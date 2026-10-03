Sports Roundup – October 3

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: In pre-season hockey, the X-Men Hockey team won 4-2 in Charlottetown vs UPEI, while the X-Women fell 3-1 against the Dal Tigers at the Antigonish Arena. The X-Women battle the Tigers in Halifax tonight at 7.

The X-Women Rugby team took another loss, this time 43-12 against the Acadia Axewomen at St. FX Stadium.

At the Helen Campbell Tournament in Fredericton, the X-Women basketball squad lost 51-43 against Laval. They face Guelph at 6 tonight.

As Homecoming continues, the X-Men Football team host the Mount Allison Mounties. Kickoff is at 2 pm. Tonight on Coach K Court, the X-Men tip off Crandall University in a non-conference game at 7 pm.

The X-Men & Women Cross Country teams are in Wolfville for a tournament this afternoon.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates are on the road to play the South Shore Lumberjacks – game time is 7 pm.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Amherst tonight to play the Ramblers. Puck drops at 7.

U16 AAA: The 3-1 Cabot Highlanders are on the road versus the winless CB Jets at 2:30 this afternoon.

U18 Major: The CB West Islanders are at home to take on the Macs tonight at 6, while the Weeks Majors play a road game against the Hunters at 7:20 pm.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: The Northern Selects have an exhibition match in West Hants against the Highlanders – face off is at 5.

Dr. J.H. Gillis Senior Girls volleyball team picked up two wins Friday night at the Hants East Tiger Invitational Volleyball tournament. In their first match, the Royals defeated North East Kings 2-0. Grade 11 left side Kori Bell was selected Royals player of the game. In their second match, the Royals defeated Dalbrae 2-1 . Grade 10 left side Chloe MacDonald garnered player of the game honours for the Royals.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns as the Calgary Stampeders won their third straight game, 37-31, over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Calgary improved to 8-and-8, while the Riders dropped their third straight to 8-and-7. Saskatchewan could have clinched a playoff berth with a win, but the Stampeders instead won the season series to have a tiebreaker over the Riders.

J-J Peterka scored 3:21 into overtime to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets in front of a packed house of 15-thousand-209 at Canada Life Centre. Dylan DeMelo, Kyle Connor, who added an assist for a two-point night, and Mario Ferraro scored for Winnipeg, which dropped to 10-and-6 in home-openers since relocating from Atlanta in 2011.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist, Lukas Dostal made 27 saves, and the Anaheim Ducks opened the season by holding off the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3. The teams met last season in the second round of the playoffs, with Vegas winning in six games and going on to win the Western Conference.

Mason McTavish scored only 94 seconds into his first game with the Blues, Joel Hofer stopped 25 shots for his ninth career shutout and St. Louis beat Dallas 4-0 in the season opener for both teams. Dallas lost a season opener for the first time since 2019, ending a six-game winning streak that had been the N-H-L’s longest active streak.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is moving on to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open. Shapovalov defeated Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in second-round men’s singles action at the tennis tournament. Shapovalov will next face the winner of the match between top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi.

Gabby Williams scored 19 points and hit a go-ahead 17-footer with 1:17 remaining as the Golden State Valkyries rallied from 16 points down to beat the Dallas Wings 77-73 in Game 3 and win their first-round W-N-B-A playoff series. The second-seeded Valkyries won a playoff series for the first time in just their second season. They will next face defending champion Las Vegas.

A new-look Saturday night hockey broadcast will make its debut for Canadian viewers tonight. With the NHL not returning to CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet is pivoting to a new title, Saturday Night Hockey, for its marquee Saturday night broadcast. Domestic rights-holder Rogers Communications and the CBC did not renew their sublicensing agreement for this season. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications. The CBC plans to broadcast Professional Women’s Hockey League games on Hockey Night in Canada this season.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Boston 4 Winnipeg 3 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 2 Detroit 0

Washington 5 Carolina 2

St. Louis 4 Dallas 0

Anaheim 4 Vegas 3

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Moncton 4 Halifax 3 (OT)

Saint John 4 Cape Breton 3 (SO)

Charlottetown 6 Baie-Comeau 3

Québec 4 Blainville-Boisbriand 3

Rimouski 4 Sherbrooke 3

CFL

Hamilton 34 Ottawa 16

Calgary 37 Saskatchewan 31

WNBA Playoffs First Round | Best-of-three series

Golden State 77 Dallas 73 (Golden State wins series 2-1)

Northern Super League

Ottawa 0 Montreal 0

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Victoriaville at Baie-Comeau, 4 p.m.

Gatineau at Val-d’Or, 4 p.m.

Drummondville at Blainville-Boisbriand, 4 p.m.

Rouyn-Noranda at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Playoffs Division Series Round | Best-Of-Five Series

American League

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (Start of series)

New York at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. (Start of series)

National League

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. (Start of series)

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. (Start of series)

CFL

B.C. at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Northern Super League

Calgary at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Calgary at Toronto, 12 p.m.

Halifax at Hamilton, 4 p.m.