers 74

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLB Playoffs: Best-of-Seven Championship Series

American League

New York Yankees at Cleveland, 8:08 p.m. (New York leads series 3-1)

CFL

Ottawa at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Montreal at B.C., 7 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New England at Miami, 6 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

St Louis City at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9 p.m.