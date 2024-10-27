Sports Roundup – October 27

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In hockey, the Université de Moncton Aigles Bleus took a 3-0 lead in the first period then topped the X-Men 5-1. It was the second win in as many nights for the blue and gold, while the X-Men come away with a weekend split, having previously won Friday night against UNB. Meanwhile, the X-Women had their second win of the weekend, 4-1 over the St. Thomas Tommies at the Keating Centre. X-Women goaltender Bianca Zak was named first star and Gabriel Pizza Player of the game, making 30 saves to earn the win.

The X-Men finished their regular season with a 26-19 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies at STFX Stadium. QB Silas Fagnan went 22-33 with a passing and a running touchdown, while Gabriel Pizza Player of the Game Caleb Fogarty ran for 188 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown, and Ben Harrington caught 13 passes for 92 yards. With the win, St. FX will host the conference semi-final versus the same Huskies squad Saturday, November second at 2 pm. Bishops will host Acadia in the other semi-final.

The X-Women Cross Country team ran to their fourth consecutive AUS title Saturday afternoon on Confederation Hill in Newfoundland. Fifth year veteran runner Eileen Benoit was the individual race winner and AUS champion, completing the 8 km course in a time of 30:24. With her first place finish, Benoit was also awarded the AUS Runner of the Year award. The X-Women had six runners in the top ten to claim the conference banner – all six were also honoured as AUS first team all-stars. Caroline Ash was the third place finisher, Mairin Canning fourth, followed by her teammates Caden Lee in sixth, Allie Sandluck eighth and Poppy Moon ninth. Moon garnered AUS Rookie of the Year honours, having been the first freshman to cross the finish line amongst the field of 52 racers. The X-Women garnered their 12th overall AUS championship in team history.

Also in Newfoundland, the X-Men ran to a second place team finish at the AUS championship race. The top finisher for the X-Men was Joel Gallant in seventh place, nabbing the final AUS first team all-star selection. Four X-Men earned AUS second team all-star status with Liam McCullagh coming eighth, Griffin Gable 10th, Brett King 11th and Luke MacDonald 14th.

The AUS Soccer championships are today: the X-Men face UNB in Fredericton at 4 pm, while at St. FX stadium, it’s UNB versus Cape Breton for the women’s title beginning at 1.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates defeated the Brookfield Elks 4-3 on Saturday. Tonight at 6, the Scotians host East Hants in Trenton, while the Bulldogs are in Eskasoni to play the Junior Eagles at 7:30.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers fell 3-2 in overtime to Yarmouth. The Crushers’ road trip continues with a tilt against the Valley Wildcats at 4.

U15: The Novas were shut out 5-0 by the Valley Wildcats, while the Wearwell Bombers fell 5-4 to the Gulls. Today, the Bombers and Novas tangle at the Antigonish Arena this morning at 11:30.

U16 AAA: At the Wellness Centre, the Cabot Highlanders lost 2-1 to the Fundy Thunder. This afternoon, the Highlanders are in Dartmouth to play the Voyageurs at 12:15.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders suffered a 3-1 loss to the Sydney Rush. The teams meet again this afternoon at 3 in Port Hood.

High School: The Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals were blanked 2-0 by Dalbrae Academy in Port Hood, while the North Nova Gryphons played to a 1-1 draw against the Hants East Tigers.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Selects got both wins in an exhibition tournament being played this weekend in Pictou County – first defeating 6-1 against Mount Academy, then 4-1 over the Western Flames. The Selects are in one of the semi-finals at 9:15 this morning at the Hector Arena in Pictou. The final match will be at the Wellness Centre at 2:30.

Rural League: Pleasantdale 3 Heatherton 2, Outlaws 5 St. Croix 4 (OT)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one hit over 6-and-one-third innings, Freddie Freeman homered for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three early long balls off Carlos Rodón to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 and take a 2-0 World Series lead. Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández also homered for the Dodgers. Game 3 is Monday in New York.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani partially dislocated his left shoulder during the seventh inning when he tried to steal second base with a feetfirst slide. His status for Game 3 in New York is unclear. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani would get image testing either Saturday night or Sunday.

The Vancouver Canucks scored four times in the second period, including the first N-H-L goal by Surrey, B-C’s Arshdeep Bains, to beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3. After Anthony Beauvillier and Bryan Rust gave the Pens a 2-0 lead, the Canucks turned on the offence and won their fourth straight game to improve to 4-1-and-2. The Penguins slipped to 3-6-and-1.

Gradey Dick had a game-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Toronto Raptors on Saturday as they lost a 112-101 N-B-A decision to the host Minnesota Timberwolves. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds for the hosts, while Anthony Edwards also scored 24. Scottie Barnes had 20 points for the visitors and Ochai Agbaji added 19. The Raptors are now 1-and-2 on the season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers upset the host Montreal Alouettes on Saturday with a last-second 51-yard field goal to post a 28-27 C-F-L victory. With the win, the Bombers clinched top spot in the West Division and home-field advantage in the West final. That result rendered the late game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders meaningless, as the last-place Stamps beat the second-place Riders 27-12. The C-F-L East and West semifinals are set for next Saturday in Toronto and Regina, respectively.

