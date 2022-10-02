Sports Roundup – October 2

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

The X-Women Rugby team held on for a close 7-5 victory over the seventh-ranked UPEI Panthers Saturday afternoon at St. FX Stadium. Skye Koyote took home Subway Player of the Game honours for the X-Women for her strong defensive play. With the win, the X-Women improve to 2-1 on the season and are tied for first place with the Panthers. St. FX will next see action on Wednesday in Halifax against Saint Mary’s.

Soccer: the sixth-ranked X-Men fell 2-1 to Memorial in St. John’s. The teams meet again at 2:45 today. Meanwhile, the X-Women improved to 4-1-0 on the season with a 3-0 shutout of the Sea-Hawks. The teams play a rematch at 1pm.

Pre-Season Basketball: the X-Women dropped a close 76-65 match to the Laurentian Voyageurs on Coach K Court yesterday afternoon. It was the team’s first game under head coach Matt Spencer. Kira Atherley led the X-Women in scoring with 26 points on the afternoon and was their top rebounder with nine. The X-Women are back in action next weekend when they travel to Quebec for an exhibition trip against Laval, Concordia and Sainte-Foy. The X-Men has some changes to their pre-season schedule due to Fiona, and so were in Halifax Saturday afternoon and played to a 106-73 exhibition win over Mount Saint Vincent. Dondre Reddick scored 22 points for St. FX and David Muenkat had 20. The X-Men will be in Ontario for a series of exhibition games beginning on Thursday. They’ll tip-off against OUA opponents Laurier, McMaster and Guelph.

Pre-Season Hockey: The Universite de Moncton Blue Eagles earned a 5-4 overtime victory over the X-Men. As the Keating Centre is remaking its ice surface due to the extended power interruption caused by Fiona, Wednesday’s game that was to be played against Saint Mary’s will be re-scheduled. The X-Men’s regular season begins on Saturday in Wolfville against the Acadia Axemen.

Cross Country: The X-Men and X-Women took top team honours at the Moncton Invitational on Saturday at the Universite de Moncton campus. Liam Patterson was top finisher for the X-Men with a third place result of 27:36. The X-Men had an additional two runners in the top ten as Luke MacDonald (28:15) and Owen Flemming (28:18) came in sixth and seventh spots. Rounding out the X-Men results were Jack Wierzbicki (29:01) in 15th and Noah Proulx (29:53) in 25th. X-Women runners took four of the top ten spots: Breanna Sandluck was second with a time of 32:19, Taylor Rasmussen third with 32:23, Julia Cameron fifth at 32:37 and Tanna Burke sixth at 32:46. Rounding out the X-Women results were Natasha Chojnacki (9th, 33:30), Bridget Keedwell (15th, 34:00), Brynn Hebert (19th, 34:40), Maya Black (21st, 35:02), and Quincy Rotsaert-Smith (34th, 37:44). The X-Women had a split squad for the weekend as five of their team members were in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for the Lehigh Invitational race. Both St. FX teams will be in Quebec City on Saturday for the RSEQ Interlock meet.

U15 Majors: The Wearwell Bombers lost a close match in the Valley 5-4 against the Wildcats. Today, the Bombers are taking on the Wolverines at the Halifax Forum at 1pm, while the Novas are on the road against the Gulls at 11:15 this morning.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were shut-out 6-0 by the Buccaneers. The Highlanders’ road trip continues with a Noon tilt against the Armada in Bedford today.

U18 Majors: The Islanders and the Weeks Majors picked up wins on Saturday. The Islanders beat the Mustangs 2-1 in Port Hood, while the Weeks Majors outscored the Macs 3-1 in Halifax. Today, the Islanders host the Mustangs at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre at 1pm.

Maritime Female League: The Northern Selects defeated the Western Capitals 4-1.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Cam Judge’s 71-yard interception return to score late in the fourth quarter sealed a 29-2 win for the Calgary Stampeders over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. Calgary running back Ka’Deem Carey totalled 92 yards on 14 carries with one last-minute touchdown. He leads the C-F-L in rushing yards this season with 949. With the win the Stamps improved to 10-and-5 and tied with the B-C Lions for second in the West. The Argos slipped to 8-and-6 but still lead the East Division by two points over the Montreal Alouettes.

Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros’ 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. It’s the 103rd win for the A-L-leading Astros. Javier allowed two hits and struck out seven to extend his scoreless streak to 25-and-one-third innings, which is the longest active streak in the majors. The Rays remain third in the A-L wild card race.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered off Max Scherzer, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a crucial 4-2 victory over the New York Mets and a one-game lead in the N-L East. The defending World Series champions beat aces Jacob deGrom and Scherzer on consecutive nights to take their biggest lead of the season in the division. New York faces its biggest deficit of the season with four games remaining.

The surprising Seattle Kraken posted their fourth consecutive win, and second in a row against Vancouver, by dumping the Canucks 4-0 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Yanni Gourde had two goals for Seattle, while Matty Beniers and Alex Wennberg added singles for the Kraken, who erased a 3-1 deficit on Thursday in Vancouver to beat the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. Philipp Grubauer recorded the shutout.

Edmonton forward Devin Shore scored the only goal of a shootout to give the Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in an N-H-L pre-season game at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday night. The five-minute overtime solved nothing, forcing the game into a shootout. Jason Demers and Tyler Benson scored the other Edmonton goals. Cole Perfetti scored a pair of goals for the Jets.

Ryan Gauld had a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Whitecaps recorded a crucial 2-0 victory over Austin F-C in their Major League Soccer home finale on Saturday. Gauld opened the scoring with a breakaway goal in the seventh minute and set up substitute Lucas Cavallini in the 62nd. The result extended Vancouver’s win streak to three straight and kept its faint hopes of securing a playoff spot alive – at least temporarily.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 25 Edmonton 18

Calgary 29 Toronto 2

Major League Baseball

American League

Toronto 10 Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 0

Seattle 5 Oakland 1

Kansas City 7 Cleveland 1

Detroit 3 Minnesota 2

Houston 2 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 3 Texas 2

National League

Washington 13 Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati 1

Arizona 8 San Francisco 4

Miami 4 Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 13 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 4

Interleague

San Diego 5 Chicago White Sox 2

NHL Pre-Season

Carolina 4 Florida 3

Boston 4 Philadelphia 0

Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 1

Ottawa 5 Montreal 4 (OT)

Columbus 2 Washington 1

Dallas 5 St. Louis 2

Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 2 (SO)

Detroit 3 Chicago 0

Seattle 4 Vancouver 0

Major League Soccer

New England 2 Atlanta 1

Colorado 1 FC Dallas 0

Charlotte FC 4 Philadelphia 0

Chicago 3 Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2 New York Red Bulls 1

CF Montreal 1 D.C. United 0

San Jose 2 Minnesota 0

Vancouver 2 Austin FC 0

Real Salt Lake 1 L.A. Galaxy 1

NBA Pre-Season

Memphis 107 Milwaukee 102

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

American League

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 10-10) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Webb 15-9), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

National Football League

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

NHL Pre-season

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

NBA Pre-season

Washington at Golden State, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.