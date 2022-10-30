Sports Roundup – October 30

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport:

Powered by a 22 point fourth quarter, the X-Men completed a perfect regular season with a 37-13 victory over the Mount Allison Mounties Saturday afternoon at St. FX Stadium. X-Men quarterback and Subway player of the game Silas Fagnan went 21-29 in the air, throwing two touchdown passes and scoring a running touchdown himself. With eight wins and no defeats, the X-Men finish in first place and will host the Subway AUS Loney Bowl Championship. The AUS semifinal is November 5th when third place Mount Allison will travel to Lennoxville, Que. to take on the second place Bishop’s Gaiters. The Loney Bowl is slated for November 12th at 2:00 pm at St. FX Stadium. The winner hosts the U-SPORTS Uteck Bowl national semifinal game on the 19th against the winner of the Canada West conference.

In Wolfville, X-Men defeated Acadia Axemen 82-72 at Stu Aberdeen Court in their second game of the season. Subway Player of the game was David Muenkat who racked up 25 points and 18 rebounds. The 2-0 X-Men will travel to Cape Breton on Friday to face the Capers.

The X-Women were not as fortunate on the court, losing 94-57 to the Axewomen. Melina Collins posted a team-high 19 points for the X-Women in the effort. The X-Women will also be in Cape Breton to face the Capers on Friday night.

In Hockey, the red-hot UNB Reds posted two more victories at the hands of St. FX. The Reds’ Women got their seventh straight victory, outscoring the X-Women 6-2 at home. The X-Women are now 4-1-1-0, and have a matinee game at 3pm today against the Aigles Bleues in Moncton.

On the men’s side, the Reds got their fourth straight win this season, 5-2 over the X-Men at the Keating Centre. The X-Men next hit the ice on Friday, when they visit Halifax to take on the Huskies.

Allie Sandluck led a strong St. FX pack in PEI, as the X-Women claimed their second consecutive AUS Women’s Cross Country title. Sandluck finished the 8 km race in 30:17, 10 seconds ahead of the next runner. St. FX had five of the top-10 finishers with Mairin Canning placing second, followed Eileen Benoit in fourth, Tanna Burke in seventh and Breanna Sandluck in ninth. With the individual race win, Allie Sandluck took home the AUS Athlete of the Year award. St. FX head coach Eric Gillis was honoured as the AUS women’s coach of the year. Sandluck, Canning, Benoit, and Burke were all AUS first team all-stars, while Breanna Sandluck, Bridget Keeedwell and Julia Cameron were AUS second team all-stars.

On the men’s side, the Dalhousie Tigers captured their third straight championship, with the X-Men winning bronze. Jacob Benoit was fastest for St. FX, finishing third overall. Luc Gallant was an AUS second team all-star, placing 13th overall. Finishing 15th, Liam McCullagh was the top freshman runner in the race, and was honoured as the AUS rookie of the year.

Maritime League: The Crushers doubled the Ramblers in Amherst 4-2.

Junior B: The Pictou County Scotians couldn’t catch up to the Junior Miners, losing 6-5 in Membertou. The teams meet again tonight at 6 in Trenton. The Antigonish Bulldogs face the Eagles in Eskasoni at 7:30 .

U18: At the Wellness Centre, the Weeks Majors shutout the Halifax Macs 5-0, while the CB West Islanders were themselves shut out 3-0 by the Valley Wildcats. This afternoon, Weeks are in Halifax to play the Macs at 1, while the Islanders play the Wildcats in the valley again at 2:30.

U15: The WearWell Bombers defeated the Rangers 3-1 at the Wellness Centre, while the Novas also won 3-1 at the Antigonish Arena against the Western Hurricanes. This morning, the Bombers are on the road to take on the Cougars at 11:15, while the Novas host the Wildcats at 12:30 at the Keating Centre.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders suffered a 7-1 loss on the road at the hands of the Saint John Knights. The teams play again at 1:30.

Maritime Major Female: The Northern Subway Selects are now tied for top spot in the league with the Penguins, following a 2-0 win over the Rockets.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to tie the best-of-seven World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on. Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out. Game 3 is Monday in Philadelphia.

Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 N-H-L victory over the Calgary Flames. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton, which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie scored for Calgary.

Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. It was the 26th career shutout for Kuemper, who had five last season with Colorado.

Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders, who scored five straight goals after falling behind 3-0 midway through the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 33 saves to help New York win its third straight.

The Calgary Stampeders pounded the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders 36-10 in the C-F-L’s final regular-season game. The Stampeders will face the B-C Lions next Sunday in the West Division semifinal in Vancouver. Earlier Saturday, the Montreal Alouettes clipped the Toronto Argonauts 38-33, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat the Ottawa Redblacks 23-16.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 in N-B-A action and remain unbeaten. The Hawks trailed 118-115 after calling a timeout with 23.2 seconds left, but DeAndre Hunter was called for an offensive foul on Wesley Matthews before Atlanta could throw the ball inbounds.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

Major League Baseball – World Series

Houston 5 Philadelphia 2 (Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

CFL

Montreal 38 Toronto 33

Hamilton 23 Ottawa 16

Calgary 36 Saskatchewan 10

NHL

Edmonton 3 Calgary 2

Montreal 7 St. Louis 4

Los Angeles 4 Toronto 2

Florida 5 Ottawa 3

N.Y. Rangers 6 Dallas 3

Tampa Bay 4 San Jose 3

Buffalo 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Detroit 2 Minnesota 1

Carolina 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Colorado 4

Washington 3 Nashville 0

Seattle 3 Pittsburgh 1

NBA

Sacramento 119 Miami 113

Charlotte 120 Golden State 113 (OT)

Indiana 125 Brooklyn 116

Philadelphia 114 Chicago 109

Milwaukee 123 Atlanta 115

Utah 124 Memphis 123

Oklahoma City 117 Dallas 111 (OT)

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Jacksonville (in London, England), 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.