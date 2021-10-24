Sports Roundup – October 24

LOCAL SPORTS

Atlantic University Sport

The X-Men Football team were propelled by a 24-point second quarter in Saturday afternoon’s Bigg Bowl game to finish the day with a 48-21 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters. The X-Men remain undefeated with a 4-0 record atop the AUS conference standings.

In Hockey, the X-Women scored four times on the power play to get the win 6-3 over the Blue Eagles in Moncton. Meanwhile, at the Keating Centre, the Blue Eagles scored four goals in the third period to come back and secure their first win of the AUS season, a 4-2 victory over the X-Men.

The X-Women Rugby squad fought their way to a spot in both the AUS final and the U SPORTS national championship, with a 35-15 victory over the UPEI Panthers in the semi-final game at St. FX stadium. The X-Women will be in the Valley next Sunday to face Acadia in the AUS Final.

The X-Men defeated the UNB Reds 70-58 Saturday night in the second semifinal of the Coach K Invitational tournament. The annual exhibition tournament was re-named in honour of former X-Men basketball head coach Steve Konchalski, who retired in March after a stellar 46-year coaching career at St. FX University. Coach K was on hand for the ceremonial tip-off for the event, which sees the X-Men advance to the championship game tonight at 8pm against Dalhousie. The Tigers defeated Cape Breton 85-62 in the earlier semifinal match. The Capers and Reds will play the tournament consolation final today at 6 pm.

Also on Sunday:

X-Women Soccer vs Mount Allison, 1:00 pm at STFX Stadium

X-Men Soccer vs Mount Allison, 3:15 pm at STFX Stadium

X-Women Hockey vs St. Thomas, 2:00 pm at STFX Keating Centre

Maritime Junior League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers took it into Overtime, edging out the Fredericton Red Wings 5-4 in Fredericton.

NS Junior League: Pictou County Scotians host Eskasoni in Trenton at 6, Antigonish Bulldogs host Cumberland County at the Arena at 7:30

NS Under 18 League: On the road, the CB West Islanders lost in Overtime 3-2 to the Mustangs. In Cole Harbour, the Weeks Majors were crushed 11-4 by the Wolfpack. The Islanders and Mustangs meet again today at Noon in Bridgewater.

NS Under 15 League: The Wearwell Bombers scored three times in the final period to defeat the Novas 4-3 at the Antigonish Arena, and keep their perfect record. Today, the Novas host Halifax at 10 am at Keating Centre, while the Bombers play in Truro at 1.

NS Under 16 AAA League: The Cabot Highlanders are in New Brunswick this weekend: last night, they outscored the Knights 3-1. The teams play again at 10:45 this morning.

Female Under 18 AAA League: At the Sobeys Cup in Pictou, the Northern Selects beat the Moncton Rockets 4-1 to advance to the Semi-finals this morning at 10:30 at the Hector Arena, where they face the Edza Reds. The winner plays the Cape Breton Lynx in the final this afternoon.

Rural League: Pleasantdale 7 St Croix 5 Heatherton 6 Outlaws 3

Dr. J.H. Gillis Sr. Girls Volleyball team placed first at a tournament held at CEC on the weekend. The Royals had 2-0 wins over CEC 2 and East Hants . The Royals also defeated Sackville 2-1. Left side hitter Mya Artibello had a strong performance on offence for the Royals while Libero Maredith Spin Grant leads the Royals on the defensive side of the ball.

The Royals host CEC 1 on Tuesday. Spectators are allowed with proof of vaccination. Doors will open at 4:30 with the match scheduled to begin at 5pm. Admission by donation only.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable N-L-C-S with a three-run homer that sent the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999. The Braves finished off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a 4-2 win in Game 6. Rosario was named the series M-V-P. The Braves will face the A-L champion Houston Astros in the Fall Classic.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders avoided a third consecutive loss to the Stampeders with a 20-17 victory in Calgary. The Roughriders trailed 10-6 at halftime before rallying with a pair of second-half touchdowns. Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo threw for 222 yards for his first C-F-L win against the Stamps.

The Vancouver Canucks scored three unanswered goals in the third period to spoil the Seattle Kraken’s home opener. Bo Horvat tied the game 2-2 on the power play before Conor Garland gave the Canucks the lead for good. The Kraken have only won once in six games in their inaugural N-H-L season.

The Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes traded second-half goals and settled for a 1-1 draw in M-L-S. Bruno Gaspar put the Caps ahead in the 53rd minute. Benjamin Kikanovic netted the equalizer seven minutes later. Vancouver holds on to the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Canada’s Brad Jacobs and Scotland’s Bruce Mouat advanced to the men’s curling final at the Masters. Jacobs easily defeated Brad Gushue in the semifinal while Mouat downed Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher. On the women’s side, Canada’s Jennifer Jones punched her ticket to the final with a victory over South Korea’s Eun-Jung Kim.

Khris Middleton scored 28 points and Milwaukee held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 in the N-B-A. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points for the defending-champion Bucks. Every Milwaukee starter scored in double figures.

Saturday’s Scores

MLB Post-season: National League Championship Series

Atlanta 4 Los Angeles 2 (Atlanta wins series 4-2)

CFL

Hamilton 32 Ottawa 3

Winnipeg 45 British Columbia 0

Saskatchewan 20 Calgary 17

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 3 Ottawa 2

Calgary 4 Washington 3 (OT)

Minnesota 4 Anaheim 3 (OT)

Carolina 5 Columbus 1

Montreal 6 Detroit 1

New Jersey 2 Buffalo 1 (OT)

Florida 4 Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 7 Toronto 1

Winnipeg 6 Nashville 4

Colorado 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO)

St. Louis 7 Los Angeles 3

N.Y. Islanders 3 Arizona 0

Vancouver 4 Seattle 2

NBA

Cleveland 101 Atlanta 95

Indiana 102 Miami 91 (OT)

Dallas 103 Toronto 95

Chicago 97 Detroit 82

Minnesota 96 New Orleans 89

Milwaukee 121 San Antonio 111

Portland 134 Phoenix 105

Memphis 120 L.A. Clippers 114

MLS

Sporting Kansas City 2 Seattle 1

New York 2 Columbus 1

New York City FC 6 D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 1 Nashville 0

CF Montreal 1 Toronto FC 1

Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1

Chicago 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Miami 5 Cincinnati 1

Colorado 2 Portland 0

FC Dallas 2 LA Galaxy 2

Vancouver 1 San Jose 1

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

MLS

Houston at Austin FC, 5 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.