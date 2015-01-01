Sports Roundup – October 28

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men football team completed a perfect season with a 40-10 win over the Saint Mary’s Huskies in Halifax. Malcolm Bussey topped 1000 rushing yards for the season, gaining 159 yards and three touchdowns in the game. QB Silas Fagnan passed for 354 yards in the winning effort. St. FX is currently enjoying a 22-game undefeated streak in AUS regular season competition, dating back to the final game of the 2019 season. The teams meet again next week in the AUS semifinal playoff game on Saturday in Antigonish. Kick-off is slated for 2 pm.

In their season opener, the X-Men Basketball squad defeated UNB 90-86 on Coach K Court. Dondre Reddick earned player of the game for the X-Men, finishing with 25 points. The teams are back in action on Coach K Court in a 4 pm tip-off this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the X-Women fell to the REDS 66-53 in their season opener. UNB scored 22 points in the final quarter to get the victory. Shannon Nieta was St. FX Player of the Game, with 11 points and four rebounds. The women are back on Coach K Court at 2 pm today.

Over at the Keating Centre, UNB defeated the X-Women 3-2 in a thrilling overtime victory. Maggy Burbidge and Ashlyn Garnett scored for the X-Women. Next up for the X-Women is a match tomorrow at 3, as they host Mount Allison.

In Soccer, both St. FX teams advanced to the AUS Championship finals on the CBU campus. X-Women defeated Memorial 3-1 in their semi-final: Aidan Miller scored twice for St. FX, with Amanda Smith scoring the opening goal. It’s the thirteenth consecutive win for the X-Women in their undefeated season. The X-Women will play for the conference banner Sunday at 1 pm versus the CBU Capers.

On the men’s side, St. FX defeated the UNB Reds 4-0. Charlie Waters scored twice for the X-Men, with singles from Isaac Vanwychen and Jack Kennedy. The X-Men face the host Capers for the title at 4pm Sunday.

Also in action: it’s the X-Men Hockey team vs the Panthers on PEI at 7 tonight, and the Cross Country teams are taking part in the AUS Championships, hosted by Saint Mary’s in Halifax.

NS Junior: The Strait Pirates defeated the Antigonish Bulldogs 4-3 at home, while the Pictou County Scotians doubled the Penguins 6-3 in East Hants.

At the Sobeys Cup being played this weekend in Pictou County, the Northern Subway Selects defeated Kings Edgehill 2-1 in their first game of the tournament. Brooke Williams scored both Selects goals. Goalie Jorja Burrows was player of the game for the Selects. Their next match is against Nepean, Ontario at the Hector Arena in Pictou beginning at 10:45 this morning.

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Summerside to face the Western Capitals at 7.

U15: The Novas host the Western Hurricanes at 5 at the Antigonish Arena, followed by the Wearwell Bombers playing the Wolverines in Halifax at 6.

U18: The CB West Islanders host the Pictou Weeks Majors at 6 in Port Hood.

High School Hockey: The Northumberland Nighthawks face off with CEC in Truro at 4, and tonight the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals take on the Tigers in East Hants at 7:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Quinn Hughes scored twice and Thatcher Demko stopped 22 shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-0 to win their third consecutive game. J-T Miller, Phil Di Giuseppe and Ilya Mikheyev also had goals. The shutout was the fourth of Demko’s career.

Phillipp Kurashev scored on a power play in overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season. It was the first time Vegas allowed a power-play goal at home this season.

Starting quarterback Dru Brown threw a pair of touchdowns to Rasheed Bailey and Brendan O’Leary-Orange to lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers past the Calgary Stampeders 36-13. Winnipeg had already clinched a bye through the first round of the C-F-L playoffs and will host either the B.C. Lions or the Stampeders in the West final.

Adolis Garcia hit an opposite-field homer in the 11th inning, after Corey Seager’s tying two-run blast in the ninth, as the Texas Rangers opened the World Series with a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia has homered in five consecutive games this post-season. Game 2 goes tonight.

Alex Caruso nailed a three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 104-103. Caruso hit the winner off a feed from Zach LaVine after blocking Pascal Siakam (SEE’-ah-kam). He finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points. Toronto went on a 14-2 run in the fourth to go up by 19. But the Bulls pulled even, with DeRozan leading a huge push near the end of regulation.

Friday’s Scoreboard

MLB – World Series

Texas 6 Arizona 5 (11 innings) (Texas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

NHL

Chicago 4 Vegas 3 (OT)

New Jersey 5 Buffalo 4

Carolina 3 San Jose 0

Washington 3 Minnesota 2 (SO)

Vancouver 5 St. Louis 0

Los Angeles 5 Arizona 4

CFL

Winnipeg 36 Calgary 13

NBA

Denver 108 Memphis 104

Detroit 111 Charlotte 99

New York 126 Atlanta 120

Boston 119 Miami 111

Oklahoma City 108 Cleveland 105

San Antonio 126 Houston 122 (OT)

Dallas 125 Brooklyn 120

Chicago 104 Toronto 103 (OT)

Utah 120 L.A. Clippers 118

Golden State 122 Sacramento 114

Orlando 102 Portland 97

Saturday’s Games (All times Eastern)

MLB – World Series

Arizona (Kelly 12-8) at Texas, 8:03 p.m. (Texas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

NHL

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

CFL

Hamilton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MLS Playoffs – First Round

New England at Philadelphia, 5 p.m

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.