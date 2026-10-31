Sports Roundup – October 31

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: A heartbreaking end to the X-Men Soccer team’s undefeated run, as a dramatic 90th-minute own goal lifted the Dalhousie Tigers to a 2-1 victory over the X-Men in semifinal action at the AUS Men’s Soccer Championship in Halifax. The fourth-seeded Tigers handed top-seeded STFX its first defeat of the season, securing a place in Sunday’s championship final against Cape Breton. AUS rookie of the year Aidan Nielsen scored for the X-Men.

In Football, the Saint Mary’s Huskies put up a season high 550 yards of offence in a convincing 48-17 win over the X-Men at Huskies Stadium. With the win, the Huskies complete a perfect 8-0 regular season for the first time since 2001. For the X-Men, Deion Blackwood completed 17 of 33 passes for 287 yards, a touchdown and an interception, with Ayres Perry catching six balls for 162 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Rossong added 10 rushes for 52 yards and a touchdown. The X-Men finish the season with a record of 5-3, and will host a playoff game next Saturday, taking on either the Mount Allison Mounties or Acadia Axemen depending on today’s results. Saint Mary’s will host the Loney Bowl AUS Championship on Saturday, November 14th at Huskies Stadium.

St. FX is hosting this year’s AUS Cross Country Championships. The women begin their run at Noon, followed by the men at 1 pm.

In Hockey, the X-Men play the Blue Eagles in Moncton at 2 pm, then the X-Women host Dalhousie at 4 at the Arena.

Junior B: The Antigonish Bulldogs were shut down 3-0 in Shearwater by the Capstone Colts. Tonight, the ‘Dogs host the Pictou County Scotians at 7:30 at the Arena.

High School Hockey: The Dr. JH Gillis Royals were in Trenton to play the North Nova Gryphons. The Royals Girls team shut out North Nova 4-0, then the Gryphon Boys shut out the Royals 2-0.

Maritime Major Girls U18 League: Selects playing in the U18 Ice Jam in Truro – on Friday, they defeated the CB Lynx 2-1, then lost 5-2 to the Surge. The Selects face the Capitals at 7:30 tonight.

Senior League: The Pictou County Pipers lost to the Truro Bearcats 7-3 at the Wellness Centre.

U15: The Novas visit the Rangers at 3, then the WearWell Bombers visit the Western Hurricanes at 4.

U16 AAA: Cabot Highlanders visit Saint John Vito’s at 6.

U18 Major: CB West Islanders visit Pictou County Weeks Majors at 2.

Dr. John Hugh Gillis Senior Girls Volleyball team picked up a couple of exhibition wins on Friday night. The Royals defeated South Colchester Academy 2-1, Inverness defeated South Colchester 2-1, and the Royals shutout Inverness 3-0.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Winnipeg Jets’ winless skid is now eight games long after a 5-2 loss to Florida. Anton Lundell had a hat trick for the Panthers. Matt Coronato had four points in Calgary’s 6-2 win over Seattle. New Jersey beat Vegas 5-2 in the other N-H-L game.

Reigning Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov wants out of Tampa Bay. The Lightning superstar is asking the N-H-L team for a trade. He’s in the final season of an eight-year deal. Kucherov has 15 points in 12 games this season.

The N-H-L is handing Ottawa forward Hayden Hodgson a two-game suspension for boarding. He was penalized for his hit on L-A defenceman Brandt Clarke in the second period of the Kings’ 6-5 win Thursday night. Hodgson will forfeit almost nine-thousand-dollars U-S in salary.

The United States will be brimming with confidence at the upcoming world women’s hockey championship. The Americans closed their pre-tournament schedule with a 4-0 shutout win over Canada in Plymouth, Michigan. Canada beat the U-S on Wednesday in Windsor, Ontario.

Russia is expected to play at the world junior hockey championship this December in Alberta. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Russian teams must be allowed to play International Ice Hockey Federation events. The I-I-H-F had barred Russian teams since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Toronto Raptors are kicking off their N-B-A Cup schedule with a 121-114 loss to the Orlando Magic. Desmond Bane scored a season-best 28 points for the Magic. Scottie Barnes had a career-best 41 points for the Raptors. Orlando hit 18 three-pointers on the night.

Friday’s Scoreboard

NHL

Florida 5 Winnipeg 2

Calgary 6 Seattle 2

New Jersey 5 Vegas 2

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Charlottetown 7 Newfoundland 5

Cape Breton 4 Moncton 1

Blainville-Boisbriand 6 Gatineau 3

Rimouski 3 Drummondville 2

Chicoutimi 2 Sherbrooke 1

Val-d’Or 5 Shawinigan 2

NBA

Orlando 121 Toronto 114

Washington 95 Charlotte 79

Detroit 110 Brooklyn 94

Philadelphia 98 New York 93

Boston 125 Chicago 111

Minnesota 127 L.A. Clippers 101

Miami 145 Indiana 125

Dallas 116 Houston 111

Denver 127 Phoenix 120

Golden State 112 L.A. Lakers 95

Saturday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Chicago at Boston, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

QMJHL

Charlottetown at Newfoundland, 1:30 p.m.

Chicoutimi at Blainville-Boisbriand, 2 p.m.

Baie-Comeau at Québec, 2 p.m.

Shawinigan at Rouyn-Noranda, 2 p.m.

Moncton at Saint John, 3 p.m.

Halifax at Victoriaville, 4 p.m.

CFL Playoffs

East Semifinal – Winnipeg at Toronto, 1 p.m.

West Semifinal – Saskatchewan at British Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Utah, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs – Finals

Atlanta at Golden State, 8 p.m. (Series tied 3-3)

NSL Playoffs Semifinals – First Leg

Ottawa at Toronto, 2 p.m.