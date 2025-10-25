Sports Roundup – October 25

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The Saint Mary’s defence was strong, forcing three turnovers, as the Huskies defeated the X-Men 26-10 at Huskies Stadium. With the win, the Huskies finish the season at 7-1, locking up first place and home field throughout the AUS playoffs. The X-Men loss drops their record to 5-3, securing the number two seed – they’ll host the third-seeded Bishop’s Gaiters next Saturday at 3 pm.

It took overtime, but the Dalhousie Tigers defeated the X-Men 2-1 in the second semi-final match of the AUS Men’s Soccer Championships at STFX Stadium. Logan Reick scored the lone goal for the X-Men. In the second half, a controversial red card saw veteran STFX defender Luke Green ejected from the match, leaving the X-Men a man down for the remaining 35 minutes of regulation. Three more X-Men and one Dal player were given red cards in overtime. The Tigers take on the top seeded Cape Breton Capers in Sunday’s championship final.

Hockey – In Moncton, the X-Women continued their strong start to the season with a 3–1 win over the Aigles Bleues, improving to 5–1–0 on the season. Scoring for the X-Women were Grace Conyer, Ireland McCloskey and Claire Carruthers, while goaltender Brooklyn Oakes turned aside 25 shots to earn the win. This afternoon, the X-Women continue their road trip with a matchup against the UPEI Panthers at 3.

On the men’s side, a four goal night from freshman forward Lucas Canning helped the X-Men to a big 9-2 win over the visiting Dalhousie Tigers. Fellow freshman Cameron Mercer had a four-point night with two goals and two assists, while Antonio Pugliese added two goals and a helper. Tonight, the X-Men visit the Aigles Bleus in Moncton at 7.

Basketball – In St. John’s, the X-Women opened the regular season with an emphatic 67–34 win over the Memorial Sea-Hawks, powered by a balanced attack and suffocating defense. Forward Shannon Neita led the way, posting 11 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Mikaela James paced the offense with 14 points and two three-pointers, while Louise Rouse provided a spark off the bench with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists for a double-double.

The X-Men needed double overtime to overcome the Sea-Hawks 99-95 to start their season. Fifth-year guard DJ Jackson powered the X-Men to victory with a dominant all-around performance, racking up 35 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 turnovers. Koat Thomas was also outstanding, adding 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 steals, including several clutch baskets down the stretch.

The weekend series continues tonight – the women play at 6, followed by the men at 8.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs lost at home 6-3 to Eskasoni, while in Port Hawkesbury, the Pictou County Scotians defeated the Strait Pirates 5-2. In action tonight, it’s the Pirates vs the Junior Miners at 7:30 in Membertou.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers face off with the Ramblers in Amherst at 7 pm.

Seniors League: The Shoreline Pipers fell 6-3 to East Hants in Pictou.

U15: The Novas are on the road to take on the Western Hurricanes at 4 pm, while the Wearwell Bombers are in Bedford to play the Bandits at 5.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are in Truro to play the Fundy Thunder – opening face-off is at 7 tonight.

U18 Major: The Cape Breton West Islanders and the Weeks Majors are in Summerside, PEI for a showcase tournament. On Friday, the Majors fell to Fredericton 3-2. Today at 11am, the Majors will take on the Moncton Flyers, while the Islanders face Saint John at 5 pm. Play continues through the weekend.

High School Boys: In Trenton last night, the Northumberland Night Hawks doubled the North Nova Gyphons 6-3. Tonight, the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals are in Westville to tangle with Northumberland at 6:30 pm, while North Nova is in East Hants to play the Tigers at 7:30.

Rural League: The season begins tonight at the Antigonish Arena with the Outlaws vs Pleasantdale at 7, followed by Heatherton vs St. Croix at 8:30.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Subway Selects host the CB Lynx at the Hector Arena in Pictou – puck drops at 11:45 this morning.

The NASCAR Canada Series returns to Riverside International Speedway for the 2026 season on June 27th as part of the Maple Leaf Classic. It’s the third year in a row that Canada’s only national stock car touring series has been to Riverside. It’s also the 16th visit for the series to the track. The weekend will also include the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour. Between the two series, fans will see 450 of feature racing, 300 for NASCAR Canada and 150 Pro Stock Tour. There will also be time trials for NASCAR and Heat Races with the Pro Stock Tour. The show will conclude with fireworks to celebrate Canada’s birthday on July first. It’s the second major event date announced for the 2026 season, joining the IWK 250 Super Weekend set for July 15th to 18th. Camping reservations and tickets will be available online well in advance of the event at www.riversidespeedway.ca.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Toronto Blue Jays made their long-awaited return to the World Series a triumphant one by dumping the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1 at Rogers Centre. Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk hit two-run homers and Addison Barger hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history in Toronto’s nine-run sixth inning. Game 2 will be played Saturday in Toronto.

Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and assist, and Josh Morrissey chipped in with three assists, as the Winnipeg Jets beat the visiting Calgary Flames 5-3. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist each for the Flames, who are now winless in their last eight games.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 899th career goal and added an assist, and the visiting Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1. The Capitals earned their sixth win in the past seven games. Denton Mateychuk scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game win streak.

The visiting Calgary Stampeders moved into sole possession of second place in the C-F-L’s West Division with a 20-10 win over the Edmonton Elks. If the B-C Lions beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders today, the Stamps will finish third in the West. If the Lions lose, the Stampeders will finish second and host the West semifinal.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw two T-D passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats clinched top spot in the C-F-L’s East Division with a 35-15 win over the visiting Ottawa Redblacks. Hamilton improved to 11-and-7 and secured home-field advantage for the East Division final on November 8th. The Redblacks finished their season at 4-and-14, last in the East and out of the playoff picture.

Lionel Messi had two goals and an assist as Inter Miami defeated Nashville S-C 3-1 in the opening match of their best-of-three Major League Soccer playoff series. The win comes on the heels of Messi’s three-year contract extension announcement. M-L-S Commissioner Don Garber called Messi the unicorn of unicorns for his unique talent and competitive spirit.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB World Series

Toronto 11 Los Angeles Dodgers 4 (Toronto leads series 1-0)

NHL

Buffalo 5 Toronto 3

Winnipeg 5 Calgary 3

New Jersey 3 San Jose 1

Washington 5 Columbus 1

CFL

Hamilton 35 Ottawa 15

Calgary 20 Edmonton 10

NBA

Milwaukee 122 Toronto 116

Atlanta 111 Orlando 107

New York 105 Boston 95

Cleveland 131 Brooklyn 124

Detroit 115 Houston 111

Miami 146 Memphis 114

San Antonio 120 New Orleans 116 (OT)

Washington 117 Dallas 107

Portland 139 Golden State 119

Sacramento 105 Utah 104

L.A. Lakers 128 Minnesota 110

L.A. Clippers 129 Phoenix 102

MLS Playoffs First Round | Best-of-three series

Miami 3 Nashville 1 (Miami leads series 1-0)

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto, 8 p.m. (Toronto leads series 1-0)

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

CFL

Montreal at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

B.C. at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.