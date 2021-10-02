Sports Roundup – October 2

LOCAL SPORTS

At the Antigonish Arena, the Junior B Bulldogs scored twice in the first period, but the Pictou County Scotians then scored 5 times over the next two periods to take the game.

In Maritime Junior Hockey, the Truro Bearcats walloped the Pictou County Weeks Crushers 9-2.

Not much success for St. FX teams on Friday.

In Soccer, both squads lost at home to the Cape Breton Capers: the X-Women were downed 1-0, with the X-Men losing 3-0.

At the Stu Aberdeen Tournament in the Valley, the X-Men lost their first match 84-79 to Dalhousie.

The one bright spot was the X-Women Hockey team, who trounced Dalhousie 6-1 in a pre-season match in Halifax.

Today in Basketball, the X-Men face Saint Mary’s at the Stu Aberdeen Tournament, while the X-Women face Acadia at UPEI.

In Hockey, the X-Women host Dalhousie tonight at 7 at the Millenium Centre. The X-Men face Saint Mary’s at the Rath Eastlink Centre in Truro.

The X-Men Football team hosts Bishop’s at 3pm at St. FX Stadium.

And the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams are taking part in the Acadia Invitational in Wolfville.

NS U15 Major: Novas host Bedford at the Antigonish Arena at 7, while the Bombers are in Dartmouth to play the Whalers at 5.

NS U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders face the Knights at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 6.

NS U18 Major: CB West Islanders travel to the Valley to faceoff with the Wildcats: puck drops at 3. Pictou County Weeks Majors host the Rush at 7 tonight at the Wellness Centre.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Halifax Mooseheads is scheduled to play its first regular season home game to a capacity crowd. Those attending tonight’s game against Cape Breton will be required to bring proof of vaccination and must wear their masks in the stands, except when eating or drinking. Mooseheads president Brian Urquhart says the team has already played some pre-season games, but tonight’s game will mark the first at full capacity.

The Cummins 150, the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour 2021 Season Finale, will take place at Scotia Speedworld today. Twenty of the best drivers from across the Maritimes are expected for the final event of the season., including Pictou’s Austin MacDonald and Antigonish’s Donald Chisholm. Grandstands will open at 11:00am with Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races kicking-off the racing card at 2.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays’ playoff hopes are coming down the wire. A six-four win over the Baltimore Orioles keeps them in the hunt for the American League’s second wild-card spot with two games remaining in the regular season. The Jays are chasing the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners tied for that A-L wild-card berth. The Sox remain a game ahead with a win over the Washington Nationals. The Mariners are playing the the LA Angels tonight.

Zach Collaros threw for 417 yards and lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a dominant 30-9 win over the host B.C. Lions. Winnipeg’s quarterback threw touchdown passes to Kenny Lawler and Rasheed Bailey in the second quarter. Blue Bomber Kicker Ali Mourtada contributed three field goals to the win, which keeps Winnipeg at seven wins and one loss atop the CFL standings.

The Calgary Flames picked up their first pre-season win. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each scored a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. In other pre-season games involving Canadian clubs, the Ottawa Senators thumped the Montreal Canadiens seven-two. The Edmonton Oilers lost 2-1 in overtime to the expansion Seattle Kraken.

The Vancouver Canucks say defenceman Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season even though he’s yet to join the team. Canucks GM Jim Benning said on social media that the 31-year-old Hamonic is at home dealing with personal matters and the team continues to support him. Hamonic has played 675 regular-season games over 11 NHL seasons with the Canucks, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.

Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., is two strokes back of co-leaders Will Zalatoris, Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala in the PGA’s Sanderson Farms Championship in Jacksonville, Mississipi. The top trio are 13-under after two rounds. Sloan is 11-under after shooting a second-round 67.

Age is just a number to St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. After winning 17 games this season at the age of 40, Wainwright signed with the Cardinals again for next season. He’ll spend his 18th season with the Cards in 2022, which ties Hall of Famer Jesse Haines for the most years as a pitcher with the team. Wainwright rides a six-game win streak into next week’s National League wild-card game.

Friday’s Games

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6 Baltimore 4

Cleveland 9 Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 1

Kansas City 11 Minnesota 6

Oakland 8 Houston 6

L.A. Angels 2 Seattle 1

National League

Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 5 Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4 Atlanta 3

St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 9 Arizona 7

San Francisco 3 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8 Milwaukee 6

Interleague

Boston 4 Washington 2

CFL

Winnipeg 30 BC 9

NHL Pre-Season

Carolina 5 Tampa Bay 8

Dallas 3 Florida 6

N.Y. Rangers 1 New Jersey 7

Pittsburgh 2 Buffalo 1

Montreal 2 Ottawa 7

St. Louis 6 Chicago 3

Vancouver 1 Calgary 4

Seattle 2 Edmonton 1 (OT)

Los Angeles 0 Vegas 4

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.

National League

San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 19-3), 9:10 p.m.

Interleague

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

CFL

Montreal at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 7 p.m.

MLS

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montreal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NHL Pre-Season

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Chicago vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Seattle at Access ShoWare Center, 10 p.m.