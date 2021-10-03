Sports Roundup – October 3

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

Football: The X-Men pulled off a dramatic 32-29 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters Saturday afternoon at St. FX Stadium, scoring the game winning touchdown with less than a minute left to play. Quarterback Silas Fagnan connected with his brother Isaac Fagnan with 49 seconds on the clock for a 31-yard touchdown reception while in triple coverage. The game was a tale of turnovers as each squad had six giveaways apiece.

Basketball: The X-Men are 0-2 at the Stu Aberdeen Tournament in Wolfville, following a 93-89 loss to the Saint Mary’s Huskies. The team will finish the tournament with a match against Acadia this afternoon at 3. At a tournament in PEI, the X-Women took a loss 88-76 to Acadia, and will face UPEI today.

Hockey: In Truro, the X-Men picked up a win, outscoring Saint Mary’s 6-4. The X-Women also performed well, doubling the Dalhousie Tigers 6-3 at the Keating Centre. Both the X-Men and X-Women finish the pre-season at 3-1.

Baseball: St. FX split their homecoming double header with Dalhousie winning the first game 8-0 and dropping the second 1-0. Brett Baxter picked up the win and Dylan Brown took the loss for St. FX. The 6-6 X-men hope that a strong showing at home against Holland College on Sunday will clinch them a playoff berth. Games are at 1 and 3:30pm on Credit Union Field.

Soccer: St. FX takes on Acadia for a pair of games in Wolfville today – the Women play at 1, with the Men on the field at 3:15.

Rugby: The X-Women host the UPEI Panthers at St. FX Stadium at 2.

NS U15 Major: On Saturday, the Wearwell Bombers defeated the Whalers in Dartmouth 3-2 in a Shoot Out, while the Novas won at home 5-4 against the Bedford Barons. Today, the Bombers host Bedford this morning at 11 at the Wellness Centre, while the Novas are at the Keating Centre playing Dartmouth. Puck drops at 12:30.

NS U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders were edged out 3-2 by the Knights. The teams play again at 12:30 today at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

NS U18 Major: The CB West Islanders fell 5-3 to the Wildcats, while the Weeks Majors were outscored 7-3 by the Rush. Today, the teams meet for rematches – the Islanders & Wildcats at 2:30 in Berwick, and the Weeks Majors vs the Rush at the Wellness Centre at 1.

Cole Butcher picked up his fourth win of the season at the Cummins 150. Butcher was vying for his third East Coast International Pro Stock Tour championship but came up just short. Nicholas Naugle finished second, while Craig Slaunwhite fought his way through the field to finish third, which was enough to clinch his first title. Pictou’s Austin MacDonald took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Julio Urias has become the Dodgers’ first 20-game winner since Clayton Kershaw in 2014. He allowed one run over 6-and-a-third innings, and playoff-bound Los Angeles beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3. That victory extends the N-L West race with the San Francisco Giants to the final day of the M-L-B regular season.

A pair of all-Canadian matchups in N-H-L pre-season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored late in the third period to lift the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 over the Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki led the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.

The Alouettes overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Tiger-Cats in the C-F-L. Montreal came from down 17-3 to take a late lead before Hamilton forced overtime. David Cote kicked a 36-yard field goal in O-T to snap a two-game losing skid. In Calgary, the Stampeders held on for a 23-17 win over the Roughriders.

Brian White had three goals and the Whitecaps downed the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0. The American striker scored in the 26th, 59th and 73rd minutes for his first career hat trick. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau had five saves for his third-straight clean sheet. Vancouver is a single point below the playoff line in the M-L-S Western Conference.

A penalty kick in the dying seconds gave Canada a 22-21 victory over Chile in the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifier. Ross Braude scored two tries and Corey Thomas added a single for Canada. The Canadian men complete the aggregate points series next week in Chile. The series loser is out of World Cup contention.

Saturday’s Games

NHL Pre-Season

New Jersey 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (OT)

Chicago 5 St. Louis 1

Arizona 4 Anaheim 3

Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 3

Detroit 5 Columbus 1

Montreal 2 Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 3 Washington 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Nashville 6 Tampa Bay 1

Calgary 3 Seattle 1

CFL

Montreal 23 Hamilton 20 (OT)

Calgary 23 Saskatchewan 17

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 12 N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10 Baltimore 1

Texas 7 Cleveland 2

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 4

Houston 10 Oakland 4

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 4

National League

San Diego 3 San Francisco 2 (10 innings)

Miami 3 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 6 St. Louis 5

Arizona 11 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 Milwaukee 3

Interleague

Boston 5 Washington 3

MLS

Austin FC 2 Real Salt Lake 1

CF Montreal 2 Atlanta 1

Orlando City 2 D.C. United 1

New York 1 Cincinnati 0

Minnesota 0 FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 3 San Jose 0

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL Pre-Season

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at El Paso County Coliseum, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Texas (Dunning 5-9), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4) at Toronto (Ryu 13-10), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-3) at Seattle (Anderson 7-10), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Barnes 0-3) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-5), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 10-15) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 3:10 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 1-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Knehr 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Mejia 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 15-4), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Lopez 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at St. Louis (Woodford 3-3), 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 14-6), 3:20 p.m.

Interleague

Boston (Sale 5-1) at Washington (Adon 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

MLS

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.