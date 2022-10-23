Sports Roundup – October 23

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

Running back Malcolm Bussey scored four times as the X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 52-4 at Huskies Stadium. The win keeps the X-Men undefeated after 7 games, and clinched them first place overall in the AUS conference, earning the right to host the AUS championship Loney Bowl November 12th. Bussey was named Subway Player of the Game, with 16 carries for 68 yards and three rushing touchdowns, along with 24 receiving yards on two receptions and one receiving TD. The X-Men look to finish a perfect regular season at home next week, as they host Mount Allison on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The X-Men defeated Memorial 100-88 in their second game at the Coach K Invitational tournament at the Saputo Centre. The X-Men now have a 2-0 tournament record while the Sea-Hawks drop to 1-1. In Saturday’s other game, the Calgary Dinos defeated the Cape Breton Capers 94-88. The Sea-Hawks play their final tournament game at 2 pm against Calgary. The X-Men and Capers will tip-off at 4.

In Hockey, Université de Moncton won their fourth game of the season against the X-Men 4-1 at the J-Louis Lévesque Arena. The teams play again in Antigonish on Friday night. The X-Women fared better, overcoming a two goal deficit to defeat the Aigles Bleus 3-2 at the Keating Centre and improve to 4-0-1 on the season. The X-Women take to the ice today at 3 when they host UPEI.

U15: The Novas scored 3 unanswered goals to defeat the Whalers 3-0, while the Bombers were edged out 3-2 by the Bearcats in Truro. Today, the Bombers host Dartmouth at the Wellness Centre at 11 am, while the Novas and Bearcats meet again at 1 in Truro.

U16 AAA: In Port Hawkesbury, the Highlanders were shut out 5-0 by the Armada. The rematch is set for Noon at the Civic Centre.

U18 Major: In Port Hood, the CB West Islanders outscored the Rush 4-3. The teams meet again in Membertou at 1 pm today. This morning, the Weeks Majors face the Mustangs at 11:30 am in Lunenberg.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost 3-2 to the Mariners in Yarmouth.

Junior Hockey: The Pictou County Scotians host Cumberland County at the Wellness Centre at 7 tonight.

Maritime Major Female: On the road, the Northern Selects piled in 6 goals on the way to a 6-1 romp over the Western Wind. The teams face off again in Tyne Valley at 1.

High School Hockey: The Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional Royals defeated Hants East Rural High 1-0 Saturday night. Scoring for the Royals was Marcus Pelley Conrad.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Vancouver Canucks couldn’t win on the road to start the N-H-L season. And, so far, they can’t win at home either. The Buffalo Sabres ruined the Canucks’ home opener on Saturday with a 5-1 victory. The Canucks, who started the season with a five-game road trip, are now the only team to not have at least one victory. In other late action, the Calgary Flames beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists, Carter Hart stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Flyers, who have won four of five games to start the N-H-L season under new coach John Tortorella. The Predators have dropped five straight since winning a pair of season-opening games in Prague against the San Jose Sharks.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Miami Heat tripped the Toronto Raptors 112-109 to stop a season-opening two-game slide. The N-B-A teams meet again Monday in Miami. Miami’s Kyle Lowry had 17 points against his former club, Tyler Herro had 14 and Bam Adebayo added 10. Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Junior each scored 23 points for Toronto, who have lost two of their first three games.

The Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 10-6 on Saturday and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven N-L Championship Series. Rhys Hoskins homered twice and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto also connected. The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first inning before they rallied for the win. The Phillies send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound Sunday in Game 5 at home to try and clinch their first N-L pennant since 2009.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees generated more boos than base hits in New York on Saturday. One more punchless performance and their season is over. Handcuffed again by Cristian Javier and Houston’s stingy pitching staff, the Yankees went down meekly on three harmless hits in a 5-0 defeat that left them on the brink of a four-game sweep by the Astros in the A-L Championship Series. New York must find a way to bust out of its playoff slump Sunday or it will be 13 years and counting without a World Series appearance.

Saturday’s Games

Major League Baseball

American League Championship Series

Houston 5 New York 0 (Houston leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

National League Championship Series

Philadelphia 10 San Diego 6 (Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

Canadian Football League

Toronto 24 Montreal 23

Calgary 32 Saskatchewan 21

NHL

Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 6 Arizona 2

St. Louis 2 Edmonton 0

Calgary 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Dallas 5 Montreal 2

Buffalo 5 Vancouver 1

Boston 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

New Jersey 2 San Jose 1

Washington 4 Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Islanders 3

Pittsburgh 6 Columbus 3

Philadelphia 3 Nashville 1

Colorado 3 Vegas 2

NBA

Miami 112 Toronto 109

San Antonio 114 Philadelphia 105

Boston 126 Orlando 120

Indiana 124 Detroit 115

Cleveland 128 Chicago 96

Milwaukee 125 Houston 105

Dallas 137 Memphis 96

Denver 122 Oklahoma City 117

L.A. Clippers 111 Sacramento 109

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

Major League Baseball

National League Championship Series

San Diego (Darvish 2-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1), 2:37 p.m. (Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

American League Championship Series

Houston (McCullers 0-0) at New York (Cortes 1-0), 7:07, p.m. (Houston leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

NHL

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NBA

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

National Football League

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Major League Soccer – MLS Cup Playoffs

New York City at Montreal, 1:18 p.m.

Austin at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.