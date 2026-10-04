Sports Roundup – October 4

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The X-Men football team treated a sold out Homecoming crowd to a decisive 44-14 victory over the visiting Mount Allison Mounties at STFX Stadium. With their third straight win, the X-Men are 3-2 on the season, second place in the AUS conference. Deion Blackwood led the way for the X-Men offence, passing for 275 total yards (22-31) with two touchdowns, while Ayres Perry caught seven passes for 111 yards. Aiden Rossong scored twice while running for 91 yards with six carries. On the other side of the ball, Landon Dingee, Owen Watrych and Ty Ochitwa each picked up a sack, while Watrych finished with 9 tackles. Rossong shared STFX player of the game honors with Watrych. Saturday’s Homecoming festivities also included the unveiling of a statue honoring the late Father Stanley MacDonald outside the Amelia Saputo Centre.

The X-Men were also winners on Coach K Court, defeating Crandall University 83-68 in a non-conference game. Meanwhile in Fredericton, the X-Women defeated Guelph 62-51 at the UNB Helen Campbell Tournament. They face the host UNB REDS this afternoon at 1.

In Halifax, the X-Women hockey team avenged their Friday night loss to the Dal Tigers with a 4-1 victory in Halifax.

On the soccer pitch, both STFX teams play Memorial as part of Homecoming weekend – the Women play at 1, followed by the Men at 3:30.

Junior B: The Strait Pirates fell 3-1 to the South Shore Lumberjacks. The Pirates return to Port Hawkesbury to face the Capstone Colts at the Civic Centre at 3 pm. Tonight at the Wellness Centre, the Pictou County Scotians host the East Hants Penguins at 6.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Crushers defeated the Ramblers 4-1 in Amherst.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders defeated the winless Cape Breton Jets 4-3 in Membertou to improve their record to 4-1.

U18 Major: Local squads picked up wins on Saturday: The CB West Islanders shut out the Macs 3-0 in Port Hood, while the Weeks Majors defeated the Hunters 4-1 at St. Margaret’s Arena. The Islanders host the Mustangs this afternoon, while the Weeks Majors are at the Wellness Centre to tangle with Steele Subaru. Both games start at 1.

The Dr. J.H. Gillis Senior Girls Volleyball team won gold at the East Hants Tigers Invitational tournament this weekend. The Royals placed first in their pool with a 3-1 record. In the semifinal game, the Royals defeated North Kings 2-0, with setter Leah White player of the game for the Royals. Then in the final, the Royals knocked off host Hants East 2-1. Left side Kori Bell led the way for the Royals and earned Game MVP honours.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Liam Ohgren celebrated his 100th N-H-L game by scoring one goal and assisting on defenceman Elias Pettersson’s winner as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1. Drew O’Connor also scored for the Canucks, while Aatu Raty scored into an empty net. Matt Coronato scored for the Flames on the power play.

Tommy Novak scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Sidney Crosby had an assist, his 1,109th of his career, tying Hall of Fame forward Joe Thornton for seventh-most in N-H-L history. Cole Caufield scored twice, while Nick Suzuki, Chris Kreider and Ivan Demidov also scored for the Canadiens.

The Ottawa Senators were dealt a tough blow in their 3-2 season-opening win over the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Top blueliner Jake Sanderson was pulled in the first period after re-aggravating a lower-body injury. Ottawa head coach Travis Green said the team will know more in a few days and that Sanderson was smart to pull himself early enough to avoid aggravating it further.

Nicolas Roy and Martin Necas scored 23 seconds apart in a four-goal second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-1. Necas finished with two goals and an assist. Nathan MacKinnon continued his hot start with three assists and has five points in the first two games, both blowouts by Colorado.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 4-1. Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Jared Spurgeon also scored. With the win, Minnesota improved to 18-4-and-4 in home openers, and its .769 points percentage in those games is second-best in the N-H-L to Vegas, which is at .850 while going 8-1-and-1.

William Contreras hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on to beat San Diego 3-2 in their N-L Division Series opener. San Diego had a runner on first with one out in the ninth inning when Ty France hit a towering fly ball that struck a railing on the roof before Jackson Chourio caught it in fair territory on the left-field warning track.

Quebec City hosted its first-ever N-B-A game last night. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat played a pre-season match in front of a sellout crowd of more than 18-thousand at Centre Videotron. It’s part of the N-B-A Canada Series, which will see a second game played in Vancouver this coming Saturday when the Raptors take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Miami beat Toronto 129-105.

Saturday’s Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 6 Montreal 5 (OT)

Ottawa 3 Toronto 2

Edmonton 3 Seattle 2

Carolina 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Buffalo 4 Chicago 3

Utah 4 Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 3 Washington 1

N.Y. Islanders 6 New Jersey 0

Minnesota 4 Boston 1

Nashville 2 Dallas 1

Colorado 6 St. Louis 1

Vancouver 4 Calgary 1

San Jose 5 Los Angeles 4 (OT)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Victoriaville 5 Baie-Comeau 2

Val-d’Or 3 Gatineau 2 (OT)

Drummondville 3 Blainville-Boisbriand 2

Newfoundland 3 Rouyn-Noranda 2 (OT)

MLB Playoffs Division Series Round | Best-Of-Five Series

American League

Chicago 3 Cleveland 0 (Chicago leads series 1-0)

Tampa Bay 1 New York 0 (Tampa Bay leads series 1-0)

National League

Los Angeles 5 Atlanta 3 (Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

Milwaukee 3 San Diego 2 (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

CFL

B.C. 24 Toronto 17

Montreal 37 Winnipeg 10

Northern Super League

Calgary 0 Halifax 0

Canadian Premier League

Toronto 3 Calgary 1

Halifax 3 Hamilton 3

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

NHL

Winnipeg at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Utah at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Rouyn-Noranda at Newfoundland, 1:30 p.m.

Moncton at Cape Breton, 2 p.m.

Halifax at Saint John, 2 p.m.

Charlottetown at Rimouski 3 p.m.

Gatineau at Val-d’Or, 3 p.m.

Blainville-Boisbriand at Quebec, 4 p.m.

Victoriaville at Chicoutimi, 4 p.m.

MLB Playoffs Division Series Round | Best-Of-Five Series

San Diego at Milwaukee 4 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

NFL

Indianapolis vs Washington, at London, England, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 8:20 p.m.

Canadian Premier League

Victoria at Quebec, 4 p.m.