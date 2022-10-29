Sports Roundup – October 29

LOCAL SPORTS

In Soccer, the X-Men closed out the regular season with an exciting 1-0 victory over the UNB Reds at St. FX Stadium. Both the X-Men and Reds finish the season with 7-3-2 records and 23 points. With the win, the X-Men secured second place in the tiebreaker scenario against the Reds, earning a first round playoff bye. Complete standings will be finalized following matches today, but St. FX and UNB are both headed to the Subway AUS Men’s Championship taking place November 2-5 in Sydney. Cape Breton University will play host to St. FX, UNB, Saint Mary’s, Moncton and Dalhousie.

The X-Women also closed out their regular season with a win, shutting out the UNB Reds 4-0. The X-Women finish at 8-3-1 and will await today’s game results for the final AUS standings and playoff placements. The Subway AUS Women’s Championship is November 2-5 in Wolfville as Acadia plays host to Cape Breton, Dalhousie, STFX, Saint Mary’s and Memorial.

The Moncton Aigles Bleus skated into the Keating Centre and outscored the X-Men 7-3. The X-Men drop to 2-4-0 and find themselves in a four-game losing slide. Tonight, the X-Men look for a win as they host the UNB Reds. Puck drop is 7:00 pm.

AUS Cross Country Championship at UPEI: X-Women at 12pm, X-Men at 1pm

X-Men Football vs Mt. Allison at St. FX Stadium, 2pm (last game of regular season)

Basketball Doubleheader at Acadia – X-Women 6pm, X-Men 8pm

X-Women Hockey at UNB, 7pm

Junior B: On the road, the Antigonish Bulldogs trounced the Cumberland County Blues 10-3, while the Strait Pirates lost to Eskasoni 5-4 in a Shoot-out. Tonight, the Pictou County Scotians are in Membertou at 7:30 in the first half of a home-and-home series.

Maritime Major Female: It was a clash of undefeated teams as the Northern Subway Selects hosted the Penguins last night. The Selects remain undefeated after a 3-2 victory, although the Penguins still top the standings as they have played two more games. The Selects host the Moncton Rockets at 12:30 today at the PC Wellness Centre.

Maritime Hockey: The Crushers are in Amherst tonight at 7.

U15: Bombers host the Rangers at 4:30 while the Novas host the Western Hurricanes at the Antigonish Arena at 5.

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders are on the road to play the Knights at 6:45.

U18 Majors: Weeks Majors host Halifax Macs at the PC Wellness Centre at 6:30, while the CB West Islanders are in the Valley to play the Wildcats at 7:30.

Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallible in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series goes tonight.

Bo Horvat registered a pair of power play points and the Vancouver Canucks collected their first home win of the N-H-L season, topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1. Horvat and Andrei Kuzmenko each scored and notched an assist, while Tanner Pearson, J.T. Miller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson all had goals for the Canucks, who have won two in a row. Rickard Rakell replied for the Penguins, who saw their losing skid stretch to three games.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed and the N-H-L-leading Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 for their fifth straight victory. Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored to help Boston improve to 7-1-0. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for the Blue Jackets before being replaced in the third period by Daniil Tarasov.

Zach Collaros threw two touchdown passes to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers post a franchise-best 15th victory with a 24-9 win over the B-C Lions. The game marked the end of the C-F-L regular season for both clubs. All eyes were on B-C quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was seeing his first action since suffering a foot injury on August 19th that required surgery. The Blue Bombers host the West Division Final, playing the winner of the Lions-Calgary Stampeders semifinal that’s set for November 6th in Vancouver.

Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime in N-B-A action. Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fifth straight win. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece.

Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 29 points in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended the Los Angeles Lakers’ winless start with a 111-102 win. LeBron James scored 28 points for Los Angeles, which was without Anthony Davis due to low back tightness. James recorded his 1,135th career 20-point game, passing Karl Malone for the most such games in N-B-A history.

