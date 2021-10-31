Sports Roundup – October 31

LOCAL SPORTS

A terrific showing for the St. FX Cross Country teams at the AUS Championship in Moncton.

Siona Chisholm was the individual champion, and she and her X-Women teammates also won the AUS championship banner and trophy in Saturday’s 8 km race. Chisholm helped lead her team to the title with a first place time of 29:19, a lead of more than a minute over silver medalist Kelsey Hogan of Dalhousie.

The X-Men claimed second place overall. The men’s banner was won by the Dalhousie Tigers and Saint Mary’s Andrew Peverill was the individual gold medalist. Peverill posted a time of 25:22, eight seconds ahead of second place finisher Jacob Benoit of the X-Men.

Football: The X-Men remain undefeated following a commanding 46-0 victory over the Saint Mary’s Huskies at St. FX Stadium. Subway Player of the Game Malcom Bussey scored two touchdowns and had 14 carries for 162 yards for the X-Men.

Basketball: Kimberly Kingsbury had 19 points and six rebounds while hitting a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter to help the X-Women beat the UNB Reds 69-61 on Saturday. Kingsbury was named Subway Player of the Game in X’s first win of the season. On the men’s side, Dondre Reddick was named the Subway Player of the Game with 14 points and 16 rebounds as the X-Men topped UNB 78-70 in Overtime.

Hockey: The top two teams in AUS women’s hockey went head to head as second place Saint Mary’s hosted first place St. FX. But at the end of the game the league leaders swapped positions in the standings, with the Huskies winning the game 4-2.

Meanwhile, Netminder Joseph Raaymakers made 48 saves as the X-Men handed the No. 1 ranked UNB Reds their first loss of the regular season, 4-3 Saturday night at the Keating Centre.

Today

X-Women Rugby: Subway AUS Championship, 1:00 pm vs Acadia in Wolfville

Maritime Junior: The Bearcats scored all of their goals in the first period, then held on to win 3-2 over the Pictou County Weeks Crushers in Truro.

NS Junior: Strait Pirates travel to Eskasoni to take on the Eagles at 7 while the Pictou County Scotians are home to the Liverpool Privateers in Trenton at 6.

NS Under 18: In Bridgewater, the South Shore Mustangs outscored the Weeks Majors 6-4, while in Dartmouth, the Cape Breton West Islanders fell 4-1 to Steele Subaru. Today, the Islanders play Cole Harbour at 11:15, and the Weeks Majors host the Mustangs at the PC Wellness Centre at 1.

NS U15 Majors: The Novas defeated the Valley Wildcats 3-2, while in Halifax, the Wearwell Bombers shut out the Wolverines 3-0. Today, the Bombers host Dartmouth at 11 at the Wellness Centre, while the Novas host the Cougars at 12:30 at the Keating Centre.

NS Under 16 AAA: The Basin Armada dominated the Cabot Highlanders last night in Port Hawkesbury, skating to a 7-0 victory. The teams meet again at 12:30 on Sunday at the Civic Centre.

NS Female AAA: Another win for the Northern Selects, as they blanked the Edza East Moncton Rockets 2-0 at the Hector Arena in Pictou. Julia MacDonald & Sara Stewart scored for the Selects, while Jorja Burrows got the shutout. Teams play again this morning at 9:30 in Pictou.

NATIONAL SPORTS

It took a little while, but the Atlanta Braves’ offence finally came to life in Game 4 of the World Series. Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, propelling the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Atlanta leads the series 3-1 and is one win away from its first World Series title in 26 years.

Atlanta’s Dylan Lee became the first pitcher to make his first big league start in the World Series. The 27-year-old lasted four batters and 15 pitches against Houston. He allowed one run while getting one out, the shortest start in the Fall Classic since David Wells in 2003. The Braves went on to win 3-2.

A pair of power-play goals lifted the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the N-H-L. Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored with the man advantage for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen was on his way to a shutout before Vancouver’s Brock Boeser scored with seven seconds left in the third period.

N-H-L teams can’t seem to score on Jacob Markstrom. The Flames goaltender made 20 saves for his third shutout in his last four starts and Calgary blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0. Sean Monahan scored his first goal of the season and added an assist. Calgary has won six games in a row.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier topped the podium in Vancouver. The figure skating duo won the ice dance gold medal at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition. In the pairs portion of the event, Vanessa James and Eric Radford were fourth. In the men’s program, Keegan Messing finished fifth.

Toronto F-C 2 watched its post-season hopes disappear in the U-S-L League One regular-season finale. Toronto dropped below the playoff line in seventh place after F-C Tuscon defeated the visiting Richmond Kickers 4-2. Toronto had kept its playoff hopes alive Friday with a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution 2.

Saturday’s Scores

MLB – World Series

Atlanta 3 Houston 2 (Atlanta leads series 3-1)

NHL

Nashville 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)

Los Angeles 5 Montreal 2

New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 5 Detroit 4

Boston 3 Florida 2 (SO)

San Jose 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)

St. Louis 1 Chicago 0

Colorado 4 Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2 Vancouver 1

Calgary 4 Philadelphia 0

CFL

Toronto 31 B.C. 29 (OT)

Saskatchewan 19 Montreal 14

NBA

Washington 115 Boston 112 (2OT)

Detroit 110 Orlando 103

New York 123 New Orleans 117

Toronto 97 Indiana 94

Philadelphia 122 Atlanta 94

Miami 129 Memphis 103

San Antonio 102 Milwaukee 93

Chicago 107 Utah 99

Golden State 103 Oklahoma City 82

Denver 93 Minnesota 91

Phoenix 101 Cleveland 92

MLS

New York City FC 3 Miami 1

San Jose 4 Real Salt Lake 3

New York 1 CF Montreal 0

Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1

Columbus 3 D.C. United 1

FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 1

Sunday’s Schedule (All Times Eastern)

MLB World Series

Houston (Valdez 11-6) at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Atlanta leads series 3-1)

NHL

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 9 p.m.

NFL

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.