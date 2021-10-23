Sports Roundup – October 23

LOCAL SPORTS

Atlantic University Sport

At St. FX Stadium, the X-Men and X-Women Soccer teams hosted the Dal Tigers – both games ended in a scoreless draw.

Over at the Keating Centre, the UNB Reds hockey squad remains undefeated, after besting the X-Men 2-1 in overtime.

Today:

X-Men Football @ Bishop’s, 3:00 pm AST in Lennoxville, QC

X-Women Hockey @ Moncton, 7:00 pm at Moncton, NB

X-Men Hockey vs Moncton, 7:00 pm at STFX Keating Centre

X-Women Rugby vs UPEI, 1:00 pm at STFX Stadium – Subway AUS Semifinal Game (winner advances to AUS final Oct. 31st at Acadia)

X-Men Basketball Coach K Invitational Tournament, at STFX Saputo Centre – semifinal games 6 pm Cape Breton vs Dalhousie and 8 pm UNB vs STFX

Maritime Junior Hockey: Pictou County Weeks Crushers play in Fredericton at 7

NS Junior Hockey: The Antigonish Bulldogs defeated the Capstone Colts 5-3 at the Shearwater Arena, while the Strait Pirates outscored Eskasoni 8-5 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NS Under 18: CB West Islanders play in Bridgewater at 7, the Weeks Majors are in Cole Harbour at 7:15

NS Under 15: Novas host WearWell Bombers at 5 at the Antigonish Arena

NS U16 AAA: Highlanders are in New Brunswick to play the Knights at 6:45 tonight and 10:45 Sunday morning

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Montreal Alouettes have vaulted to the top of the C-F-L’s East Division with a 37-16 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Als quarterback Matthew Shiltz threw for 212 yards and two touchdown passes and running back William Stanback added a third. McLeod Bethel-Thompson racked up 291 passing yards and four interceptions for the Argos.

The Astros are heading back to the World Series. Houston advanced with a 5-nil win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of the A-L Championship Series. Astros rookie Luis Garcia pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning for the win.

Yordan Alvarez has been named M-V-P of the A-L Championship Series. The 24-year-old Cuban was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple as the Houston Astros clinched the pennant with a 5-nil win over the Boston Red Sox. Alvarez batted .277 during the season and set career bests with 33 homers and 104 R-B-Is, both team highs.

The Oilers remain undefeated five games into the N-H-L season after picking up a 5-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Vegas. Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl both scored twice for Edmonton, and Connor McDavid tallied a pair of assists. Mikko Koskinen had 36 saves for the win.

Emily Clark scored twice to give Canada a 3-1 win over the U-S in Game 1 of a pre-Olympic rivalry series. Clark potted the go-ahead goal 5:05 into the third period and added an empty-net strike to seal the score. Sarah Fillier also scored for Canada. The two national women’s squads are playing a nine-game series ahead of the Beijing Olympics in February.

Scottie Barnes had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Gary Trent Junior scored 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter and Toronto spoiled Boston’s home opener with a 115-83 win. Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Al Horford returned for a second stint with the Celtics to add 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Friday’s Games

MLB: American League Championship Series

Houston 5 Boston 0 (Houston wins series 4-2)

CFL

Montreal 37 Toronto 16

NHL

San Jose 5 Toronto 3

Boston 4 Buffalo 1

Dallas 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Edmonton 5 Vegas 3

NBA

Charlotte 123 Cleveland 112

New York 121 Orlando 96

Washington 135 Indiana 134 (OT)

Toronto 115 Boston 83

Brooklyn 114 Philadelphia 109

Houston 124 Oklahoma City 91

Chicago 128 New Orleans 112

Denver 102 San Antonio 96

Phoenix 115 L.A. Lakers 105

Utah 110 Sacramento 101

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

MLB: National League Championship Series

Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 9-5), 8:08 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-2)

CFL

Ottawa at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

British Columbia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:45 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.