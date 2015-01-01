Sports Roundup – October 29

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In Basketball, another strong fourth quarter powered the UNB REDS to an 84-62 win over the X-Women on Coach K Court. It was the second win of the weekend for the REDS, who dropped the X-Women 66-53 on Friday. Shannon Neita lead the way for the X-Women, with 18 points and 9 rebounds, and earned player of the game honours for her squad. The X-Men fared better, netting two wins in two days with a 94-74 win over UNB. Deon Ejim finished as top scorer for the X-Men, dropping 20 points including four triples, and adding 9 rebounds and two assists as he picked up player of the game honours.

The X-Men Hockey team mounted a third period comeback to defeat the UPEI Panthers 3-1, scoring three unanswered goals to extend their win streak to three games. Jacob Hudson, Josh Nelson and Logan Chisholm scored for the X-Men.

At the 2023 AUS Cross Country Championships in Halifax, the X-Women placed first and the X-Men second in team standings. UNB placed first on the men’s side. It’s the 11th time St. FX has won the AUS women’s cross country banner. The X-Women claimed silver and bronze medals, as well as five of the top seven finishers on the day. Allie Sandluck – last year’s champion – finished second with a time of 31:12, Eileen Benoit was third, also finishing at 31:12. Mairin Canning was fourth, Caroline Ash sixth and Caden Lee seventh. X-Women coach Eric Gillis earned his third consecutive AUS coach of the year nod.

In the men’s race, Joel Gallant finished fourth with a time of 26:28 and Jack O’Connell was sixth with a time of 26:35. Griffin Gamble was named AUS Male Rookie of the Year, finishing in 12th place.

The U SPORTS national championship meet will take place Sunday, November, 12, at?Thames Valley Golf Course in London Ontario, hosted by the Western University Mustangs.

This afternoon, it’s St. FX vs CBU in both the men’s and women’s AUS Soccer Championship Finals in Sydney – the women play at 1, followed by the men at 4. At the Keating Centre, the X-Women host Mount Allison at 3.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers lost 7-5 to the Summerside Western Capitals.

U15: The Novas and Bombers both posted big wins: The Novas shut the Hurricanes out 9-0, while the Bombers trounced the Wolverines 6-2. Today, the Novas are in East Hants to play the Rangers at 11 am, while the Bombers face off with the Gulls on the road at 12:15.

NS Junior: On the Junior league website, the Pictou County Scotians are credited with a win by forfeit for tonight’s scheduled game against Cumberland County.

At the Sobeys Cup being played in Pictou County, the Northern Subway Selects went a perfect 3-0 in the round robin, with wins on Saturday over Nepean, Ontario and PEI’s Mount Academy.

NATIONAL SPORTS

K’Andre Miller scored his first goal of the season at 3:48 of overtime as the visiting New York Rangers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a nail-biting N-H-L contest. Carson Soucy had tied the game at 3-all for Vancouver with a blast from the blue line at 15:42 of the third period. The Canucks are 5-2-and-1 after the setback, while the Rangers are 6-and-2.

In other N-H-L games involving Canadian teams, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a shootout; the Nashville Predators tripped the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime; and the Ottawa Senators squashed the host Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.

Merrill Kelly pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, Ketel Marte extended his post-season hitting streak to a record 18 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 to tie the World Series at one game apiece. The Diamondbacks outhit Texas 16-4 and never trailed. Game 3 in the best-of-seven series is Monday in Arizona.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 34 points, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 114-107 to give new coach Nick Nurse his first win against his former team. Kelly Oubre Junior scored 18 points as the 76ers won their fourth straight over the Raptors. Scottie Barnes scored 24 points and rookie Gradey Dick added 16 for the 1-and-2 Raptors.

The visiting Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada’s lone team in the Major League Soccer playoffs, dropped a 5-2 decision to Los Angeles F-C in the first game of the best-of-three series. The defending M-L-S Cup champions got two-goal efforts from Ryan Hollingshead and Denis Bouanga (boo-WAN-gha). Brian White and Sam Adekugbe scored for Vancouver. Game 2 will be November 5th in Vancouver.

The Montreal Alouettes wrapped up their C-F-L regular-season schedule with a 22-20 win over the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a preview of next weekend’s East Division semifinal. Montreal finished second in the East with an 11-and-7 record, while Hamilton was third at 8-and-10. In the late game, the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22 as the Argos finished with a league-best 16-and-2 record, while the Redblacks ended up 4-and-14.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

MLB World Series

Arizona 9 Texas 1 (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Vancouver 3 (OT)

Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Montreal 4 Winnipeg 3 (SO)

Anaheim 7 Philadelphia 4

Florida 3 Seattle 2

Boston 4 Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 2 Columbus 0

Vegas 4 Los Angeles 3 (SO)

CFL

Montreal 22 Hamilton 20

Toronto 27 Ottawa 22

NBA

Philadelphia 114 Toronto 107

Detroit 118 Chicago 102

New Orleans 96 New York 87

Washington 111 Memphis 108

Indiana 125 Cleveland 113

Minnesota 106 Miami 90

Phoenix 126 Utah 104

MLS Playoffs – First Round

Los Angeles FC 5 Vancouver 2 (Los Angeles leads best-of-three series 1-0)

Philadelphia 3 New England 1 (Philadelphia leads best-of-three series 1-0)

Sunday’s Games (All times Eastern)

NHL

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary vs. Edmonton at Commonwealth Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

NFL

Atlanta at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

MLS Playoffs – First Round (Best-of-three)

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 5 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis, 10 p.m.