Sports Roundup – October 6

LOCAL SPORTS

AUS: The Bigg Bowl Homecoming game went into overtime in front of a sold-out crowd, as the Bishop’s Gaiters dropped the X-Men 42-37 in front of over 2500 fans. Bishop’s running back and player of the game O’Shae Ho-Sang capped off the win with an overtime touchdown from six yards out. X-Men QB Silas Fagnan went 28-42 for 328 yards and a touchdown, while Caleb Fogarty ran for 108 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. St. FX kicker Ben Hadley made four field goals in the game. Bishop’s winning streak is now at six games, dropping the X-Men record to 2-3.

In Hockey, the X-Women picked up their second straight win, 2-0 over St. Thomas. Goals came from Ashlyn Garnett in the second period and Mackenzie Lothian in the dying seconds of the game. On the men’s side, St. FX had their second loss, 6-2 in Fredericton to the UNB REDS.

Both St. FX cross-country teams were tops at the Moncton Invitational. X-Woman Mairin Canning took top spot in the 8K race, followed by teammate Caroline Ash. The X-Women had five runners in the top 10: Allie Sandluck was fourth, while Caden Lee and Poppy Moon came seventh and eighth amongst the field of 60 competitors. The X-Men were also the top team in their race, with six runners finishing in the top ten: Liam McCullagh was a close third, three seconds behind second-place William Pidduck of Memorial. Joel Gallant, Griffin Gamble, Luke MacDonald and Brett King were fourth through seventh respectively, with Conlan MacKenzie ninth out of 50 competitors. The AUS Championship race will be held Saturday, October 26th in St. John’s, Nfld.

In pre-season basketball, on Coach K Court the X-Women outscored the Bishop’s Gaiters 71-57. In Cape Breton, the X-Men narrowly defeated the Capers 90-87.

Homecoming Weekend concludes with the X-Women Rugby team hosting the Huskies at St. FX Field at 2 pm.

Junior B: One game on the schedule today: the Strait Pirates are in Eskasoni to play the Junior Eagles at 7:30 tonight.

Maritime League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are in Fredericton to face off with the Red Wings this afternoon at 2.

U15: The Wearwell Bombers blanked Dartmouth 6-0 at the Wellness Centre, and the Novas lost 3-2 in overtime to the Rangers. In action today, the Bombers host the Harbour Rage at 11 am, while the Novas continue their road trip with a game at 2 pm versus the Halifax Wolverines.

U18 Major: The Weeks Majors got the win at home 7-3 over the Valley Wildcats, while the CB West Islanders lost to the host Mustangs 3-0. The Islanders & Mustangs play a rematch at 1 pm, while Weeks host the Saint John Vitos at 4:30 at the Wellness Centre.

Maritime Major Female League: The Northern Subway Selects, one point behind the leading Greenfoot Capitals in the standings, are in Dartmouth to face off with the Lindsay Surge at Noon.

NATIONAL SPORTS

The Saskatchewan Roughriders clinched a C-F-L post-season berth with a 28-24 victory over the Elks in Edmonton. The Roughriders improved to 8-7-and-1, and moved into second place one point ahead of the B-C Lions, who also clinched a playoff berth. The Lions will face the Riders next Saturday with both teams still trying to secure a home playoff date. The Elks were eliminated from the playoff picture with the loss.

Newcomer Paul Cotter proved his value, scoring again in Prague as the New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 for a sweep of their N-H-L regular-season-opening series in the Czech capital. Cotter, among New Jersey’s new additions, also scored in a 4-1 win Friday. Seamus Casey and Timo Meier also scored and Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils.

Shane Pinto scored three times and added an assist as the Ottawa Senators wrapped up their N-H-L pre-season schedule with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens. In Toronto, John Tavares’s third-period power-play goal snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 N-H-L pre-season victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Auston Matthews had a goal and assist for the Leafs.

Shohei Ohtani hit a game-tying, three-run homer with two outs in the second inning of his highly anticipated playoff debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers beat the visiting San Diego Padres 7-5 to lead the best-of-five N-L Division Series. Ohtani finished 2-for-5, with three R-B-Is and two runs scored and two strikeouts.

Alex Verdugo hit a tie-breaking single in the seventh inning and saved at least one run with a sliding catch along the left-field line, boosting the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 6-5 in their A-L Division Series opener. New York’s Gleyber Torres and Kansas City’s M-J Melendez hit two-run homers in a back-and-forth game in which the Royals wasted leads of 1-0, 3-2 and 5-4 and the Yankees failed to hold 2-1 and 4-3 margins.

Hassani Dotson ‘s goal on a 24th-minute penalty kick stood as the winner as the visiting Minnesota United defeated the slumping Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 in Major League Soccer action. Elsewhere, Charlotte F-C scored a goal in each half and defeated visiting C-F Montreal 2-0, while in Toronto, Leonardo Campana scored 3 minutes into stoppage time as Inter Miami beat Toronto F-C 1-0.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

MLB Playoffs – Division Series

American League

Cleveland 7 Detroit 0 (Cleveland leads best-of-five-series 1-0)

New York Yankees 6 Kansas City 5 (N.Y. Yankees lead best-of-five-series 1-0)

National League

New York Mets 6 Philadelphia 2 (N.Y. Mets lead best-of-five-series 1-0)

Los Angeles Dodgers 7 San Diego 5 (L.A. Dodgers lead best-of-five-series 1-0)

CFL

Saskatchewan 28 Edmonton 24

NHL

New Jersey 3 Buffalo 1 (in Prague)

NHL Pre-season

Ottawa 4 Montreal 2

Toronto 3 Detroit 2

Florida 4 Los Angeles 2

Carolina 5 Nashville 3

Washington 2 Boston 0

Utah 2 Colorado 1

Chicago 6 St. Louis 2

San Jose 6 Vegas 5

MLS

Miami 1 Toronto FC 0

Minnesota 1 Vancouver 0

Charlotte FC 2 CF Montréal 0

Seattle 1 Colorado 0

LA Galaxy 2 Austin FC 1

Atlanta 2 New York 1

Orlando City 3 Cincinnati 1

Columbus 3 Philadelphia 2

D.C. United 2 New England 1

Los Angeles FC 3 Sporting Kansas City 0

St. Louis City 3 Houston 0

Real Salt Lake 1 San Jose 0

NBA Pre-Season

Golden State 91 L.A. Clippers 90

Sunday’s Schedule (All times Eastern)

MLB Playoffs – Division Series

National League

New York Mets (Severino 11-7) at Philadelphia (Sanchez 11-9), 4:08 p.m. (Mets lead best-of-five series 1-0)

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Flaherty 13-7), 8:03 p.m. (Dodgers lead best-of-five series 1-0)

NFL

N.Y. Jets vs. Minnesota at London, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Houston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

MLS

Nashville at New York City FC, 4 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 7 p.m.

NBA Pre-Season

Boston vs. Denver, 10 a.m., Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

New York at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Toronto vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., Montreal

Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs – Semifinals

New York at Las Vegas, 3 p.m. (New York leads best-of-five series 2-1)

Minnesota at Connecticut, 5 p.m. (Minnesota leads best-of-five series 2-1)