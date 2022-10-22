Sports Roundup – October 22

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

In Soccer, Mohammed Jaber scored two second half goals as the Dalhousie Tigers defeated the tenth-ranked X-Men 3-2 at St. FX Stadium. The game winning goal came in the 85th minute. Earlier, the Tigers and X-Women played to a scoreless draw. Both teams return to action on Thursday when they welcome the Aigles Bleus de Moncton to St. FX Stadium for matches rescheduled after Hurricane Fiona. The women play at 5, followed by the men at 7:15.

In Hockey, the UNB Reds snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the X-Men. Power plays made a big difference in the match, with the Reds going 3 for 7 while the X-Men were 0 for 6. Today, both squads play the Aigles Bleus: the Men hit the ice in Moncton at 4 pm, while the Women play host at the Keating Centre at 7.

On Coach K court, the X-Men picked up a win, outscoring the University of Calgary 82-73. Also yesterday, Memorial defeated the Cape Breton Capers 98-84. The Coach K Tournament continues today with the Capers playing Calgary at 6, followed by the X-Men versus Memorial at 8.

Maritime Hockey League: The Crushers are on the road for the weekend. Last night, they shut out the Lumberjacks 4-0. Tonight, they play the Mariners in Yarmouth at 7.

NS Junior B: The Strait Pirates doubled the Bulldogs 8-4 in a high-scoring affair at the Antigonish Arena, while the Scotians trounced the Cumberland County Blues 6-2.

NS U18: CB West Islanders host the Rush at 6 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre – tonight’s game includes several fundraisers for the Canadian Cancer Society. The Pictou Weeks Majors are on the road to face the Mustangs in Lunenburg at 7.

NS U15: The Novas are in Dartmouth at 2:15, and the Bombers are in Truro at 4.

Female Major Hockey: The Subway Selects travel to Tyne Valley to play the Western Wind at 3.

NS U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Armada at 6 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest homer, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven N-L Championship Series. Game 4 is tonight at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies returned home to another packed house for the first N-L-C-S game in the city since 2010 and are now only two wins away from playing for their first World Series championship since 2008.

The B-C Lions defeated the Edmonton Elks 31-14 and clinched home field for the West Division semifinal. The Elks lost their record 17th straight game at home and finished their season with four wins and 14 losses. The Lions will host the Calgary Stampeders at B-C Place on Sunday, November 6th. In earlier action, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats edged the Ottawa Redblacks 30-27 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2-oh-8 in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in N-H-L action. Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Florida, which was swept out of the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Lightning in May, came into the third holding a 2-1 lead. Elsewhere, Max Domi scored in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 and the surprising Seattle Kraken knocked off the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Denver.

In the NBA, Kevin Durant broke a tie with a three-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the host Brooklyn Nets edge the Toronto Raptors 109-105. Durant’s three points gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 17.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics topped the Miami Heat 111-104 in a rematch of last season’s N-B-A Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics — whose most recent trip to Miami was a Game 7 win in that playoff series –outscored Miami 42-24 from three-point range, and improved to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Tyler Herro scored 25 for Miami.

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and playing partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were knocked off in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the W-T-A 1000 Guadalajara Open after a one hour, 49-minute battle against Chinese combo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan. Dabrowski and Olmos lost the opening set 7-5, won the second 7-5 and lost the third and deciding set 10-8.

Friday’s Games

Major League Baseball – National League Championship Series

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2 (Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Canadian Football League

Hamilton 30 Ottawa 27

B.C. 31 Edmonton 14

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Chicago 4 Detroit 3 (OT)

Seattle 3 Colorado 2

NBA

Brooklyn 109 Toronto 105

San Antonio 137 Indiana 134

New Orleans 124 Charlotte 112

Washington 102 Chicago 100

Boston 111 Miami 104

Atlanta 108 Orlando 98

New York 130 Detroit 106

Utah 132 Minnesota 126

Memphis 129 Houston 122

Portland 113 Phoenix 111

Denver 128 Golden State 123

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series

Houston (Javier 0-0) at New York (Cole 2-0), 5:07 p.m. (Houston leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

National League Championship Series

San Diego (Clevinger 0-1) at Philadelphia (0-0), 7:45 p.m. (Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 2-1)

Canadian Football League

Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.