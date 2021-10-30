Sports Roundup – October 30

LOCAL SPORTS

Atlantic University Sport

Soccer: The X-Women concluded their regular season with a 3-1 victory over the Dalhousie Tigers on a chilly Friday night at Wickwire Field. For the X-Men, Logan Rieck led the way with a pair of first half goals en route to a 4-2 victory over Dalhousie. With the win, the X-Men clinch first place overall in the AUS standings and an important first round bye in next weekend’s AUS championship tournament in Cape Breton. The X-Women have also clinched a playoff spot.

Basketball: In Fredericton, the UNB Reds welcomed their home crowd back to the Currie Center, after the pandemic-forced layoff, with a 80-67 win over the X-Women. The men’s teams fared much the same, as the Reds outscored the X-Men 82-65.

Hockey: The X-Men skated to a 4-0 shutout victory over the visiting Aigles Bleus to avenge last Saturday’s loss to the same Moncton squad. The X-Women posted their fourth straight win, a 6-0 shutout of the Mount Allison Mounties in Sackville.

Rugby: The AUS has announced this year’s women’s rugby major award winners and all-stars, as selected by the conference’s four head coaches following the regular season. Fourth-year St. FX fullback Danielle Franada was named Most Valuable Player. A fourth-year business student from Grand Prairie, Alberta, this year Franada reached fourth-place for most career points scored in the AUS with 273, and is tied for most career conversions with 104. As the AUS MVP, she becomes this year’s Atlantic conference nominee for the U SPORTS most valuable player award. Former X-Women standout Ghislaine Landry is the only AUS student-athlete to have won the national award, earning the accolade in both 2007 and 2008.

Among the X-Women players named to the Rugby All-Star Team were Claudia Fulton(Front row/Hooker), Madison Ross (Scrum Half), Hannah Ellis (Fly Half/Stand Off), Sarah Hoerig (Centre), and Danielle Franada (Fullback).

The AUS Rugby Championship final between the X-Women and the Acadia Axewomen will take place Sunday at 1 pm in Wolfville. Both teams already have berths in this year’s national championship November 10-14 at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

—

Today

X-Women & X-Men Cross Country @ Subway AUS Championship in Moncton, races at 12:00 & 1:00 pm

X-Men Football vs Saint Mary’s, 2:00 pm at STFX Stadium

X-Women Basketball @ UNB, 6:00 pm in Fredericton

X-Men Basketball @ UNB, 8:00 pm in Fredericton

X-Women Hockey @ Saint Mary’s, 7:00 pm in Halifax

X-Men Hockey vs UNB, 7:00 pm at STFX Keating Centre

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Truro to play the Bearcats at 7.

NS Junior: The Pictou County Scotians shut out the Cumberland County Blues 4-0, while the Strait Pirates blanked the Brookfield Elks 5-0.

NS Under 18: The Weeks Majors are in Bridgewater to play the South Shore Mustangs, while CB West is in Dartmouth to take on Steele Subaru at 7

NS U15 Majors: Novas are in the valley to play the Wildcats at 5 and the Bombers host Halifax Wolverines at 5

NS Under 16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Basin Armada at 6 on Saturday and 12:30 on Sunday both at the PH Civic Centre

NS Female AAA: Edza East Moncton Rockets vs Northern Subway Selects: Both games at Hector Arena, Pictou – Oct 30, 4pm and Oct 31, 9:30am (both available through 3sixty.live)

NATIONAL SPORTS

Rookie Ian Anderson and the Braves’ bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove in runs and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 to take a two games to one lead in the World Series. Anderson and four relievers combined on a two-hitter.

Jeremiah Masoli passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats earned a 39-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Ticats improved to 6-and-5 on the season and moved into a tie with Toronto for second place in the C-F-L’s East Division with 12 points.

KaDeem Carey had a rushing touchdown and Kamar Jorden had a receiving touchdown to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 26-13 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. The Stampeders have won four of their last five games while the Redblacks are on their second five-game losing streak of the season.

Josh Norris scored twice and the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game losing skid with a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown also scored for Ottawa. The 22-year-old Norris was playing his first N-H-L game in the United States.

Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Scottie Barnes had 21 points and the Toronto Raptors edged the Orlando Magic 110-109, Gary Trent Junior added 19 points and made a crucial defensive play on the final possession.

Friday’s Schedule

MLB – World Series

Atlanta 2 Houston 0 (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

NHL

Washington 2 Arizona 0

N.Y. Rangers 4 Columbus 0

Florida 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Carolina 6 Chicago 3

Vegas 5 Anaheim 4 (SO)

Ottawa 4 Dallas 1

CFL

Calgary 26 Ottawa 13

Hamilton 39 Edmonton 23

NBA

Toronto 110 Orlando 109

Miami 114 Charlotte 99

Brooklyn 105 Indiana 98

Sacramento 113 New Orleans 109

Portland 111 L.A. Clippers 92

Denver 106 Dallas 75

L.A. Lakers 113 Cleveland 101

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

MLB – World Series

Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 2-1)

NHL

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 10 p.m.

CFL

B.C. at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Montreal, 7 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Washington, 5 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

MLS

New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montreal at New York, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.